MEN’S PREVIEW
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team is set to compete at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships from Friday to Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at SUNY Brockport’s Special Events Recreation Center (SERC).
Led by second-year head coach Andrew Krug, the Cardinals are looking to continue to move up the conference standings, as Plattsburgh State finished fifth out of nine teams at last year’s meet.
Leading the way for Plattsburgh State is senior Brexton Montville, who is seeded second in the 60-meter dash (7.06) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (22.80). Montville, the reigning outdoor conference champion in the 100-meter dash, was a Third-Team All-SUNYAC honoree last season. First-year student Charles Cypress is also seeded among the top eight, as he holds the eighth-best seed in the 400-meter dash (51.13).
Other Cardinals competing at the meet include first-year student Jordan Williams in the 60-meter dash (7.14), senior Aidan Tous in the shot put (12.68 meters – 41’ 7.25”), junior Michael Brockway in the 5,000-meter run (15:46.01), first-year student Erik Kucera in the mile run (4:29.78), sophomore Noah Bonesteel in the 3,000-meter run (8:55.47), sophomore Justin Kumrow in the mile run (4:29.84), junior Jeremy Gundrum in the 5,000-meter run (16:01.11) and senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (6.32 meters – 20’ 9”).
The first event on Friday is the 60-meter dash as a part of the men’s pentathlon that begins at 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S PREVIEW
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team is also set to compete at the SUNYAC Indoor Track and Field Championships from Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at SERC.
Led by second-year head coach Andrew Krug, the Cardinals are looking to continue to hold on to their spot in the top half of the conference, as Plattsburgh State finished fourth out of nine teams at last year’s meet.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough holds the top seed for any Plattsburgh State student-athlete, as McDonough is seeded second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.39. McDonough, who also qualified for nationals in the event last year, was a 2022 Second-Team All-SUNYAC honoree during the indoor season. Junior Michaela Schaffer is seeded third in the triple jump (10.93 meters – 35’ 10.5”) and is tied for the eighth-best seed in the long jump (5.06 meters – 16’ 7.25”), while junior Becca Christie is tied for the third-best seed in the high jump (1.57 meters – 5’ 1.75”). First-year student Marissa LeDuc is seeded fourth in the pentathlon (2,735), graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko is seeded fourth in the shot put (12.42 meters – 40’ 9”) and 14th in the weight throw (13.18 meters – 43’ 3”) and first-year student Libby Daly is seeded eighth in the high jump (1.50 meters – 4’ 11”) to round out the Cardinals who are seeded among the top eight.
Other Cardinals competing at the meet include junior Katie Bergé in the pentathlon (2,145), senior Jessica Landman in the 400-meter dash (1:02.97), first-year student Emily Stritzl in the pole vault (2.45 meters – 8’ 0.5”), senior Jasmine Piper in the weight throw (13.34 meters – 43’ 9.25”) and shot put (10.46 meters – 34’ 4”), sophomore Sarah Smith in the mile run (5:31.21) and senior Deanna Zoch in the 60-meter dash (8.49).
The first events on Friday will be the 60-meter hurdles as a part of the women’s pentathlon and the women’s pole vault which begins at 2:30 p.m.
