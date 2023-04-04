BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State baseball team, with a few clutch hits here and there or a timely out, could have a 4-2 record thus far in SUNYAC play.
However the Cardinals, coming off a frustrating weekend at Brockport State, stand at 0-6 in the conference.
Of the Cardinals’ six SUNYAC losses, four of the games have been decided by just one run.
The Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-0) recorded two walk-off wins over the Cardinals (4-13, 0-6) on Friday — 6-5 in 11 innings and 2-1 — when Plattsburgh couldn’t hold a late lead.
Saturday, Brockport nearly no-hit Plattsburgh as the Cardinals didn’t get their first hit of the game until two were out in the ninth in a 5-0 final.
The Cardinals received some good pitching over the weekend, but were done in by a .159 team batting average in the three games.
FRIDAY
BROCKPORT 6
PLATTSBURGH 5 (11)
Kolby Mordecki gave the Cardinals a quality start, but Plattsburgh trailed, 3-1, heading to the top of the ninth. Christian Ott had a RBI single in the fourth inning for the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh, however, got a clutch hit in the ninth of Andrew Veit’s two-run double to tie it, at 3-all.
The Cardinals managed to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the ninth to send the contest into extra innings.
Kyle Cremin was then clutch as he launched a two-run homer in the 10th to put Plattsburgh up by a 5-3 score, bringing the Cardinals on the verge of an important conference win.
But it went from good to bad for the Cardinals after that when Brockport tied it in the bottom of the 10th without the benefit of a hit.
A walk, hit batter, walk, wild pitch and sacrifice fly gave the Golden Eagles their two runs. Brockport then won it with an unearned run in the 11th, with the winning run coming across on a fielder’s choice.
Ott, Nick Cergol and Adam Wein led the Cardinals with two hits apiece.
BROCKPORT 2
PLATTSBURGH 1
The second game of the doubleheader featured a superb pitching duel between Plattsburgh’s Chris Santic and Brockport’s Nick Iannello.
The game was scoreless until the top of the ninth when Plattsburgh took the lead on a two-out triple by Cremin and a RBI single by Conner Gonzalski.
Once again, however, the Cardinals couldn’t hold their lead as the Golden Eagles won it in the home half of the ninth on a triple by Ryan Mansell, a passed ball and Brian’s Tretjen’s dramatic walk-off home run.
Santic was outstanding as he went eight innings plus, allowed six hits, walked two and struck out a career-high seven.
The Cardinals’ offense failed to support him, however, as Plattsburgh left the bases loaded in the eighth and stranded 12 runners in all.
Iannello went the nine innings to get the pitching victory, despite walking six.
SATURDAY
BROCKPORT 5
PLATTSBURGH 0
Brockport graduate student Matthew Colucci came within one out of a no-hitter when the Cardinals’ Alex Kornblau singled to center with two outs in the ninth to break it up.
Colucci, who threw just 99 pitches in his gem, did not walk anyone and finished with 14 strikeouts. Plattsburgh had only three base runners, one on Kornblau’s hit and two others on errors.
Veit gave the Cardinals another quality start, allowing just two runs through six innings until running into trouble in the Golden Eagles’ three-run seventh inning.
Brockport did manage to get 13 hits, with Mansell going three-for-three with two RBI.
The Cardinals are scheduled to return to the diamond on Wednesday with a non-conference game at Clarkson University.
—
FRIDAY
GAME 1
Brockport 6, Plattsburgh 5
Plattsburgh 000 100 002 20 — 5 9 2
Brockport 001 002 000 21 — 6 14 0
Mordecki, Osborn (6), Agan (9), Diaz (9), Avin (9) and Wein. Douglas, DelVecchi (9), Lapine (11) and Mansell, Coykendal (10). WP- Lapine, LP- Avin. 2B- Veit (PSU), Houlahan (Brock), Eldred (Brock), Pangburn (Brock). HR- Cremin (PSU).
—
GAME 2
Brockport 2, Plattsburgh 1
Plattsburgh 000 000 001 — 1 6 2
Brockport 000 000 002 — 2 6 3
Santic and Wein. Iannello and Mansell. WP- Iannello. LP- Santic. 2B- Cremin (PSU, Bigham (Brock). 3B- Cremin (PSU), Mansell (Brock). HR- Tretjian (Brock).
—
SATURDAY
Brockport 5, Plattsburgh 0
Plattsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 1 0
Brockport 100 010 30x — 5 13 2
Veit, Osborn (7), Nista (7) and Wein. Colucci and Mansell. WP- Colucci. LP- Veit. 2B- Pastore (Brock), Eldred (Brock), Pangburn (Brock).
