PLATTSBURGH — What a weekend for the Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team!
The Cardinals (13-4-2, 7-2-1) skated to two important SUNYAC wins with a rousing 6-1 decision over rival and conference-leading Oswego State on Friday night and then prevailing by a 2-1 score against Cortland State on Saturday night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
To add to the successful weekend, it was Plattsburgh State Athletics Hall of Fame Celebration Night on Saturday with the 1980-81 national runner-up team, 2000-2001 national championship team and legendary former head coach Bob Emery being recognized.
PLATTSBURGH 6
OSWEGO 1
The No. 13-ranked Cardinals had already lost to the No. 6-ranked Lakers twice this season, but weren’t going to be denied this time as they came out flying from the start.
“I thought we executed well,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “We played well in the first period and created some traffic in front of their net.
“We wanted to get the puck down low, behind their net and get our cycle going. We were able to do that.”
Plattsburgh jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Jacob Modry and Riley Sutherland.
It remained that way before the Cardinals erupted for three goals within a six-minute span early in the third to take a 5-0 advantage. Ryan Bonfield, Carson Gallagher and Luke Jirousek all scored, with Jirousek’s goal being a power-play marker.
Plattsburgh kept its foot on the gas and made it 6-0 with seven minutes remaining on Bennett Stockdale’s goal.
Matt McQuade’s power-play goal with 4:04 left in regulation put Oswego (12-6-1, 8-2) on the board.
“This was one of our most compete games of the season,” Moffat said. “The guys worked hard this week in practice and were focused. You practice like you play.”
Plattsburgh held a commanding 44-22 advantage in shots on goal and Cardinals’ goaltender Eli Shiller stopped 21 of 22 shots.
“Eli made the saves when he had to and we did a good job of limiting their shots to the outside,” Moffat said.
“The difference in this game was that we executed well.”
PLATTSBURGH 2
CORTLAND 1
Stockdale’s wrap-around goal with 6:09 left in the third period broke a 1-all tie and sent the Cardinals to their win.
It was a huge win for Plattsburgh who came into the contest just one point ahead of the Red Dragons (11-7-1, 6-4) in the standings.
“It took us a little while to get going and their goaltender played well,” Moffat said. “It was an emotional game last night and I felt it took us a little while to get our legs going the way we want.”
Plattsburgh held a one-sided 49-12 advantage in shots on goal, but Cortland was able to stay right there behind the goaltending of Luca Durante, who finished with 47 saves on 49 shots.
The game was scoreless until Joshua Belgrave’s goal from an angle gave the Cardinals the lead at 9:36 of the second period.
Sutter Donegan would then tie it for the Red Dragons early in the third, setting up Stockdale’s game-winning goal at 13:51.
“They were playing for one shot and got it when they scored on a deflection,” Moffat said.
“But we played very good defensively, limiting them to 12 shots. and Eli made a couple of quality saves for us.
“We did a good job possessing the puck all game.”
Shiller stopped 11 of 12 shots on goal. For the weekend, the Cardinals outgunned their two opponents by a combined 93-34 margin.
The Cardinals have six regular season conference games left on the schedule, including five on the road. Plattsburgh is at Brockport State on Friday night and Geneseo State Saturday evening.
—
Friday
Plattsburgh 6, Oswego 1
Oswego 0 0 1 — 1
Plattsburgh 2 0 4 — 6
First period- 1, PSU, Modry (Sutherland), 5:27. 2, PSU, Sutherland (Modry, Bellina), 12:03.
Third period- 3, PSU, Bonfield (Tretowicz), :41. 4, PSU, Gallagher (Hogg, Araujo), 3:07. 5, PSU, Jirousek ppg (Gallagher, Bryer), 6:29. 6, PSU, Stockdale (B. Butler, Weaver-Vitale), 13:32. 7, Osw, McQuade ppg (Warmuth, DiCarlo), 15:56.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 44-22.
Saves- Schell (34), Parent (10), Osw, 44. Schiller, PSU, 21.
—
Saturday
Plattsburgh 2, Cortland 1
Cortland 0 0 1 — 1
Plattsburgh 0 1 1 — 2
Second period- 1, PSU, Belgrave (Thomas, Modry), 9:36.
Third period- 2, Cort, Donegan (Romano, Grupp), 3:04. 3, PSU, Stockdale (Modry, Gallagher), 13:51.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 49-12.
Saves- Durante, Cort, 47. Shiller, PSU, 11.
