Cardinals complete impressive SUNYAC road stretch

CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team remained undefeated in SUNYAC play with a 1-0 road win over SUNY Cortland this past Saturday afternoon at Holloway Field.
The Cardinals, who outshot the Red Dragons 17-9 (8-6 shots on goal), held a 10-4 edge in shots in the first half. However, neither team scored in the first 45 minutes of play.
Senior Allison Seidman scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the 74th minute of the match. Defender Nora Fitzgerald played the ball from the left side of the attacking third ahead to Emily Frodyma, who was wide on the left side of the field. Frodyma dribbled near the end line toward goal before playing a pass across the front of the goal.
Seidman ran into the six-yard box and one-touched a shot into the right side of the goal.
The defense did the rest as Plattsburgh held on for the 1-0 victory.
Goalkeeper Julia Ennis improved her record to 5-1-2 on the season, making six saves to earn her second shutout of the year and sixth of her collegiate career.
Lexi Ramonetti made seven saves for the Red Dragons.
With the victory, the Cardinals improved their SUNYAC record to 2-0-0 and overall record to 5-1-2.
Plattsburgh next hosts SUNY Oneonta for a SUNYAC match at 4 p.m. on Friday.
–
Plattsburgh 1, Cortland 0
Plattsburgh 0 1 – 1
Cortland 0 0 – 0
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, PSU, Seidman (Frodyma), 73:12.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 8-6.
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 6. Ramonetti, COR, 7.
