PLATTSBURGH — Two power-play goals in the latter stages of the first period proved to be enough for the Oswego State men's hockey team to hang on for a 2-1 win over host Plattsburgh State on Saturday night.
The victory over their SUNYAC rivals in the non-conference contest gave the eighth-ranked Lakers (11-5-1) a championship in the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The 15th-ranked Cardinals (9-4-2) grabbed the early lead on Adam Tretowicz's goal just 1:46 into the game.
But Oswego drew even on Daniel Colabufo's power-play goal at 13:47 and took the lead for good when Quinn Warmuth tallied a power-play marker with just 33 seconds left in the first period.
That would be all the scoring in the game.
The Cardinals showed more urgency from the second half of the second period on, but couldn't get the equalizer. Goaltender Eli Shiller was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:01 left in regulation and Plattsburgh applied some good pressure only to come up empty.
“The last half of the game we played pretty well,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “But we weren't very good the first half of the game and I don't know the reason why.
“We were only a shot away the whole period and game, the guys were resilient and they fought. They kept fighting to the end, but we just couldn't get the tying goal.”
Special teams didn't help the Cardinals in this one. Oswego went 2-for-4 with a man advantage while Plattsburgh State was 0-for-5.
“For some reason, we were standing around on their first two chances and that's not our penalty kill,” Moffat said. “We got better as the game on and were really good after the first period.
“We got a couple of good looks on our powerplay even though the stats don't show it. We can't seem to buy a goal for whatever reason and we tried to simplify it a little. But what hurt us was that we missed the net so many times. That takes away a rebound or another opportunity.
“We have to go back to work on just hitting the net.”
Tournament Most Valuable Player Cal Schell turned away 29 of 30 shots in the Oswego nets. Shiller finished with 26 saves on 28 shots and made a couple of big stops to keep the Cardinals close.
“Oswego is a good team and they have already played some big games this semester,” Moffat said. “They were probably a little more battle tested going in, but that's not an excuse and we need to find a way to get a big win. We do need to come out with a better effort at the start.
“We're going to sit back a little, look at the video and see where we need to get better. We'll get back to work on Monday.”
It was the second win for Oswego over Plattsburgh this season, the first being a 5-1 victory at Oswego in a conference game on Nov, 4
The two teams could possible hook up two more times this season, with the Cardinals hosting the Lakers on Jan. 20 in the conference and then what down the road could be a possible SUNYAC Tournament match-up.
PLATTSBURGH STATE 5
WENTWORTH 2
The Cardinals advanced to the title game with their win over Wentworth Institute of Technology on Friday night.
Brendan Young scored two goals, one into an empty net, while Ryan Bonfield, Luk Jirousek and Bennett Stockdale also scored. Stockdale's goal with 23 seconds left in the second put the Cardinals ahead to stay at 3-2.
Jacob Hearne made 22 saves in net for the Cardinals, who finished with a 33-22 edge in shots on goal.
“It was very similar to the Oswego game,” Moffat said. “We were fortunate to get a goal at the end of the second period.
“But I didn't think we played well until the final 10 minutes of the third period. We are still learning we can't just turn it on.”
Plattsburgh's Tretowicz, Young and Jacob Modry were chosen to the all-tournament team. In addition to MVP Schell, Colabufo and Warmuth represented the Lakers on the team.
WIT skated to a 4-3 win over Potsdam State in the consolation game.
On Friday, Potsdam and Oswego went to overtime finishing in a 3-all tie before the Lakers won in a shootout, 1-0, to move into the title contest.
The Cardinals return to the ice on Friday night at Middlebury College and then host Williams College on Saturday night in a couple of non-conference contests.
