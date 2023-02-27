PLATTSBURGH — It’s on to Oswego!
The second-seeded Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team advanced to the SUNYAC Tournament championship game Saturday night with a rousing 5-1 victory over third-seeded Geneseo State in the semifinals at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The win sends the No. 7-ranked Cardinals (19-5-2) into the title game at top-seeded Oswego (17-8-1) on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Lakers punched their ticket to the finals with a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Buffalo State in the other semifinal.
The loss ended Geneseo’s four-year run as SUNYAC Tournament champion. The Knights (18-7-2) were NCAA Division III Tournament runner-ups a season ago.
“We wanted to win battles, move our feet and get our forecheck going,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “It was a great college hockey game, with not a lot of penalties. There was good flow and we were able to get our four lines and seven defensemen going.”
Eli Shiller was strong in net for the Cardinals, stopping 41 of 42 Geneseo shots.
“Eli played great,” Moffat said. “He made a couple of big saves in the second period, one on a breakaway, and also had some key stops in the opening period as well.”
Both teams gave it their all blocking shots and the Cardinals ended the game with 23 blocks, five by Mitchell Hale.
“Between the second and third periods, the guys were stressing the importance of blocking shots,” Moffat said. “They were coaching themselves and that’s huge for us coaches to see the players involved..
“(Adam) Tretowicz has been an outstanding leader for us all season, along with players like (Matt) Araujo, Hale, (Ryan) Hogg and (Bennett) Stockdale.”
Stockdale gave the Cardinals the lead midway through the first period at the 9:52 mark.
“Stockdale’s goal was huge for us,” Moffat said.
Brendan Young then made it 2-0 with 9:45 gone in the second stanza and the Cardinals appeared to have things going their way. But a defensive miscue gave the Knights some momentum when Dominic Garozzo’s goal at the 11:52 mark brought Geneseo to within, 2-1, after two.
The third period, however, was all Plattsburgh.
Luk Jirousek, who played a strong contest, scored from in close at 4:32 to make it 3-1.
Then the Cardinals got a big break when Geneseo netminder Matt Petizian lost control of the puck on what should have been a harmless play and Jake Lanyi was there to put it into an open net, at 14:23.
The Knights pulled Petizian for an extra attacker in the final two minutes and the Cardinals added their final goal on Carson Gallagher’s empty-net goal with just 34 seconds left.
Plattsburgh finished with a 43-42 advantage in shots on goal in what was expected to be a low-scoring affair.
“We like to play an offensive-minded game,” Moffat said. “Our game is one of having volume in shots on goal, getting pucks to the net.
“It was a big win for our team and a great experience for our players. On the way to our locker room after the game, there were TV reporters and the Saranac hockey team (waiting to practice) cheering us. It was great.”
—
Plattsburgh 5, Geneseo 1
Geneseo 0 1 0 — 1
Plattsburgh 1 1 3 — 5
First period- 1, PSU, Stockdale (Callanan), 9:52.
Second period- 2, PSU, Young (Jirousek, Araujo), 9:45. 3, Gen, Garozzo (DiMurro), 11:52.
Third period- 4, PSU, Jirousek (Young), 4:32. 5, PSU, Lanyi (Weaver-Vitale), 14:23. 8, PSU, Gallagher eng (Thomas), 19:26.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 43-42.
Saves- Petizian, Gen, 39. Shiller, PSU, 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.