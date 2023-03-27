WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State 13
Buffalo State 9
PLATTSBURGH — Head coach Kelly Wall became the program’s all-time wins leader, as the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team defeated Buffalo State, 13-9, on Senior Day in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) opener for both teams on Saturday at the Field House Complex.
Wall earned her ninth win in two years at the helm of the program, bettering the former mark of eight that Julia Decker set from 2019-21. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, with her fourth victory of the year, junior goalie Johanna Malone set the single-season program record in wins.
Prior to the start of the game, the program honored their six seniors: attacker Kate Kennedy, midfielders Emma McLaughlin, Caroline Noia and Lindsay Guzzetta and defenders Nikki Scioscia and Bri Prosser.
Guzzetta put the Cardinals on the board 2:18 into the contest, scoring on a feed from McLaughlin, while Buffalo State’s sophomore midfielder Lauren Rinow tallied on a pass from senior midfielder Kacey Stack 1:33 later to knot the tally at 1-all. Plattsburgh State ended the first quarter on a three-goal surge, with Kennedy finding the back of the net on an assist from first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky before McLaughlin scored with 2:02 left and Kennedy tallied with 1:02 remaining to give the home team a 4-1 lead through 15 minutes of play.
McLaughlin connected with Kennedy 1:23 into the second quarter before Buffalo State’s first-year attacker Emilee Josker broke up the run with a woman-up free-position goal 38 seconds later. Just 14 seconds after Josker’s goal, sophomore midfielder Caitlin Nash scored woman-up on a free-position shot, and Barnosky deposited a free-position attempt into the back of the net 33 seconds later to extend the Cardinal advantage to 7-2. Sophomore attacker Sage Running Rabbit scored for the Bengals (junior defender Anastacia Wells assist) before Kennedy found twine on a free-position shot midway through the period. Buffalo State’s first-year attacker Vanessa Willick then rattled off a natural hat trick to cut the gap to 8-6 before Nash converted on an 8-meter shot 55 seconds before the halftime intermission.
Buffalo State made it a two-goal game when Stack scored unassisted 1:46 into the third quarter, but the Cardinals netted four consecutive goals to build a six-goal lead. Barnosky and Guzzetta scored unassisted before Barnosky’s free-position goal with 3:24 left in the third put Plattsburgh State in front, 12-7, through three quarters of play, while McLaughlin capped off the surge with 11:29 left in regulation to push the advantage to 13-7. Josker scored the final two goals of the game for Buffalo State, burying a marker on a feed from Running Rabbit before netting a free-position strike with 2:56 left.
Plattsburgh State finished with a 34-18 edge in shots, a 13-11 cushion in draw controls and a 31-21 advantage in ground balls in addition to going 15-for-20 on clear attempts. Buffalo State was 21-for-27 on clears.
Kennedy scored a career-high four goals, while Barnosky (three goals, one assist) and McLaughlin (two goals, two assists) also finished with four points for the Cardinals. McLaughlin also led the way in the possession game with six ground balls in addition to causing two turnovers, while Nash controlled a career-high five draws.
For Buffalo State, Josker and Willick each scored three goals, while Josker added eight draw controls. Wells led the way defensively with three ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Malone made five saves in the win for the Cardinals, while first-year goalies Beth Kulikowski and Moira Penot combined for 13 stops in the loss for the Bengals.
Plattsburgh State rises to 4-2 overall (1-0 SUNYAC) with the victory and next visits SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday, March 29, at 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
New Paltz 18
Plattsburgh State 9
NEW PALTZ — Despite holding the upper hand in shots (50-37) and ground balls (32-31), the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team dropped an 18-9 decision to SUNY New Paltz in the SUNYAC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at the South Turf Field.
In addition, both teams went 15-for-30 at the ‘X.’ New Paltz was 3-for-4 on extra-man opportunities, while Plattsburgh State’s man-up offense went 1-for-4. On clears, the Cardinals were 15-for-17, while the Hawks were 21-for-23.
New Paltz netted the first two goals of the game, with sophomore midfielder Anthony Senecal and senior defenseman Michael Devoe each scoring in the opening two minutes of the contest. Junior attackman John Eiseman tallied with 9:37 left in the opening stanza, while senior midfielder/attackman Deacon Hill extended the Hawk advantage to 3-1 with a marker less than two minutes later. The two teams then traded goals, with senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti and Eiseman bookending the next three markers. Junior attackman John Reese tallied two unanswered goals before sophomore attackman Ryan Weaver buried a score with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter to cut the Hawk lead to 6-4.
The Hawks scored three unanswered goals from senior attackman Ryan Scully, Reese and senior attackman Thomas Armetta, while senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento and sophomore midfielder Logan Vilardi tallied on passes from Eiseman and senior attackman Robby Martin, respectively, to whittle the deficit to three goals at 9-6. Vilardi’s strike came with the extra-man advantage. New Paltz’s Armetta scored 33 seconds before halftime to give the home team a 10-6 edge at the intermission.
New Paltz pulled away in the third quarter, scoring five of the period’s six goals. Sophomore attackman Mike Walsh’s tally midway through the quarter helped break up the Hawk run. After Eiseman scored 3:13 into the fourth quarter to cut the gap to 14-8, the Hawks added insurance with a four-goal run. First-year attackman George Rhatigan scored the game’s final goal with 1:26 left.
Eiseman led the Cardinal attack with four points on three goals and an assist, while sophomore defenseman Kyle Ruland scooped up three ground balls and caused two turnovers to pace the defense. Sophomore midfielder Jimbo Farrelly was dominant at the face-off dot, going 11-for-19 with eight ground balls.
For New Paltz, Reese registered eight points on seven goals and an assist, while Armetta notched five points on three goals and two assists. Junior midfielder Matt Brignati took every face-off for the Hawks, going 15-for-30 with 13 ground balls.
Junior goalie Dan Clements made six saves in the first 45 minutes of play before first-year goalie Jack Mulcahy stopped two shots in the fourth quarter. New Paltz’s junior goalie Ryan Steinhart turned aside 24 shots in the victory.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-6 overall (0-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Oswego State on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m.
