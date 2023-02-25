PLATTSBURGH — The Lady Cardinals entered the Northeast Women's Hockey League Tournament as the top seed and they showed why as they netted seven goals, including three in the first period, to trump the Kangaroos, 7-1. With the win the Cardinals will advance to the league's championship game on Monday, against either Cortland or Oswego State.
Plattsburgh State 7, Canton 1
CAN;0;1;0;—;1
PSU;3;2;2;—;7
First period- 1, PSU, Olshansky (Unsworth, Wall), 4:47. 2, PSU, Krauseneck (Masotta, Thompson), 11:41. 3, PSU, Schmelzer (Benjamin, Stumm), 12:34.
Second period- 4, PSU, Stumm (McLean, Calhoun), 12:05. 5, CAN, Couture (Laitinen, McIlveen), 14:48, PP. 6, PSU, (Cho), 18:32.
Third period- 7, Benjamin (Wall, Cho), 7:42. 8, PSU, Orr (Yarkosky, Calhoun), 13:50.
Shots- PSU, 66-18.
Saves- Alvarez, CAN, 59. Davis, PSU, 17.
