PLATTSBURGH — It feels like ‘22 at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, as the Lady Cardinals prepare to try and win their fifth consecutive Northeast Women’s Hockey League championship. Last season, the Cardinals were able to defeat the Red Dragons at home, 4-3, overtime, and in this Saturday’s championship game they’ll be looking for a similar outcome against the same opponent.
In last year’s title contest, Plattsburgh State didn’t take their first lead until there was under two minutes to play in the second period. However, leading 3-2 over halfway through the third, Plattsburgh State would go a skater down due to a Erin McArdle penalty, the only penalty of the contest, and Cortland would even the score at three with a goal.
Plattsburgh State would win the contest in overtime, thanks to a golden-goal from now graduate-student Nicole Unsworth just one minute into the extra period. While Plattsburgh State may have come away with the NEWHL crown, Cortland is sure to have revenge on their mind after coming so close just a season ago.
The Cardinals championship game opponent isn’t the only thing that’s similar to last year, which was the first full season since the pandemic. The Lady Cardinals entered last year’s NEWHL tournament having gone unbeaten in 16 of their prior 17 games whereas this season the team is riding a 16-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s bout.
Getting to the championship game hasn’t been much of a problem for the Lady Cardinals these past two season’s either, as in 2022 the team won their semifinal game against the Bears, 8-0, and this past weekend the Cardinal’s won this year’s semifinal game against the Kangaroos, 7-1.
Plattsburgh State will be riding that momentum as a team heading into this weekend’s title game, as seven different players scored a goal in their semifinal win over Canton. Mae Olshansky, Sara Krauseneck, Holly Schmelzer, Lily Stumm, Su-an Cho, Sierra Benjamin and Bridget Orr all found their way into the back of the net while Ashley Davis blocked 17 shots in goal to set up the Cardinals championship game.
The Lady Cardinals’ offense has been a force to be reckoned with all season, as they average over four goals-per-game (4.2) while controlling the puck enough to limit opponents to roughly one a game (1.2). Leading the way for the group is Krauseneck who, after scoring a first period goal in Saturday’s semifinal win, still paces the team in both goals (18) and points (37). Olshansky, who also scored in their most recent win, is second to Krauseneck in both categories with 15 goals and 28 points.
Julia Masotta, who is in the midst of her first postseason action with Plattsburgh State after transferring from Norwich a season ago, also has 28 points on the year, tied with Olshansky for second on the team. Benjamin, 24 assists, and Ciara Wall, 22 assists, are sure to be called upon in the championship game to help set up the offense as well, as the two are the team’s top facilitators.
Davis, who backstopped for the Lady Cardinals down the final stretch of the regular season as well as their semifinal win, has been stellar since her return to the ice. Davis has won all six of her starts, including posting a shutout in two of them, to go with a .964 save percentage and .71 goals allowed per game. Lilla Nease, who won 17 of her 19 starts for the Cardinals, dons a .937 save percentage and an average of 1.36 goals allowed per game.
Plattsburgh State goaltender Chloe Beaubien, who started and made 23 saves in last season’s championship game, could be the team’s secret weapon in this game as well, after playing in two games during the regular season, yet not allowing a goal in either.
Cardinals’ Head coach Kevin Houle is no stranger to playing in this game either, as he’s been at the team’s helm for all four of their NEWHL titles including having won seven NCAA Division-III championships to go with his 473-56-26 overall record.
For the Red Dragons, who won just one of their three meetings with the Cardinals this season and just one in their past 54 meetings historically, just the thought of avenging last year’s title defeat won’t be enough to get the job done. They’ll need help from their top performers such as Mia Hlasnick, who led the team in goals (13) and points (35), Grace Schnorr, who has 10 goals to go with 23 points, and Jilian Hlasnick, who his tied for the team lead in assists with Dany Donegan (18).
Their regular goaltender, Molly Goergen, who stopped 32 shots in last year’s loss, owns a record of 16-6 this season, with nine shutouts, a .948 save percentage and a goals allowed per game average of 1.20.
As aforementioned, these conference rivals are more than familiar with each other and are sure to have no love lost entering Saturday’s title game. Not only will both teams be vying for bragging rights and a league championship, but also for a spot in the NCAA D-III tournament where Plattsburgh State has some unfinished business themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.