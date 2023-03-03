Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...The northern St. Lawrence Valley, northern Champlain Valley, and Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially late tonight and into Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&