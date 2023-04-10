FRIDAY
GAME 1
Plattsburgh State 3
Oswego State 2
PLATTSBURGH — The first game of the day was a pitcher's duel as both Maggiacomo and Fiona Higgins pitched fantastically. The pair held a shutout through seven innings each, with Higgins allowing just one earned run and Maggiacomo allowing zero earned runs overall. Maggiacomo finished the day earning her fourth win of the season, tossing nine innings of three-hit ball, allowing just two unearned runs, while striking out a career-high 12 batters. Higgins matched her inning-for-inning until the ninth, striking out 14 batters while giving up nine hits in 8.1 innings of work.
Offensively, four players accounted for all of the Cardinal hits, as Palmer was 3-5 with a run scored, Langdon was 2-4 with an RBI, Golino was 2-4 with an RBI, and Rebecca Diller was 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Palmer swiped a bag in game one, while Langdon drew a walk and Golino had the walk-off single to earn the win for Plattsburgh.
After a seven-innings of scoreless baseball, each team scored in the eighth inning to finally break the streak of zeroes on the scoreboard. Oswego came through in the top of the inning with a run scoring on an error to take the first lead of the game and Plattsburgh was able to match the run with an RBI single from Diller, as Maggiacomo scored all the way from second base on an infield hit.
In the ninth, Oswego once again took a lead, as this time Madison Hoeflich singled to right to bring a run home. After picking up the first out of the inning, Higgins surrendered an infield hit to Palmer to allow the tying run to advance to third. On the next play, Langdon grounded to third, where they attempted to throw the tying run out at home, but Mikayla Manalo was off on contact and was easily safe to tie the game. With the game-winning run now at third base, Golino stepped up to the plate and drove a ball to deep right field well over the fielder's head for a game-winning hit, giving the Cards the win.
Game 2
Plattsburgh State 9
Oswego State 1
PLATTSBURGH — In game two, the Cardinals received a great outing in the circle from their starter, as Golino went five strong, allowing just three hits and one unearned run, while striking out three batters. However, the Cardinal bats also awoke in game two, as they scored nine runs on 14 hits, with the majority of their damage coming in an eight-run, nine-hit bottom of the fifth inning.
After a great outing in game one as a pitcher, Maggiacomo followed up with a 3-3 performance at the plate, driving in and scoring a run while also tripling. Palmer was once again a spark-plug at the top of the order, going 2-4 with a run scored, while Langdon was also 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Golino added to her strong pitching performance with a 2-3 performance at the dish, driving in three runs, picking up a double, and scoring once. Kylie Persampire, Danielle Torres, and Manalo all had run-scoring hits in their big fifth inning as well for the Cardinal offense.
Plattsburgh was the first team to score in game two of the conference twin bill, with Golino singling home Palmer after the sophomore singled earlier in the frame. The Lakers, however, were able to tie the game soon in the following half-inning, as an error allowed a runner to advance to second on a single, with a single on the following play scoring the unearned run.
With the game tied at one heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Cards needed to go up by eight runs to enact the run rule. The Cards were able to do so, putting up nine hits to score the eight runs needed to end the game. Back-to-back singles from Palmer and Langdon opened the frame, and Golino doubled them both home to give Plattsburgh the lead back after two half-innings of a tied game. After a new pitcher was inserted, Maggiacomo greeted the new Laker arm with a triple to deep left and Persampire followed with a single to score Maggiacomo. After a groundout, Torres, Dolly Garguilo, and Manalo all singled in a row, helping to move the score to 7-1. An error followed allowing a run to score and on the next play, Langdon reached on an infield hit to score Manalo, enacting the run rule and giving the Cards the 9-1 win.
SATURDAY
GAME 1
Plattsburgh State 6
Cortland 5
PLATTSBURGH — Palmer continued her hot streak at the plate in game one with a 3-4 performance that included three RBI, a triple, and a run scored. She was backed up by a huge Langdon homer in the first inning, as Maggiacomo earned the complete game win, going seven innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out six batters.
The Cards put up two runs right away in game one, as Langdon took the first pitch she saw deep over the right field fence to score Palmer and spot Maggiacomo and the Cards an early two-run lead. Cortland responded in the following half-inning, however, scoring two runs with a Halle Wright triple to right center.
Plattsburgh retook the lead in the bottom of the second as two hit-by-pitches and an infield hit loaded the bases for Palmer, who singled to right to score two runs. Leading 4-2, the score would hold through three and a half innings, until Plattsburgh picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, with Palmer tripling home Mikayla Manalo to go up 5-2. In the top of the seventh, a solo homer, and a two-run double tied the game for the Red Dragons, but Maggiacomo was able to strike out a pinch-hitter to leave the go-ahead run on second base.
The dramatic walk-off was set up a hustle double for Maggiacomo, putting herself in scoring position with one out. After a ground out moved her to third, Waite stepped to the plate and lined a ball that went just over the glove of the Cortland second baseman, scoring Maggiacomo and giving Plattsburgh a dramatic game-one win.
Maggiacomo earned her fifth win of the season in the circle to move to 5-2, while Kim Westenberg took her second loss for the Red Dragons to drop to 4-2.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 6
Cortland 5
PLATTSBURGH — In game two, Plattsburgh once again held a lead for the majority of the game but needed a seventh-inning comeback to complete the doubleheader sweep. Langdon, Golino, and Maggiacomo each had multi-hit games, as all three scored a run and Maggiacomo registered an RBI. Kylie Persampire and Manalo each had two-run singles in the game two win, with both players also drawing walks.
Plattsburgh once again got on the board early in the game's action, as Waite singled and Persampire walked to begin the frame. After an infield fly and sac bunt, Manalo lined a single to left, scoring two runs and giving the Cards a 2-0 lead. Once again, however, Cortland had a quick response, as an RBI triple and sac fly tied the game for the Red Dragons. The Cardinals were also able to respond quickly, as Golino and Maggiacomo began the next half-inning with back-to-back singles. After a sacrifice bunt, Persampire singled to right center, bringing both players home to give Plattsburgh a 4-2 lead.
The lead held for the Cards until the top of the sixth, when a pair of errors allowed three runs to score for the Red Dragons, handing Cortland a 5-4 lead. They were able to hold Plattsburgh scoreless in the bottom of the frame and Golino did the same in the top of the seventh, firing a 1-2-3 frame to send the Cards up and down just one run in the bottom of the seventh.
Facing Cortland reliever Kim Westenberg again in the bottom of the seventh, Langdon led off with a single and was followed by a Golino single to left, putting the game-winning run on base and the game-tying run on second. After Gwen Noll the next batter, Maggiacomo, laced a single to right, scoring Langdon to tie the game and moving the tying run to third base. Waite was then once again the batter with the game-winning run on third base, as she promptly lined a ball to right field that was caught by the Cortland defender. Noll tagged from third base and was just ahead of the throw and subsequent tag, sliding in safely to clinch the win and doubleheader sweep for Plattsburgh State.
Golino earned her fifth win of the season, moving to 5-0 on the year, as she tossed seven innings giving up just two earned runs while striking out two. Westenberg took the loss to fall to 4-3 on the year, as she pitched 2.1 innings of relief and allowed two runs.
The Cardinals improve to 11-3 (4-0 SUNYAC) and now sit atop the SUNYAC conference tied with Oneonta after the league's first weekend of play. They will next matchup with St. Lawrence in a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday, April 12 at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.