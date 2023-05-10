NEW PALTZ — The 2023 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Softball Tournament is set to begin today, at SUNY New Paltz, with the Plattsburgh State Softball team (22-10, 11-7 SUNYAC) taking on Cortland (23-11, 14-4 SUNYAC) in the second game of the tournament, at noon.
The Cardinals enter the SUNYAC tournament as the fifth seed and will open up the tournament against an opponent whom the Cardinals already defeated twice in the regular season, both on walk-offs by senior Kelsy Waite. The Cardinals clinched a postseason berth with their sweep over Oneonta two weekends ago, as they qualified for the postseason for the second straight season under head coach Sam Van Dorn.
The team is built around an exceptional top-of-the-order and a strong pitching staff in 2023. Claire Palmer is turning in one of the best seasons in the SUNYAC as a sophomore, as the team’s leadoff hitter is second in the league with 57 hits and carries the fourth-best batting average, registering a .438 clip. Offensively, she is supported by an experienced middle-of-the-order, headlined by the team’s only all-conference player from last season, Kristen Langdon. Langdon has followed up her strong junior campaign with perhaps a more impressive senior year, as she is hitting .425, good for seventh in the conference. Her 1.002 OPS is tops on the team as she leads the team in SLG (.517) and OBP (.485).
Seniors Kristina Maggiacomo, Julia Golino and Rebecca Diller have each provided power, and consistency in the middle of the lineup for the Cardinals this season, helping the team to boast the third best average in the conference at .331 this year. Maggiacomo has produced a 37-hit season, as she has recorded eight doubles and three triples to go with a .343 AVG and .843 OPS. Golino is second on the team in hits (39) thus far, as she has hit a team-high 11 doubles this year, driven in a team-best 30 runs, and also posted a .331 AVG. Diller has enjoyed the best season of her career, hitting .386 over 70 at-bats in 2023.
The team has also received some power in the lineup from two newcomers this year, as Michelle Gonzales and Kylie Persampire have each hit three homers to lead the team, and Persampire has driven in 24 runs.
While Maggiacomo and Golino have been an important part of the strong Cardinal offense in 2023, they have also been a key part of the league’s third-best staff by ERA, which is currently 3.05. Both arms have set numerous career highs in the circle, with Maggiacomo boasting the league’s sixth-best ERA at 2.79. She finished the year 9-6 with 10 complete games, eclipsing the 100-innings pitched mark for the first time in her career with 100.1 innings of work. She is second in the league with 105 strikeouts, averaging just over a strikeout per inning this year, one of two qualified pitchers in the SUNYAC that has done so.
Golino has been great for Plattsburgh as well, registering the 10th-best ERA in the conference with a 3.69 mark in 79.2 innings. She led the team with 10 wins, finishing 10-2 on the season, tossing seven complete games, and striking out 54 batters.
The team has also had a great contribution from first-year Morgan Ormerod who is boasting a 2.39 over 14 appearances, mostly in relief. She has struck out 38 batters in 26.1 innings, good for a strikeout rate of 10.1 per seven innings.
The Cardinals will vie for their third SUNYAC title in program history, as they last won in 2012 and 2006 and they will look for wins in back-to-back tournaments for the first time since they won early-round games in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
The Red Dragons, however, are matching up with the Cardinals on a red-hot streak, as they have won 12 straight games dating back to April 15. Before that, they had lost six straight games, a streak which was started by the Cardinals. They are currently the lone SUNYAC softball team in the NCAA Regional rankings, slotting in at fourth in the latest iteration of the region rankings.
Cortland claims one of the league’s top pitching staffs, coming second in the conference with an ERA of 2.56. The trio of Karlee Weeden (1.92 ERA), Kim Westenberg (2.77 ERA), and McKenna Barry (2.79 ERA) have been extremely strong and are a large reason for their success as of late. In their 12-game win streak, the team has given up one run or less in eight of those games and has given up more than three runs just twice in the streak.
Offensively, Gina Meyers has had a fantastic graduate campaign, batting .416 with a 1.000 OPS, including 52 hits, five doubles, and six triples. Barry has also been a strong bat as well as arm for head coach Molly O’Donnell, recording a team-best OPS of 1.001 with 10 doubles, a triple, and two homers. Halle Wright and Elaina Ornstein have been fantastic as well, with batting averages of .380 and .373 respectively.
Cortland finished up as the runner-up a year ago, and the year before, and are looking for its first title since 2019 and the first of O’Donnell’s tenure. They have the most titles of all SUNYAC softball teams since the league’s inception in 1984, with 16 titles to their name.
The SUNYAC Softball Tournament is a six-team, double-elimination tournament, with the winner earning the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III playoffs. Daily ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children 5-12. Admission is free for all SUNYAC-member school students (with ID) and for children 4 and under. Tickets must be repurchased each day, as no multi-day passes will be available.
For more information on ticketing, streaming, game times and team previews, visit nphawks.com/sports/softball-sunyac-championship-tournament-2023
