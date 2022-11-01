PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer season came to a close on Saturday afternoon at home, as the women fell to the fifth-seeded Oswego State Lakers, losing 1-0 in overtime. Playing in the new NCAA overtime rules, with the golden goal eliminated and two 10-minute periods guaranteed, the women were forced to grind out 110 minutes of hard-nosed play but came up short.
The Cardinal women finish their season 11-6-2, with the Lakers snapping a five-game streak of no losses for Plattsburgh. Oswego State moves to 9-5-4 with the win and will move on to face top-seeded Cortland, also currently ranked #21 in the country, on Wednesday.
Offense was a struggle for both teams throughout this one, as shots were few and far between, especially in the first half. Plattsburgh only found themselves attempting five shots in the first half, with Oswego putting just one shot up in the same period.
Sophomore keeper Lauren Haley was excellent for the Cardinals in goal, as she stopped five shots over 110 minutes played. She picked up just her third loss of the season, as her record moved to 8-3-1. Overall, Haley finished with a goals-against average of .90, made 47 saves, and recorded 17 shutouts. Perri Anderson was equally as excellent for the Lakers in goal, picking up the shutout and making five saves as well.
The highlight of the game for Plattsburgh came in the 78th minute when a handball by the Cardinals just outside the box gave Oswego a free kick from about 19 yards. Emma Rechtorovic took the shot for the Lakers and put the ball in the upper right half of the net, but Haley made an unbelievable save for the Cards to keep the game scoreless.
Heading into halftime, Plattsburgh held a 14-8 shot advantage but no advantage was clear on the field. Oswego earned a corner early in the 94th minute and finally got a shot to go, as Amber McDermott found Graisa Madden in the box for the goal. Plattsburgh would work to try and even up the score over the last 15-plus minutes, but couldn’t get anything to go, falling to Oswego 1-0 for the first time since 2015.
Kirsten Villemaire attempted five shots for the Cards, while Nora Fitzgerald added four attempts.
The Cardinals will look towards next season, as they will lose several key pieces offensively, but will return much of the midfield and defense for the 2023 season.
MEN
NEW PALTZ — Behind three first-half goals, the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team shocked the third-seeded New Paltz Hawks, defeating the home team 3-2 in a State University of New York Athletic Conference first-round game. The sixth-seed Cardinals got goals from three individuals and played strong defense to turn away numerous Hawk attempts in the second half.
The Cardinals rise to 8-7-3 overall and will move on to the SUNYAC semifinal game to play the second-seeded Oneonta Red Dragons, who defeated the Cardinals back in mid-October.
Dylan Shalvey opened the scoring for the Cardinals as Brian Coughlan held possession for Plattsburgh and passed to Shalvey, streaking down the middle of the field. Despite being about 10 yards out from the top of the box, Shalvey took a high chip shot that got over the keeper’s head, and into the left corner of the net for his third goal of the year. Coughlan registered his 10th assist of the year with the pass, putting him in the conference lead in that category.
The Cardinals added their second goal in the 29th minute after a corner kick from Coughlan bounced around several times between multiple players from each team before finding the foot of Cole Weiner. The senior midfielder deposited the shot into the right corner of the net but was originally called offsides by the linesman. After meeting with the referee on the field, the call was reversed and the goal was upheld, putting Plattsburgh up 2-0 and pushing the momentum even further in their direction.
Coughlan got the final goal of the half to go for Plattsburgh in the 38th minute, as a misplay by the New Paltz defender left just Coughlan and the goalie, a battle the sophomore has won all season. The Pearl River native put the shot into the right corner of the net, his eighth goal of the year, and took sole possession of the conference lead in points with the score.
At halftime, Plattsburgh held the advantage in shots at 10-7, doubling their shot total against the Hawks over 90 minutes in their previous meeting. With the large advantage, Plattsburgh opted for a more defensive approach in the second half, taking only six more shots moving forward, as the Hawks ended with 16 second-half shots and the shot advantage overall at 22-16.
New Paltz didn’t waste much time in the second half working to dwindle the deficit, as Joseph DiPreta scored for the Hawks in the 54th minute. Plattsburgh settled in defensively over the next 30-plus minutes, not allowing New Paltz to make it a one-score game. The Hawks added their second goal of the game late in the second half, as they were awarded a penalty, and made the score 3-2.
New Paltz would put five more shots up in the final five minutes, but only one on goal, which Teddy Healy was able to save. The sophomore keeper tied his season-high mark of six saves and moved to 7-7-2 on the year with the win.
Plattsburgh now looks to a meeting with Oneonta on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1:00 p.m. in Oneonta. The Red Dragons defeated the Cardinals 1-0 at the Field House Complex in a closely paled game in mid-October. All time, Oneonta has the series advantage, going 36-10-3 against Plattsburgh. The Cardinal’s last win over the Red Dragons came in October of 2015, as they won 1-0.
