SYRACUSE — Brian Coughlan and Jack Healy swept the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) awards for men’s soccer this past week as announced on Tuesday evening by the conference office. The pair earned honors for offensive and defensive athletes of the week, helping their team to a 2-0 start.
Coughlan accumulated four points on a goal and two assists and was the key offensive component that led the Cardinals to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season, as he was part of three of Plattsburgh’s four goals. On Sept. 2 in the season opener vs. Keene State, the sophomore midfielder assisted on both the game-winning and insurance goals as the Cardinals blanked the Owls 2-0. Just 24 hours later on Sept. 3, Coughlan tallied the game-winning goal vs. DeSales in another 2-0 Plattsburgh win.
Healy helped lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 week, leading a strong defensive unit that posted a pair of shutout victories in the first week, while the sophomore also scored a goal in the team’s first game of the 2022 season. On Sept. 2 in the season opener vs. Keene State, the junior defender scored an insurance goal that put the Cardinals ahead 2-0. Plattsburgh would go on to win the game 2-0 before following up with another 2-0 victory over DeSales on Sept. 3.
The team will play once again and go for their eighth straight win dating back to last season versus Castleton, when the Spartans head to Plattsburgh on Sept. 7 for a non-conference match.
Julia Ennis was named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Defensive Athlete of the Week for Women’s Soccer on Tuesday evening after her tremendous play in goal over her first two starts. The honor is the fifth of Ennis’ career and her first of the 2022 season.
Ennis led the Cardinals to a pair of wins during the week by securing a 2-0 victory at Castleton on Sept. 1 and a 1-0 home victory vs. Skidmore on Sept. 4. The senior goalkeeper totaled eight saves during the two non-conference games, recording four stops in each of her team’s victories to start the year.
The team is back in action on Sept. 7 when they welcome RPI to the Field House Complex Turf for a 4 p.m. start time.
