NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team failed to beat No. 8 Norwich University at Kreitzberg Arena for the second time in less than two weeks, losing by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night.
But the effort the No. 12 Cardinals (7-3-2) put forth in the non-conference game was a good deal better than what happened this past Saturday night at Potsdam State.
“We played pretty hard,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “If we would have played like this in Potsdam, it might have been a different result. That’s why that game was so disappointing.
“But it was a bounce-back effort for us tonight and the guys competed hard to the end. Still, it’s not a moral victory because we need to find a way to tie the game and get at least a point.”
Following a scoreless first period, the Cadets (8-2-1) took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals by Philip Elgstam at 6:35 and Nick Cordeiro at 10:36.
“We made a couple of mental errors in the second period that gave them their two goals,” Moffat said. “This is a tough place to play when you get down by two goals.
“Plus, Norwich had a lot to play for after losing to us (in the FirstLight Shootout championship game). They had a little more jump in their step tonight.”
The Cardinals would cut their deficit in half at 3:54 of the third on Paul Bryer’s goal off some nice work by Bennett Stockdale.
Plattsburgh, which outshot the Cadets by a 15-7 count in the third, continued to apply pressure and pulled netminder Eli Shiller with a minute and a half left for an extra attacker.
The Cardinals, however, were unable to get the equalizer.
“I was happy with the way we competed to the end,” Moffat said. “We had some chances. We either missed the net, they would block a shot or their goalie would come up with a couple of big saves.
“We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Drennen Atherton preserved the win in the Norwich nets by stopping 34 of the 35 shots that came his way. Shiller made 28 saves for the Cardinals.
“Norwich is a good team and, absolutely, they didn’t want to lose to us twice in a row at home,” Moffat said.
The Cardinals outshot their last two opponents by a combined 78-52 margin only to come away with two losses.
The Cardinals will close out their first semester on Saturday on Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Stafford Ice Arena in what shapes up to be a huge SUNYAC contest against an improved Morrisville team.
The Mustangs skated to a 3-1 victory at conference-leading Oswego this past weekend and will be bringing that momentum into the game.
Plattsburgh State, with a win, would close out the opening semester with a 5-2-1 conference mark.
—
Norwich University 2, Plattsburgh State 1
PSU 0 0 1 — 1
NU 0 2 0 — 2
Second period- 1, Nor, Elgstam, 6:35. 2, Nor, Cordeiro, 10:36.
Third period- 3, PSU, Bryer (Stockdale), 3:54.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 35-30.
Saves- Shiller, PSU, 28. Atherton, NU, 34.
