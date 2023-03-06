OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team is headed to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
And the Cardinals (20-5-2) are entering through the front door following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over host Oswego State to win the SUNYAC Tournament championship game.
Plattsburgh will host a national first-round game on Saturday at 7 p.m. against rival Norwich University (19-6-2), with the winner of that game advancing to the quarterfinals at No. 4-ranked Endicott (22-2-2) the following weekend.
“It feels great,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “This is a culmination of months of hard work.
“I know it’s a cliché, but we have taken it one day at a time all season. We’ve never looked too far ahead.”
The Lakers (17-9-1), the top seed entering the SUNYAC Tournament, had beaten the second-seeded Cardinals two out of three during the regular season prior to Saturday night.
The No. 6-ranked Cardinals, however, were riding some momentum from the third meeting between the two, a 6-1 victory in Plattsburgh.
“It doesn’t matter who we beat to win the SUNYAC Tournament,” Moffat said. “But Oswego is a really good team and our rivalry with them is one of the best in all of Division III hockey.
“There’s always a lot of energy and emotion when the two teams get together. It’s fun playing on front of their crowd and our guys get fired up.”
The Cardinals took an early lead on Saturday when Adam Tretowicz scored an unassisted goal with just 1:45 gone in the first period.
Neither team scored again until only 3:49 remained in regulation when Carson Gallagher tallied off a Bennett Stockdale assist to give Plattsburgh a 2-0 edge at the 16:11 mark.
“We were able to take the lead off a turnover and a great backhand by Adam,” Moffat said. “And it was a great goal off a two-on-one with Carson and Bennett.”
Oswego was applying some offensive pressure, but got caught in transition when the Cardinals scored their second goal.
Oswego pulled goaltender Cal Schell for an extra attacker in the final few minutes and cut its deficit to 2-1 on Tommy Cahill’s goal at 19:07.
But the Lakers had only 53 seconds remaining to get the equalizer and Plattsburgh was able to hold on.
Plattsburgh goaltender Eli Shiller, chosen as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, was outstanding again with 26 saves. Schell finished with 18 stops for the Lakers.
The Cardinals blocked 17 shots, including four by Jack Ring. Ring, Gallagher and Stockdale were chosen to the all-tournament team.
“We did a great job doing all the little things that don’t show up on the score sheet,” Moffat said. “Like blocking shots, battling along the walls and getting pucks out of our zone and into theirs’.
“It wasn’t flashy, but we played smart with the lead.”
The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 12 games.
—
Plattsburgh State 2, Oswego State 1
Plattsburgh State 1 0 1 — 2
Oswego State 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, PSU, Tretowicz, 1:45.
Third period- 2, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale), 16:11. 3, Osw, Cahill (DiCarlo), 19:07.
Shots- Oswego, 27-20.
Saves- Shiller, PHS, 26. Schell, Osw, 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.