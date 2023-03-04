PLATTSBURGH — The stakes will be high tonight when rivals Plattsburgh State and Oswego State meet for the fourth time this season in men’s hockey.
The second-seeded Cardinals (19-5-2) and top-seeded Lakers (17-8-1) tangle in the SUNYAC Tournament championship game.
It will mark the first time since the 2017 season Plattsburgh and Oswego have played in the conference title contest, with the Cardinals winning that year, 3-2.
“We’re happy to be there and it will be a great atmosphere,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “It’s a fun place to play and it’s going to be a rowdy house.”
The Cardinals dropped a 5-1 decision at Oswego early in the regular season on November 4 and then a 2-1 setback in Plattsburgh on Jan. 6 in the championship game of the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic.
Two weeks after that, however, the Cardinals played one of their best games of the season in a 6-1 victory over the Lakers on January 20.
“This time of year, it’s not about what the two teams have done in the past against one another,” Moffat said. “We’re a different team now and so are they. It will come down to who executes better.
“The first time we played them this season (in Oswego), I think it was an eye opener for some of our guys.”
A Plattsburgh victory tonight will give the Cardinals an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Cardinals could possibly earn an at-large bid into the national tournament with a loss, but it’s better to get in the front door rather than hoping for an entrance through the back.
The Lakers edged the Cardinals by one point in winning the SUNYAC regular season crown and, following an opening-round bye in the SUNYAC Tournament, skated to a 4-1 semifinal win over fifth-seeded Buffalo State last Friday.
“Oswego is a very deep team,” Moffat said. “They’re well organized and have great structure. It starts with their goaltender and they have been hitting their stride of late.”
Leading the Lakers in scoring are Shane Bull (9-19-28), Alex DiCarlo (13-13-26), Tommy Cahill (9-12-21) and Daniel Colabufo (8-12-20). Oswego has 12 players with 10 points or more.
The Lakers’ mainstay in net is Cal Schell (14-7-1, 2.13 GAA)
The Cardinals also had a bye in the opening round of the SUNYAC Tournament and played well last Saturday at the Stafford Ice Arena in a 5-1 victory over third-seeded and defending champion Geneseo State in the semifinals.
Plattsburgh is powered in scoring by Bennett Stockdale (15-10-25), Jacob Modry (4-19-23), Carson Gallagher (10-12-22), Paul Bryer (5-15-20), Luk Jirousek (9-8-17) and Jack Ring (7-10-17). The Cardinals have 11 players with 10 points or more.
Eli Shiller (11-4-0, 1.37 GAA) and Jacob Hearne (8-0-1, 2.20 GAA) have given Plattsburgh solid goaltending.
“So far, we have done a good job focusing on what we do,” Moffat said. “We need to be prepared to play our best game and the seniors who have been here for four years know how hard it is to get here.
“We’ve been playing pretty consistently, playing really good defense and limiting our opponents’ Grade A scoring chances. We have to manage the first 10 minutes of the game on Saturday because that’s when it’s chaotic.”
The Cardinals are ranked sixth in the most recent and important NCAA Division III PairWise poll and the Lakers at No. 12.
