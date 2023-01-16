PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team will be returning to SUNYAC play this weekend with a little momentum.
The Cardinals (11-4-2) closed out the non-conference portion of their regular season schedule with two wins over the weekend. Neither, however, came easy.
Plattsburgh held on for a 3-2 victory at Middlebury College on Friday night and returned home for a 2-0 decision over Williams College on Saturday night at the Stafford Ice Arena.
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH 3
MIDDLEBURY 2
The Cardinals held a 3-0 lead early in the third period and then had to hold on for the win.
Luk Jirousek gave Plattsburgh the lead for good at the 6:55 mark of the first stanza. Carson Gallagher made it 2-0 early in the second at 1:02 and Matt Araujo’s power-play goal 6:43 into the third gave the Cardinals a 3-0 advantage.
But the Panthers would mount a comeback bid.
Audrej Hromic pulled Middlebury to within two at 8:58 and then Billy Dobensky tallied a power-play goal at 14:16 to make it 3-2.
“We got a little unlucky on their first goal,” Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat said. “I think the puck bounced off the skate of one of our defensemen.
“But that gave them life and they weren’t far away. and then they got one on the powerplay and the momentum was in their favor.”
Jacob Hearne stopped 26 shots in net for the Cardinals, who finished with a 38-28 shot advantage.
“I still felt we played pretty well,” Moffat said.
PLATTSBURGH 2
WILLIAMS 0
Bennett Stockdale’s goal with 3:32 left in the second period sent the Cardinals to their win over the Ephs.
Stockdale would then add an empty-net goal with 57 seconds left in the third for the insurance.
“We didn’t get off to one of our better starts in the game,” Moffat said. “But after the first 10-12 minutes, I felt we played better hockey.
“Williams is really good defensively and we played really well defensively. When that happens, there isn’t going to be a lot of chances for either team.”’
The game was scoreless heading into the second period and Plattsburgh would need to kill off a five-minute major to keep it that way. The Cardinals passed that test with flying colors.
“We were unbelievable killing penalties,” Moffat said. “They weren’t able to get anything going and weren’t even able to set up. Hats off to our penalty killers and the defense.”
The Cardinals finally got on the board when Stockdale got behind the Williams defense and scored from in close at 16:28.
“That was a huge goal for us,” Moffat said. “It was a great play all around. We were able to support the puck and there’s no better player for us than Bennett to have the puck on his stick in that situation.”
The Cardinals played well defensively in the third and goaltender Eli Shiller was able to stop everything that came his way, finishing with 26 saves in all to earn the shutout and be chosen as the game’s No. 1 star.
“We played smart in the third period, except for the one penalty we took, and were able to keep everything to the outside,” Moffat said.
“Even though it wasn’t as exciting a game for our fans, I still felt it was one of our better games of the year.”
The Cardinals return to conference play this weekend with home games against SUNYAC-leading Oswego on Friday and Cortland on Saturday. The Lakers are 7-1 in the SUNYAC, while the Cardinals 5-2-1 and the Red Dragons, 5-3.
Plattsburgh has lost to Oswego twice this season, the second time being a non-conference 2-1 loss in the championship game of the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Complex on Jan. 7 in Plattsburgh.
“We were able to get two wins over the weekend and allow only two goals,” Moffat said. “Our defense was pretty good. We will look at the tape and get ready for Oswego.”
Friday against Oswego will be Stress Ball Night. Stress balls will be sold for $1 each and all proceeds benefit the Plattsburgh Food Shelf.
The stress balls, and only the purchased stress balls, will be thrown on the ice after Plattsburgh scores its first goal.
Friday
Plattsburgh State 3, Middlebury College 2
Plattsburgh State 1 1 1 — 3
Middlebury College 0 0 2 — 2
First period- 1, PSU, Jirousek (Araujo, Hogg), 6:55.
Second period- 2, PSU, Gallagher (Stockdale, Modry), 1:02.
Third period- 3, PSU, Araujo ppg (Gallagher, Hogg), 6:43. 4, Midd, Hromic (Moore, Wisco), 8:58. 5, Midd, Dobensky ppg (Moore, Belisle), 14:16.
Shots- Plattsburgh State, 38-28.
Saves- Hearne, PSU, 26. Wisco, Midd, 35.
Saturday
Plattsburgh State 2, Williams College 0
Williams College 0 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh State 0 1 1 — 2
Second period- 1, PSU, Stockdale (Gallagher, Bryer), 16:28.
Third period- 2, PSU, Stockdale eng (Bryer, Modry), 19:03.
Shots- Williams College, 26-21.
Saves- Sandquist, Will, 19. Shiller, PSU, 26.
