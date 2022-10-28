OSWEGO — On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships hosted by Oswego State at the Fallbrook Recreational Center. The eight-kilometer men’s race begins at 12 p.m. and the six-kilometer women’s race begins at 11 a.m.
For the men’s team, sophomore Noah Bonesteel and junior Michael Brockway have put together several impressive performances this year and will look to push toward the top of the pack on Saturday. Bonesteel has been Plattsburgh State’s top finisher at four races so far this season, while Brockway took 16th overall in the White Division race at the Connecticut College Invitational when the Cardinals were last in action on Oct. 15.
Sophomore Justin Kumrow and first-year students Ethan Kahl and Erik Kucera each have finished among the Cardinals’ top five every time they have raced so far this season, while others who have factored into scoring so far this year include juniors Sean Grady and Logan Van Buren, sophomore Denali Rodriguez-Garnica and first-year student Evan Rivera.
Plattsburgh State, which is led by first-year head coach Jordyn Naylon, took seventh at last year’s SUNYAC Championships.
On the women’s side, the Cardinals are led by graduate student Aislyn McDonough, who has been the Cardinals’ top finisher in every race this season. Sophomore Sarah Smith also has served as a strong runner toward the top of the pack, as she has been the second Plattsburgh State runner to cross the finish line in each of the two races in which she has competed so far this season.
Several other Cardinals look to factor into scoring. Senior Andie Carroll has placed in Plattsburgh State’s top five in each of her three appearances so far this season, as has junior Natalia Castro and first-year student Marissa Colvin. Sophomores Grace Boyle and Olivia Doud and first-year students Virginia Lucchetti and Jodie May also will look to factor into scoring at the meet.
Plattsburgh State, which is led by first-year head coach Jordyn Naylon, took third at last year’s SUNYAC Championships.
