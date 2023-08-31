PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team will begin their 2023-24 campaign this weekend, when they travel to Russell Sage on Friday, and then open up their home slate next week with a meeting against Vermont State University Castleton on Wednesday, at 4 p.m.
In the Cardinals previous season, the team went 7-5 overall and 3-4 in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play, narrowly missing out on the SUNYAC Tournament for the second straight year. The team finished just a game behind SUNY Geneseo in the standings, a team they lost to 4-5 in the regular season. With two straight years of barely missing out on postseason play, the team will look to their four seniors, as well as a slew of newcomers, to punch their ticket to the conference playoffs under third-year head coach Kelci Henn.
After her second straight year as an All-SUNYAC Second Team selection on the singles team, senior Nicole Svantner will be counted on to continue her strong play in the upcoming year. Playing mostly at No. 5 singles, Svantner was 5-0, also finishing at 2-0 in No. 4 singles. She will be joined by her triplet sisters Samantha Svantner and Jacqueline Svantner, who have each had strong careers heading into their final season. Samantha finished 5-4 in No. 3 singles and was excellent with her sister Nicole in doubles, as they were 7-1 at No. 3 doubles and 9-2 overall. Jacqueline was a strong contributor last year as well, finishing 6-1 overall in singles play.
The team’s fourth senior is Sarah Benowitz, who played well last year as a junior, finishing 7-5 overall, and competing as high as No. 2 singles. Benowitz, along with the Svantner triplets, will be key this season in elevating the Cardinals to postseason play, as they will look to make up for the losses of No. 1 and No. 2 players for the majority of last season in Cydney Bond and Alyana Leandry.
Also returning for the Cards in 2023-24 will be juniors Sophia Gottschall and Hallie Hurwitz, as well as sophomore Abigail Jarrett. Gottschall finished 2-2 last year for Plattsburgh in singles play but will miss the fall season studying abroad. Hurwitz will likely see an expanded role this year after finishing 4-1 in singles play and 3-4 in doubles action in the fall campaign.
The Plattsburgh women’s tennis team welcomes seven newcomers for the upcoming season, with several juniors and sophomores joining two first-year recruits. Juniors Andrea Bingham and Megan Phelps will play their first years at Plattsburgh in 2023-24, and will be joined by sophomores Kristy Cantwell, Jenna Medina, and Faith Stone. Ava Carey and Jacklin Mitchell will begin their first season playing collegiate tennis for Plattsburgh in 2023-24.
Men’s Cross Country
The Plattsburgh State men’s cross-country team will begin their journey in their newest season when they kick off the 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the 41st-annual Cardinal Classic.
Head coach Jordyn Naylon begins her second year as the leader of the program and will look to continue the improvements the team made from 2021 to 2022 into the 2023 season. The team earned a sixth-place finish in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships a year ago, with three top-45 finishes highlighting the group for the Cardinals. This year, the Cardinals will race at Fortin Park in Oneonta, N.Y., a course unfamiliar to this group as the rotating nature of the SUNYAC Championships means that Oneonta has not hosted the event since 2013. However, Naylon will give her team the opportunity to race at the site of the NCAA Division III Mideast Region Championships over a month before the event itself, an experience that should prove valuable to the team with hopes of continued competitiveness throughout the season and positive results in the postseason.
The Cardinals should be excited to hit the courses in 2023, as they return six of their top seven finishers from the 2022 SUNAYC Championships, including their top three finishers from that race. Senior Michael Brockway earned the top spot amongst his Cardinal counterparts, finishing 29th in the conference championships. Junior Noah Bonesteel, who often finished as the top runner for Plattsburgh throughout the year, is also back after earning a 43rd-place finish in the SUNYAC championships behind Brockway. He ended the fall season very strong, as he was the top Cardinal in the Mideast Region Championships, where he was 66th in the region. Right behind Bonesteel in the regional championships was Erik Kucera who wrapped up an outstanding first-year campaign with a 67th-place finish just two seconds behind Bonesteel. The three were often the top finishers for Plattsburgh last year and should combine to be an exciting trio in 2023.
Also returning to Plattsburgh for the 2023 season is sophomore Nick Gelsomino, senior Sean Grady, and Denali Rodriguez-Garnica, who were the final three finishers for the Cards in the regional championships. Other returners for Plattsburgh in 2023 include Peter Basile, Jeremy Gundrum, Justin Kumrow Lukas McIntosh, and Logan Van Buren.
Among the newcomers to the team this year are transfer juniors Evan Howe and JT Zimmerman, who each raced collegiately over the last two years. After joining the track and field team in the second semester last year, Faris Webber will be a newcomer to the cross-country team this fall.
Rounding out the roster of newcomers this year are five first-years for the Cards, as each will look to become important contributors to the team in 2023. Nate Alexander, Zander Brown, Matt DeJulio, Matthias Lauvau, and Graham Richard make up the list of new arrivals hoping to make an impact this year for Coach Naylon and her squad.
Women’s Cross Country
The Plattsburgh State women’s cross-country team opens up their 2023 campaign on Saturday, as they will race in the 41st-annual Cardinal Classic, looking for an excellent start to the season.
Head coach Jordyn Naylon begins her second year with this team, and even after losing their top runner from a year ago in Aislyn McDonough, has plenty to be excited about for the 2023 season. This year, the Cardinals will race at Fortin Park in Oneonta, N.Y. for the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championships, a course unfamiliar to this group as the rotating nature of the conference championships means that Oneonta has not hosted the event since 2013. However, Naylon will allow her team to race at the site of the NCAA Division III Mideast Region Championships over a month before the event itself, an experience that should prove valuable to the team with hopes of continued competitiveness throughout the season and positive results in the postseason.
Plattsburgh State’s top returners this year are junior Sarah Smith and sophomore Marissa Colvin, who each enjoyed strong seasons as underclassmen. The pair were 38th and 40th in the SUNYAC Championships respectively, finishing behind McDonough as the second and third Cardinals to finish the race. They will have good experience behind them this year, with senior Natalia Castro returning in 2023. She was the team’s fourth-place finisher in the SUNYAC Championships and will look to bring about strong contributions in her final campaign.
Sophomores Ginny Lucchetti and Jodie May round out the returning runners who placed in the top seven for Plattsburgh at last year’s championships. Grace Boyle is back for the 2023 season and rounds out the returning group of runners for the Cards as they enter the new campaign.
Seven women make up the rest of the roster in 2023 and will all be competing on the Plattsburgh State women’s cross-country team for the first time this season. Kailyn Ginter and Jayelee Southwell each competed for the track and field team last year and will join the XC crew for the upcoming season. First-years Sophia Gambino, Kayla Grant, Lillian Moran Julia Robinson, and Anya Sloth fill out the rest of the 2023 roster, as the first-year unit will look to make a big impact in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.