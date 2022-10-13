Women’s Soccer
ONEONTA — Nora Fitzgerald and Zoe Rice scored goals in the final 10 minutes to help Plattsburgh State women’s soccer to a conference win over Oneonta. Both goals were the second of the year for each player, as they led the team to an important conference win.
The Cardinals rise to 8-5-1 overall and 3-3-1 in SUNYAC play, as they now have 10 points in conference play, good for a fourth-place tie in the standings.
The first half proved to be a stalemate between both groups as neither team could break the scoreless tie. Shots and corners remained even between the two teams as the squads looked to find their footing offensively. More of the same continued at the outset of the second period, with activity offensively coming scarcely.
With time winding down, Plattsburgh State finally was able to get a strong look in the 80th minute as Nicole Kingsley found Fitzgerald on a run to the goal. The Red Dragon defender attempted to take the ball from Fitzgerald and pushed her to the ground in the middle of the box, causing the whistle to be blown and a penalty kick to be awarded. The New Rochelle native took the kick for Plattsburgh and slotted the shot into the right corner of the net for the score.
Just over two minutes later, one of the five Cardinal second-half corners led to Rice’s goal. After the initial corner kick was cleared, a scuffle on the ball found its way to rice. The junior defender then lofted a shot from 18 yards out with her left foot over the Oneonta keeper and into the net. Rice has now scored in back-to-back games for the Cardinals after having not scored through her first 12 career games.
Lauren Haley earned the win in goal for Plattsburgh as the sophomore keeper saw just one shot, which she saved. Haley has a record of 6-2-1 on the season after the victory, with 39 saves in 10 games of action.
The ladies will make the long trip to Buffalo this weekend as they take on Fredonia on Saturday, Oct. 15 for a SUNYAC match at 1:00 p.m.
Tennis
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team edged Russell Sage College, 5-4, in a non-conference match on Wednesday afternoon at the Memorial Tennis Courts.
In doubles action, juniors Samantha Svantner and Nicole Svantnerupped their season record to 8-2, as they defeated their Gator counterparts, 8-3, at the No. 2 position. Junior Sarah Benowitz and sophomore Sophia Gottschall won, 8-1, at No. 3 doubles.
Gottschall prevailed, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 6 singles to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead, but Russell Sage tied the score at 3-all when it won at the top two singles positions. Junior Jackie Svantner topped her opponent, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 5, while Nicole Svantner took No. 4 singles, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, to clinch the match victory for Plattsburgh State. The Gators won third singles in a super tiebreak to spell the final score of 5-4.
Plattsburgh State rises to 6-5 overall with the win and closes out its season on Friday, Oct. 14, at 4:00 p.m. when it hosts NCAA Division II Saint Michael’s College on Senior Day. Prior to the start of the match, the Cardinals will honor their two seniors: Cydney Bond and Alyana Leandry.
Men’s Soccer
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team sustained a loss to Oneonta on Wednesday night, as a goal in the 59th minute was the deciding factor in the SUNYAC match. After outshooting the Red Dragons 5-2 in the first half, the Cardinals were only able to muster two shots in the second period as they were held scoreless.
The Cards now find themselves at 6-5-2 overall and 2-3-2 in conference play. Their conference record gives them eight points with two games left to play, with 12 points being the total of the last team to make the playoffs last season.
Plattsburgh generated several good looks early in the game but were unable to take advantage as the Red Dragon goalkeeper made some fantastic saves with the Cardinals coming at him in advantageous situations. John Hayes and Cole Weiner each had good looks turned away in the first half by the keeper for Oneonta, as Nate Hanna made some terrific saves to keep Plattsburgh off the board.
Teddy Healy had a strong game in net, making a highlight reel save on Oneonta’s first shot attempt of the game, punching a high rocket off the foot of Lucas Fecci out of bounds. He ended up with two saves in the game, allowing just one goal. His record on the year now stands at 5-5-1.
The best opportunity in the second half for the Cardinals came on three straight corners in the 60th minute, where Hayes had a header that looked like it might trickle into the net saved by a Red Dragon defender. The Cards were not able to take advantage of the three corners, as the strong Oneonta defense held them shotless for the final 30 minutes.
Plattsburgh will hold its senior day on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:00 p.m. as they take on Fredonia in SUNYAC play.
