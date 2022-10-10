WOMEN’S SOCCER
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH — Allison Seidman and Kirsten Villemaire each scored goals, with Villemaire adding an assist as well, as the two continued excellent play as of late, defeating Oswego State 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Seidman now has three goals in her last three games, while Villemaire now has two goals and three assists in the last three games.
The Cards were aggressive and strong all day on both sides of the field, producing opportunity after opportunity at net, while also playing excellent defensively. Overall, the team was able to produce 17 shots on the day, putting eight on goal, testing the Oswego keeper for all 90 minutes.
Seidman posted her fifth goal of the year, off of a Villemaire cross in the 17th minute. After a goal kick was intercepted by Villemaire on the Oswego side of the field, the graduate student dribbled into the right corner and sent a ball directly in front of the goal, where Seidman redirected the ball with her midsection, into the net. The goal was Seidman's fifth of the season, tops on the team, and tied for fourth in the conference.
Leading 1-0 for the next 50 minutes, Plattsburgh put the proverbial "nail in the coffin" in the 68th minute, when Villemaire once again intercepted a kick intended to clear the ball from Oswego's defensive side. Working with an open field, the Plattsburgh native dribbled around several Laker defenders, getting the ball with open space to her left foot in the box, and finished for her fourth goal of the year. Villemaire has had a part in the last five goals assisting on three of them and scoring two.
Lauren Haley picked up her fifth shutout of the year, as she now moves to 5-1-1 on the year in goal. The sophomore also added three saves, as she now has a minuscule .53 goals-against average on the year.
SUNDAY
PLATTSBURGH — #5 William Smith College used three second-half goals to distance themselves and defeat Plattsburgh State women's soccer 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. The United Soccer Coaches (USC) fifth-ranked team in Division III women's soccer tallied six goals, matching their second-highest total of the season, but Plattsburgh also matched the most goals the Herons have surrendered in a game this year with two scores. The only other occurrences came against teams ranked #15 and #17 at the time of those games.
The Cardinals drop their overall record to 7-5-1 overall, as the loss snaps a three-game win streak for the team.
Despite what the final score may indicate, Plattsburgh State hung around with one of the country's top teams and offenses. After Julia Dimenna scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, the Cardinals had their answer in the 29th minute. Earning their first corner kick of the game, Allison Seidman took the kick and found graduate student Sam Spear among the players in the box for Spear's second goal of the year.
William Smith responded as the clock ran down, scoring once more in the 43rd minute. Plattsburgh once again had a response, and once again utilized a corner kick, but in an untraditional fashion. After the corner was cleared out of the box, Kayla Myers passed over to Zoe Rice who had just taken the corner and was well outside the box. Rice then ripped the shot, a good 30-plus yards away from the goal, and netted the shot, the first score of her collegiate career with less than 50 seconds left in the half.
Overall in the first half, William Smith outshot Plattsburgh just 8-6 and each team earned two corners, with both corners resulting in goals for the Cards.
The second half was a different story than the first, however, as William Smith built a 6-2 lead in rather quick fashion, scoring thrice within the first 20 minutes of the start of the second period. The Herons were able to generate several opportunities offensively, putting 11 shots up and keeping Lauren Haley on her toes and tested throughout the 45-minute period. Haley picked up just her second loss of the year in goal, as she saw 13 shots and made seven saves over the 90 minutes of action.
Plattsburgh will have two days off before they travel to Oneonta for a 4:00 p.m. game on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Oneonta currently sits in last place in the conference standings with just one point, while Plattsburgh is in a three-way tie for the fifth spot with seven points.
Tennis
BINGHAMTON — The Plattsburgh State women's tennis team closed out its State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) schedule with a 7-2 victory over Fredonia at the Binghamton Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.
Senior Alyana Leandry and junior Jackie Svantner topped their counterparts, 8-3, at No. 2 doubles, while juniors Samantha Svantner and Nicole Svantner prevailed, 8-1, at No. 1 doubles to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead heading into singles play.
Nicole Svantner kicked off singles action with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 5 position, while Jackie Svantner prevailed, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 6 and junior Sarah Benowitz won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4 to clinch the victory for the Cardinals. Samantha Svantner took No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1, while senior Cydney Bond prevailed, 6-4, 6-3, at the top spot in the singles lineup.
Plattsburgh State rises to 5-5 overall (3-4 SUNYAC) with the win and next hosts Russell Sage College on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. Prior to the start of the match, the Cardinals will honor Leandry and Bond as a part of Senior Day.
MEN’S SOCCER
OSWEGO — Trey Ekert and John Hayes each scored goals in the second half for Plattsburgh State, leading the team to a come-from-behind win over Oswego State on Saturday afternoon. Brian Coughlan added both assists for the Cards, as the team picked up their second conference win of the year.
Plattsburgh picks up three points with the win, as they now have eight on the year. The team is now 6-4-2 overall and 2-2-2 in conference play and is amidst seven teams in the conference separated by three points at most.
Oswego took the lead in the first half in the 23rd minute, with Ryan Young scoring for the Lakers. The score would remain through halftime, with shot and corner kick totals staying about even between both teams.
The second half saw the Cardinals come out with an unrelenting offensive attack registering 14 shots and earning nine corner kicks in the second half alone. The added aggressiveness paid off for Plattsburgh as they were able to score twice in the half and earn the win.
Ekert picked up the equalizer in the 66th minute, as Coughlan found the graduate student with a one-on-one opportunity in the box, where Ekert worked around his defender and snuck a shot under the Oswego keeper for the goal. The goal was the first for the Wading River native this year and just the third of his career at Plattsburgh.
Just over 10 minutes later, Coughlan took a corner from the far side and placed a beautiful ball directly in front of the goal, finding the 6'1" Hayes who rose above several Oswego defenders to finish the score. The goal was the third of the year for Hayes, putting him at eight points, good for second on the team. Coughlan picked up his seventh assist of the year on the play, as he continues to lead Plattsburgh in goals (4), assists, and points (15). His seven assists are also tied for the SUNYAC lead.
With a lead and 14 minutes to go, the Cardinals' defense held strong holding the Lakers to just one shot that hit the woodwork to keep the Cards in the lead. Teddy Healy picked up the win in goal with his strong play, allowing just the one shot from the Lakers to go while also adding three saves. The sophomore is now 5-4-1 on the year, holding a 1.20 goals-against average.
The Cardinals now look towards an important home matchup with SUNY Oneonta, who was ranked 16th in the most recent USC rankings, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:00 pm.
VOLLEYBALL
FREDONIA — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team nearly forced a decisive fifth set but wound up falling, 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24), to Fredonia in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action Saturday afternoon at Dods Hall.
The Blue Devils hit at a .202 clip for the match and owned a 12-6 edge in service aces and a 73-72 cushion in digs. The Cardinals were superior defensively at the net, posting six blocks to Fredonia's four.
Senior right side Jenn Braun keyed the Plattsburgh State attack with 13 kills and a .344 hitting percentage, while first-year setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz and junior setter Emma Rivers each handed out 15 assists. Defensively, junior defensive specialist/libero Shannon Fitzpatrick defended 16 digs, while Ganz and first-year middle hitter Jeannette Ashong each tallied three blocks.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-11 overall (0-6 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts SUNY Brockport on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced its 2022-23 ticket price information for home men's and women's ice hockey games.
Season ticket packages remain on sale for men's ice hockey for $125, while women's ice hockey season ticket packages are $50. Purchases for either can be made by phone at (518) 564-4062 or in person at the Field House Box Office.
Men's ice hockey single-game tickets are $7 for advance online ticket sales beginning on Monday at 9 a.m. on the week of the game and for assigned seats on the day of the game. General admission tickets are available, in limited supply, for $5 for all home men's ice hockey games but cannot be purchased until the box office opens two hours prior to puck drop.
Women's ice hockey tickets are $5 per game, and seating is general admission. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free of charge for women's ice hockey games. Tickets can be purchased when the box office opens two hours prior to puck drop.
Standard ticket rates apply for all exhibition games as well, beginning when the men host Castleton University in an exhibition contest on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:00 p.m. and when the women entertain Saint Michael's College in an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3:00 p.m.
Current SUNY Plattsburgh students with a valid college-issued ID will be admitted free of charge to all ice hockey games.
