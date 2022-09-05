PLATTSBURGH, — A strong defensive effort led by goalkeeper Julia Ennis and the team’s lone goal from Samantha Rachon helped give Plattsburgh State women’s soccer their third straight win on Sunday morning. The team has now opened up their season with three straight shutouts, the first time the team has done so since the 2017 season when they made the SUNYAC championship game.
Plattsburgh moves to 3-0 with the win, now having won three games in four days to begin the year. They have seen balanced play throughout, with strong defensive efforts and each goal coming from a different player on the team. Skidmore sustains their first loss of 2022, moving to 1-1 after a win yesterday versus Castleton and the loss today.
Despite the 0-0 tie at halftime, the first half saw plenty of offense, as each team was able to fire off six shots. The Cardinals saw several shots just miss their mark, beginning the 13th minute, when Plattsburgh had a header attempt from Kirsten Villemaire saved at the top of the net by the Thoroughbred keeper. Villemaire had another close shot saved around the 39-minute mark when a ball off her left foot nearly curved into the net, but once again Skidmore’s keeper Claire Wolgast made the save.
Ennis and her back line of defenders, Nora Fitzgerald, Kayla Myers, Katie Stevenson and Casey Granger, all played well, making shots at the net tough for the opposing defense throughout the first half. Each defender played the full time, earning 90 minutes of work for their effort.
The second half saw more of the same play as each team struggled to score. Plattsburgh once again had a strong chance at a goal in the 45th minute, but the post stopped the shot on this attempt as Avery Durgan’s header was turned away by the goal itself.
Finally, the Cardinals struck for a score in the 80th minute, as Allison Seidman’s corner kick deflected off a Skidmore defender, bouncing right to Rachon, who blasted a shot from the top of the box in for a goal. The score was the first of Rachon’s career at Plattsburgh, and her second of her collegiate career, having scored a goal playing at Roberts Wesleyan in 2020.
Ennis earned the win for her play in goal, saving four shots to improve to 3-0 and grab her third shutout. Avery Rogers took the loss for Skidmore in her first collegiate appearance.
The Cards will return to action on Sept. 7 when they welcome RPI to the Field House Complex Turf for a 4 p.m. start time.
Women’s Tennis
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 6-3 come-from-behind victory over Farmingdale State University on Saturday.
The Cardinals had to overcome a 2-1 hole through doubles, with juniors Samantha Svantner and Nicole Svantner winning, 8-3, at No. 3 to prevent the Rams from a doubles sweep.
Senior Alyana Leandry won, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, Samantha Svantner triumphed, 6-0, 7-5, at No. 3 singles, junior Sarah Benowitz prevailed, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 4 singles, sophomore Hallie Hurwitz posted a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles and sophomore Sophia Gottschall) took a 6-4, 6-3 decision at No. 6 singles.
Cross Country
Women’s
PLATTSBURGH — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough led the Plattsburgh State women’s cross country team with an eighth-place finish out of 37 runners, as the Cardinals opened up their 2022 season at the 40th-annual Cardinal Classic on Saturday. Prior to the start of the meet, Plattsburgh State Athletics recognized eight cross country alumnae as a part of the department’s yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
McDonough covered the five-kilometer course in 21:16.5, averaging a 6:51 mile pace. Sophomore Sarah Smith was the next Cardinal to cross, taking 14th with a time of 22:06.8. Junior Natalia Castro, sophomore Grace Boyle and first-year student Jodie May placed 21st (24:35.4), 23rd (25:04.1) and 25th (25:10.4), respectively, while sophomore Olivia Doud took 31st (26:26.2) and first-year student Virginia Lucchetti finished 35th (27:36.9) to round out the Cardinal runners at the meet.
As a team, Plattsburgh State finished third with 61 points, just two points shy of second-place Clarkson University. St. Lawrence University posted a near-perfect score of 17 to finish first in the team standings, led by individual champion sophomore Emma Palumbo.
Men’s
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s cross country team kicked off its 2022 season on Saturday at the 40th-annual Cardinal Classic, placing second out of five teams with a score of 50 points.
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel and junior Michael Brockway) helped lead the pack, finishing third and fourth with times of 20:05.0 and 20:09.0, respectively, on the six-kilometer course. First-year student Ethan Kahl placed 13th with a time of 20:48.1, while sophomore Justin Kumrow) took 19th (21:13.8) and first-year student Erik Kucera finished 24th (21:46.0). Rounding out the Cardinals’ top seven runners were juniors Logan Van Buren and Sean Grady, who took 26th (21:52.2) and 32nd (22:55.2), respectively.
St. Lawrence University placed first in the team standings with 19 points, while the Cardinals sat 17 points ahead of third-place Clarkson University (third, 67 points). St. Lawrence’s sophomore Timothy Boyce crossed first individually, winning the race with a time of 19:41.9.
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Oswego State Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, in what will be a preview of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championship course.
Volleyball
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team closed out action at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday at Memorial Hall with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-21) loss to two-time-defending Liberty League champion Clarkson University.
The Golden Knights hit .170 for the match and held the upper hand in kills (33-24), service aces (10-2) and digs (50-47), while the Cardinals owned a 7-3 advantage in blocks.
The Cardinals hung tough early in the first set, but the Golden Knights rattled off six unanswered points to take a 14-6 lead. Clarkson continued to push the pace until Plattsburgh State countered with three straight points, and a block assist by senior right side Jenn Braun and graduate student middle hitter Alicia Fisher drew the Cardinals within 20-11. The Golden Knights scored five of the set’s final six points and took the first, 25-12.
Plattsburgh State jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second and continued to hang on after a Clarkson service error and a service ace by junior setter Emma Rivers staked the Cardinals to a 10-7 advantage. The Golden Knights then scored six unanswered points, and the Cardinals scored consecutive points on just two occasions down the stretch in a 25-18 set victory for Clarkson.
In the third, Plattsburgh State hopped out to a 10-5 lead on the strength of a five-point surge that included two kills by graduate student right side Kaitlyn Bjelko. The Golden Knights took the lead after a six-point run, and after first-year outside hitter Maggie Lyon tied the score at 12-all with a kill, Clarkson went on a four-point tear. The Cardinals came within two points four times the rest of the way, but the Golden Knights held on for a 25-21 triumph in the set to clinch the match victory.
Bjelko, Braun and junior outside hitter Payton Zophy all landed five kills, while first-year setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz and Rivers dished out 11 and nine assists, respectively. Braun finished with five block assists, while junior defensive specialist/libero Shannon Fitzpatrick paced the back row defensively with 11 digs.
For Clarkson, senior outside hitter Kristin Werdine tallied nine kills and four service aces, while senior setter Isabelle Crow handed out 22 assists and defended seven digs. Senior libero/defensive specialist Emma Baxter posted the match high in digs with 17.
Plattsburgh State falls to 0-3 overall with the loss and next hosts Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Friday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. to open up the Plattsburgh State Classic. Clarkson rises to 2-1 overall with the win and next hosts Lasell University on Friday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m.
