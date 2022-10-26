Women’s Soccer
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team defeated SUNY Canton on Tuesday night in dominating fashion, defeating the ‘Roos 4-0 on the road. The team posted four goals for the second straight game and also posted their second straight shutout.
Plattsburgh State finishes their regular season 11-5-2 overall, with a 6-2-1 non-conference record to their name. They have seven of their last nine games, losing just once in that span. SUNY Canton wraps up their season finishing winless, as they went 0-13-4 in 2022.
Sam Spear opened up the scoring for the Cards, as Anna McDuffie found the graduate student in the center of the box. Spear then chipped the ball for a high arcing shot that was just out of the reach of the Canton keeper for her third goal of the year. Kirsten Villemaire picked up the next goal for Plattsburgh, and the final of the first half as Samantha Rachon found the fifth-year for the score in the 25th minute.
At the half, the picture of the game was clear, as Plattsburgh was outshooting the ‘Roos 18-1, earning two corners as well. Overall, the Cards ended up putting up 36 shots, with 22 of those ending up on goal over 90 minutes of play.
In the second half, Allison Brown found Avery Durgan for the score, with her first assist of the year and Durgan’s second goal of 2022. Sophia Hatziyianis put the game’s final goal in the back of the net with a shot into the left corner of the net, as Duffie and Amanda Cohen added the assists on the play.
Lauren Haley and Julia Ennis split the game in goal, with Haley seeing the one shot that Canton attempted and making the save, as the two combined for the 11th shutout of the year. Haley earned the win as the starter, pushing her record for the season to 8-2-1.
Plattsburgh will now prep for their first-round SUNYAC game, as they will host Oswego State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Cardinals won the regular season meeting between the two on the Field House Complex Turf as Plattsburgh won 2-0. The team will be searching for their eighth straight SUNYAC semifinal appearance with a win over the Lakers.
MEN’S SOCCER
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team fell to #18 St. Lawrence on Tuesday evening, 3-0, despite Plattsburgh outshooting the Saints 19-13. St. Lawrence scored all of their goals in less than five minutes of game time in the first half to pull out the win.
Plattsburgh falls to 7-7-3 with the loss, wrapping up their non-conference schedule with a 5-3 record.
Despite what the score may have indicated, Plattsburgh had plenty of opportunities offensively and appeared to be giving themselves a good chance to compete early on. In the opening 10 minutes, Plattsburgh attempted four shots and looked to have a strong offensive rhythm going.
The momentum shifted in the 14th minute, when the Saints scored their first goal of the game, opening a 1-0 lead. Juan Velez was able to put a shot on the net in the same minute, but his shot was saved. Less than sixty seconds later, St. Lawrence got their second goal, opening a two-score advantage. Three minutes later, the Saints got their last goal, capping off a wild five minutes of action.
From then on, the Cards were able to generate plenty of opportunities, producing 19 total shots and seven on goal but could not score. Teddy Healy saw nine shots while in net, making six saves on the day as he took the loss. His final regular season record finishes at 6-7-2, as he stopped 52 shots on the year.
Plattsburgh State will now be ready for their first State University for New York Athletic Conference playoff since 2019, as they head to New Paltz for an 11 a.m game against the Hawks on Saturday, Oct. 29. The group fell to New Paltz early in the year at home, 1-0.
