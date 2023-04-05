WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State 13
Utica 12
UTICA — First-year attacker Erica Dickinson scored 59 seconds into overtime to lift the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team to a 13-12 non-conference victory over Utica University on Tuesday afternoon at Charles A. Gaetano Stadium.
Utica won the opening draw of overtime, and senior attacker/midfielder Samantha DeCondo took a shot that senior goalie Lilla Nease turned aside. First-year defender Lillian Gilroy scooped up the ground ball and passed to senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta in the midfield, and Guzzetta evaded a Pioneer defender to complete the clear attempt. Guzzetta took the ball down to ‘X’ and then cut back, finding senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin at the top of the 12-meter fan. McLaughlin then hit a cutting Dickinson inside the critical scoring area, and Dickinson slotted a shot into the back of the net from just outside the crease to give the Cardinals the win.
Despite the game going into overtime, the Cardinals never trailed in the contest, as the visitors scored the first four goals of the game. Guzzetta and McLaughlin each scored before senior midfielder Caroline Noia and McLaughlin both tallied on free-position shots to hand Plattsburgh State a 4-0 advantage with 6:44 left in the first quarter. The Pioneers received free-position goals from sophomore midfielder/attacker Grace Stuhlman and junior attacker Alyssa Drell to cut the gap to 4-2 through 15 minutes of play.
While Utica’s senior attacker Daniela Muscari found the back of the cage on a free-position shot 2:43 into the second quarter, first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky buried a feed from Guzzetta less than a minute later. Noia scored unassisted with five seconds left in the second stanza to put the Cardinals on top, 6-3, at the intermission.
Utica received goals from Stuhlman and junior midfielder Alyssa Pisano (Drell assist) to pull within one, while senior attacker Kate Kennedy buried two consecutive goals—the second of which McLaughlin earned an assist—and Dickinson tallied on a free-position shot to extend the Plattsburgh State advantage to 9-5. DeCondo countered with an unassisted marker before Kennedy netted her third goal of the quarter on an assist by McLaughlin. First-year attacker/midfielder Ruby Ackerman found the back of the cage for the Pioneers before Barnosky retaliated with a goal less than a minute later, but the Pioneers received two consecutive goals from Drell, her second of which just beat the horn.
Sophomore attacker Maddy Garcia made it a three-goal game with a free-position score 3:07 into the fourth quarter, but Stuhlman knotted the score at 12-all with a natural hat trick, with her game-tying goal coming with 3:19 left in regulation.
McLaughlin tied a single-game program record with three assists, and she finished the afternoon with five points. Kennedy netted three goals, while Dickinson and Noia each scored twice. Defensively, McLaughlin had two ground balls and two caused turnovers, while junior defender Janey Adams controlled five draws.
For Utica, Stuhlman notched five goals, seven draw controls and three ground balls, while Drell recorded four points on three goals and an assist.
Utica finished with a 33-29 edge in shots and a 15-12 margin in draw controls, while Plattsburgh State held a 21-16 advantage in ground balls. On clears, the Cardinals were 7-for-8, while the Pioneers were 9-for-11.
Nease made 10 saves in the win for Plattsburgh State, while first-year goalie Breese Burlinggame turned aside 11 shots in the loss for Utica.
Plattsburgh State rises to 5-4 overall with the win, matching its single-season program record in wins set last year. The Cardinals next visit SUNY Brockport on Friday, April 7, at 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
GAME 1
Clarkson 6
Plattsburgh State 1
POTSDAM — The Golden Knights got the better of the Cardinals in the first game of the day, as Riley Page threw a great game in the circle, while also driving in three runs with a three-run shot that gave herself and her team the lead. Plattsburgh led 1-0 from the top of the second until the bottom of the fourth when Page homered to give Clarkson a lead they would not relinquish.
Rebecca Diller had two hits, as she was the only player with a multi-hit outing in game one and Michelle Gonzales drove in the team’s only run with an RBI double in the second inning. Kristina Maggiacomo was charged with her second loss of the year with her outing in the circle, as she went 3.1 innings, giving up three runs, and striking out four.
The Cardinals grabbed the early lead in game one after Kelsy Waite was hit by a pitch with one out to reach base. After a pop-up for the second out, Gonzales smacked a double to left, scoring Waite from first to give the Cards the lead. The Cardinal lead would dissipate in the fourth, with the three-run homer from Page, as the Golden Knights took the lead and held on for the rest of the game. They later extended their lead with an RBI single and two-run double in the sixth to give the team breathing room in the top of the seventh.
Page earned the complete-game win, giving up eight hits and walking two, but allowing just one run to score while striking out one.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 11
Clarkson 7
POTSDAM — The second game looked to be on a similar trajectory as the first, as Clarkson held a 2-0 from the first inning until the fourth, holding the Cardinal bats at bay. That was until Persampire drove in the first five runs of the game for the Cards, as she singled in a run in the fourth, and then hit her second career homer to score four and give Plattsburgh a fifth-inning lead.
Persampire finished 2-5 on the day with five RBI and a run scored while Palmer was 4-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in game two. Golino also had two hits and a run driven in, while Kristen Langdon, Maggiacomo, and Mikayla Manalo each had two hits. Golino earned the win with 6.2 innings of work, giving up just three earned runs and striking out four.
The scoring began in the bottom of the first inning with Clarkson scoring twice, first on an RBI groundout and then on an RBI single, to take a 2-0 lead over Plattsburgh. The lead would hold through four innings, as Persampire cut the lead in half with a run-scoring single in the fourth, but still had the Cards trailing after four frames of play.
In the fifth, the rally started with Manalo, Palmer, and Langdon all singling consecutively to load the bases. After the Golden Knights were able to get two outs, Persampire connected on an inside pitch and crushed it to left field, giving Plattsburgh the 5-2 lead and a big boost of momentum. The momentum carried into the next two innings, as the Cards scored two runs in the fifth on an error after three hits loaded the bases, and scored four more in the top of the seventh. In that frame, Palmer singled a run home and Golino doubled a run in, with two runs also scoring on an error by the third basemen.
Despite trailing 11-3, the Golden Knights did not go down quietly. The team put runners on second and third with two outs when a costly error kept the inning going and scored a run for Clarkson. A three-run double followed and the Golden Knights found themselves still fighting for a chance at a win. After a pitching change for Morgan Ormerod, the first-year struck out the final Clarkson batter of the game to give Plattsburgh the win and doubleheader split.
The team’s eleven runs were their second-highest run total of the season and they have now won seven of their last nine games.
Plattsburgh moves to 7-3 on the year, as they now turn their attention towards State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play when they open up their home schedule on Friday, April 7 against Oswego State at 3 p.m.
