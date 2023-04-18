WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Oswego State 17
Plattsburgh State 6
OSWEGO — Despite a strong performance in the first half, the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team fell to Oswego State, 17-6, in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action on Saturday afternoon at Laker Turf Stadium.
The Lakers held a 35-28 edge in shots, a 16-9 cushion in draw controls and a 19-17 advantage in ground balls while going 16-for-19 on clears. The Cardinals were 16-for-23 on clears, including a perfect 9-for-9 showing in the second half.
McLaughlin and Barnosky led the Cardinal offense with two goals apiece, while Nash scooped up four ground balls.
For Oswego, senior midfielder Sela Wiley recorded 10 points on five goals and five assists in addition to controlling nine draws, while Lembo scored four times.
Senior goalie Lilla Nease made 10 saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while sophomore goalie Sarah Kamide turned aside 12 shots in the win for the Lakers.
Plattsburgh State falls to 5-7 overall (1-5 SUNYAC) with the loss and next entertains SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday, April 19, at 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
GAME 1
Potsdam 4
Plattsburgh State 3
POTSDAM — The Cards took their first SUNYAC loss of the 2023 season and snapped a seven-game winning streak in game one on Saturday, falling in a close affair with the Bears 4-3. Palmer was 2-4 and Golino turned in a 2-3 effort, scoring a run. Rebecca Diller had an RBI double in the loss, while Kristina Maggiacomo took the loss despite 5.2 innings of just three earned runs and six strikeouts.
The Bears struck early in the conference doubleheader, plating two in the first inning on a two-run double, as Plattsburgh failed to score over their first three innings. In the fourth, the team finally scored, as Diller doubled home Golino and came around to score on an error later in the frame, tying the game at two runs apiece. The score remained until the bottom of the sixth when Potsdam scratched two runs across to take a 4-2 lead. Plattsburgh threatened in the seventh as they put two runners on with two outs. Gwen Noll followed with a single to center, plating a run, but a Cardinal runner was thrown out trying to advance to third base, ending the game and giving Potsdam the win.
Lexie Cottrill earned her first win of the year in the circle for Potsdam, scattering seven hits over seven innings, giving up just two earned runs. Kaylee Dobransky was 2-3 with two runs scored and Rebecca Holmes was 1-2 with three RBI and a double.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 9
Potsdam 5
POTSDAM — In game two, it was a late rally that led Plattsburgh to the win, as the Cards scored five runs in the top of the seventh to steal a series sweep out of the hands of the Bears. The big inning was led by Michelle Gonzales whose inside-the-park grand slam gave the Cards the lead for good.
Kaitlin Smith finished the day 3-3 at the plate, scoring a run and stealing a base, as Danielle Torres was 2-3 with a run scored and a double. Golino had a double and two runs scored and turned in a solid start in the circle, going five innings and giving up just two earned runs while walking none. Ormerod earned her third win of the year in relief giving up just two hits while striking out one.
Anna Brown took the loss for Potsdam with 6.1 innings of work, giving up nine runs, with only four being earned runs. Dobranksy and Anna Grottola each had two hits and an RBI for Potsdam in the loss.
The Cards move to 14-4 (5-1 SUNYAC) on the year and will next head to SUNY Canton on Wednesday, April 19 for a non-conference doubleheader at 3 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Oneonta 17
Plattsburgh State 9
ONEONTA — The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team dropped a 17-9 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) contest to SUNY Oneonta on Saturday afternoon at Red Dragon Field.
The Red Dragons finished with a 52-39 cushion in shots and a 26-23 edge in ground balls while going 19-for-30 on face-offs and 22-for-22 on clears. The Cardinals went 2-for-7 on extra-man opportunities while clearing the ball at an 18-for-19 clip.
Eiseman, Woods and Lorenzetti each scored twice to lead the Cardinal attack, while senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento and junior midfielder Cam Morin each scooped up four ground balls.
For Oneonta, O’Neil led the way with seven points on five goals and two assists, while junior face-off specialist Stephen Sommo went 10-for-14 at the ‘X’ with five ground balls.
Junior goalie Dan Clements matched a career high in saves, making 20 stops for the third game in a row. Junior goalie Harrison Boukas stopped 16 shots in the win for Oneonta.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-10 overall (0-4 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits SUNY Brockport in its final road game of the regular season on Saturday, April 22, at 12 p.m.
