WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State 19
Potsdam 9
PLATTSBURGH — Senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta set single-game program records in points (11) and assists (6) and the career program record in points (95) while notching her 100th career point, helping lead the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team to a 19-9 victory over SUNY Potsdam in the season finale for both teams on Wednesday evening at the Field House Complex.
Guzzetta's 11 points bettered the single-game program mark of 11 set by Allie Vangas on April 22, 2021 against Potsdam, while her six assists more than doubled the former record of three that was set multiple times. Guzzetta finished her career with 106 points to break the former program record of 95 that Emily Caoili set from 2019-22, and she becomes the first player in program history to reach the 100-point milestone.
Furthermore, Guzzetta also improved upon her career program records in goals (82) and draw controls (111) and her single-season program records in goals (37) and points (52). Senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin finishes her career with program records in ground balls (108) and caused turnovers (80) in addition to finishing 2023 with single-season records in ground balls (52) and caused turnovers (36).
Senior goalie Lilla Nease's save percentage of .459 for the season broke the single-season program record of .431 that she set last year, and her .447 career save percentage also is a program record. Junior goalie Johanna Malone finishes the year with the single-season program record in wins (5) as well as the career program mark in wins (8).
Plattsburgh State finished the season at 7-8 overall (3-6 SUNYAC), marking the most wins in a single season in program history. Potsdam ends its year at 2-13 overall (0-9 SUNYAC).
The Cardinals were in control from the opening draw, scoring the first four goals of the game. First-year defender Cynthia Barnosky scored 40 seconds into the contest on a pass from senior midfielder Caroline Noia, while Noia, Guzzetta (free-position goal) and sophomore midfielder Caitlin Nash completed the run. Junior midfielder Lindsey LaDue put the Bears on the board with 10:53 left in the opening quarter, while Noia (Guzzetta assist), Nash (Barnosky assist) and Guzzetta (free-position goal) each scored over the next 2:50 to push the Cardinal edge to 7-1. Potsdam's senior attacker Anita Reitano tallied woman-up with 1:16 left in the opening stanza to cut the gap to 7-2 through 15 minutes of play.
Plattsburgh State dominated the second quarter, outscoring Potsdam, 7-0, in the frame. Guzzetta scored a natural hat trick to open the second, with Barnosky assisting on two of those goals, while sophomore defender/midfielder Rachel LaMar buried an unassisted strike with 5:35 left in the quarter. LaMar connected with sophomore midfielder/attacker Nicole Resnick for a marker 26 seconds later, marking Resnick's first goal of the season, while Barnosky (Guzzetta assist) and McLaughlin (free-position goal) each scored to give Plattsburgh State a 14-2 edge at the half.
Potsdam scored the first two goals of the third, with sophomore attacker/midfielder Mallory Marks scoring woman-down (junior defender/attacker AnnaBelle Mitchell assist) and Mitchell each rattling the back of the cage before senior attacker Kate Kennedy cashed in on a pass from Guzzetta with 1:04 left in the frame to put Plattsburgh State on top, 15-4, heading into the final stanza.
Sophomore defender/midfielder Tessa Pierce (Reitano assist) and Reitano each scored to pull the Bears within single digits, while Kennedy buried a pass from Guzzetta in response midway through the period. Pierce scored unassisted for Potsdam with 6:26 left, while Kennedy tallied woman-up on a feed from Guzzetta 1:01 later. Senior attacker/midfielder Hannah Stevenson's unassisted goal was answered with a woman-down goal by sophomore attacker Maddy Garcia (McLaughlin assist), while the Bears received a goal from Pierce (Reitano assist) to once again trim the gap to nine. Senior defender Nikki Scioscia punctuated her career with her first goal of the season and just the second marker of her career with 35 seconds left, as she scored on a pass from Guzzetta.
Plattsburgh State owned the upper hand in shots (50-19), ground balls (27-19) and draw controls (17-13) in addition to going 13-for-16 on clears. Potsdam was 14-for-24 on clear attempts.
Guzzetta stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points on five goals and six assists, nine draw controls, four ground balls and three caused turnovers, marking perhaps the most memorable single-game performance of any individual in program history. Barnosky matched a career high with five points on two goals and three assists, while Kennedy scored three goals and Noia registered three points on two goals and an assist. McLaughlin led the defense with five caused turnovers and three ground balls.
For Potsdam, Reitano notched four points on two goals and two assists, while Pierce scored three goals.
Malone earned the win, making three saves against two goals allowed in the first half, while Nease turned aside three shots in the second half. In between the pipes for Potsdam, first-year goalie Olivia Minarich made 10 stops in the first half, while first-year goalie Jane Olszewski registered six saves in the second half.
Wednesday marked the final collegiate game for McLaughlin, Noia, Guzzetta, Scioscia, Kennedy and senior defender Bri Prosser. The Class of 2023 helped the program achieve more wins (18) over a four-year span than any other class in program history.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State 11
Potsdam 10
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, but the Cardinals wound up falling to SUNY Potsdam, 11-10, in overtime in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action Wednesday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
Potsdam's first-year midfielder Tyler Gould scored with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a 10-8 lead, and that score held up until sophomore attackman Mike Walsh scored with 53.4 seconds to go. Walsh started with the ball at 'X' on a restart, and he dodged right before ripping an over-the-shoulder shot past the Potsdam goalie. After the ensuing face-off, senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti scooped up the ground ball in a scrum of players toward the Cardinals' attacking end, and Lorenzetti fed senior midfielder Gustav Rugg with a pass. Rugg won a footrace to the goal and wound up scoring on a diving shot with 39.9 seconds left in regulation.
The Bears won the first face-off of overtime, and while senior midfielder Peyton Walsh initially appeared to have scored the game winner, the referees called off the goal and gave possession to the Cardinals due to a crease violation. Plattsburgh State nearly scored the game winner on the ensuing possession, as sophomore midfielder Logan Vilardi threaded a pass to junior attackman John Eiseman, but Eiseman took a shot at close range that Potsdam's first-year goalie Saka Thompson turned aside. Gould wound up providing the golden goal for the Bears on the next possession, as he started at 'X,' ran out in front and used a spin move to separate himself from the defense before scoring on a bounce shot.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-12 overall (0-6 SUNYAC) with the loss and closes out its season on Saturday, April 29, against SUNY Cortland at 1 p.m. on Senior Day.
Senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento netted the first goal of the game on a feed from Rugg 1:14 into the opening quarter, while Potsdam's sophomore attackman Owen Walsh tallied less than a minute later to tie the game. Lorenzetti found the back of the cage with 11:42 remaining in the opening stanza, while Gould's goal (senior midfielder Ayden LaFave assist) midway through the first quarter knotted the score at 2-all. Senior midfielder Michael Swift entered the scoring column before Potsdam's Owen Walsh and senior midfielder Bryce Tyler scored two goals late in the period to hand the visitors a 4-3 advantage through 15 minutes of play.
Vilardi buried a shot early in the second quarter to tie it up, while Mike Walsh found junior midfielder Anthony Faber for a goal with 7:45 left in the second to hand Plattsburgh State a 5-4 edge. Potsdam countered with three unanswered goals, with sophomore midfielder Drew Rose's marker with 4:36 to go putting the Bears up, 7-5. First-year midfielder Tim Keenan converted on a pass from Mike Walsh with 3:10 remaining in the second to stop the run, but Rose scored unassisted 1:05 later to give the Bears an 8-6 halftime lead.
Plattsburgh State outscored Potsdam, 2-1, in the third quarter, with Eiseman and Mike Walsh each scoring for the Cardinals and Peyton Walsh (Owen Walsh assist) scoring for the Bears.
The Cardinals finished with a commanding 52-33 edge in shots, owned a 39-32 cushion in ground balls and went 20-for-23 on clears, while the Bears were 18-for-25 at the 'X.' Neither team was able to convert with the extra man, with Plattsburgh State going 0-for-5 and Potsdam going 0-for-3.
Mike Walsh led the Cardinal attack with four points on two goals and two assists, while Lorenzetti collected a career-high six ground balls and caused two turnovers.
For Potsdam, Gould scored three goals, while Owen Walsh notched four points on two goals and two assists. Defensively, sophomore defenseman Ben Welch caused five turnovers and collected four ground balls, while first-year face-off specialist Drew Costello was 13-for-16 at the 'X.'
Junior goalie Dan Clements made 11 saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while Thompson turned aside 19 shots in the win for the Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.