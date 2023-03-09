WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SYRACUSE — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey staff, comprised of head coach Kevin Houle, assistant coach Julia Duquette, goalie coach Kassi Abbott and student assistant coach Hanna Rose, have been named the 2022-23 Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Coaching Staff of the Year, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
This marks the second NEWHL Coaching Staff of the Year honor for Houle and Duquette, as they also earned the honor in 2019-20.
The Cardinals went 17-1-0 in NEWHL play this season, earning the regular-season and conference championship for the fifth straight year. Plattsburgh State leads the NEWHL in goals per game (4.11), power-play percentage (.313), penalty-kill percentage (.896) and goals-against average (1.10).
Houle, who is a seven-time American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Coach of the Year, a seven-time conference Coach of the Year and a three-time USCHO.com Coach of the Year, has a 474-56-26 career record at Plattsburgh State across 20 seasons, and his .876 winning percentage is the highest in the history of college women’s ice hockey. He has led the Cardinals to a Division III record seven national championships and 12 conference titles, and Plattsburgh State has advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Division III Tournament for nine consecutive years.
Duquette is in the midst of her fourth year as an assistant coach with the Cardinals, and during her time as a coach with the program, Plattsburgh State has gone 77-6-1 and won three NEWHL titles. She won four national championships as a student-athlete with the Cardinals, graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2017.
Abbott is in her first year working with the Cardinals as a goalie coach after a career that saw her backstop Plattsburgh State to a national championship in 2018-19 during her senior season. A 2019 CCM/AHCA First-Team All-America honoree, she graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2019.
Rose is in her second year as a student assistant coach and competed as a student-athlete during Plattsburgh State’s 2018-19 national championship season in addition to its pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign in which the Cardinals were the top seed heading into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
NEW ORLEANS — Graduate students Kaitlyn Bjelko and Aislyn McDonough of the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team have been named as 2023 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field All-Mideast Region honorees, as announced Tuesday by the USTFCCCA.
The top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction in addition to each member of the region’s top-three relay teams. The regions used for this award—East, Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Mideast, Midwest, Niagara, North, South and West—match those used during the cross country season.
Bjelko earns her first All-Region honor, as she received the distinction in the shot put. Her mark of 12.42 meters (40’ 9”) that she achieved at the Plattsburgh State Wednesday Track and Field Meet on Feb. 8 stood as the top shot put mark in the region. She ended up finishing fourth in the event at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Indoor Championships with a toss of 12.27 meters (40’ 3’).
This marks McDonough’s second All-Region honor, as she earns All-Region recognition in the 800-meter run (2:16.37 flat track – 2:14.82 banked track) for the second time in as many seasons. Her time of 2:16.37, which was the top time in the event in the region this year, helped her win her first-ever SUNYAC title.
