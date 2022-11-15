POTSDAM — Senior forward Ivy Boric scored her second hat trick of the season and finished with four points on three goals and one assist, as the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team completed a Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) weekend sweep of SUNY Potsdam on Saturday afternoon at the Maxcy Ice Arena with an 8-2 victory.
Plattsburgh State is ranked at No. 3 in the DCU/USCHO.com Women’s Division III Top-15 Poll.
Graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck recorded three points on two goals and one assist, while senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin registered three points on a goal and two assists.
The Cardinals finished with a 47-19 edge in shots on goal and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The Bears were 1-for-4 with the extra skater. Plattsburgh State was dominant on face-offs, going 37-for-51 at the dot.
Krauseneck opened scoring with 7:50 gone in the first period, as she redirected a shot that Boric took at the top of the right circle into the back of the net. Benjamin earned a secondary assist on the goal.
Boric scored back-to-back goals less than three minutes apart to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Her first goal came at 10:29 of the first period after junior forward Ciara Wall fed her with a short pass along the left wall, and she took a shot from the slot that bounced into the air off the goalie’s blocker before arcing over the netminder’s shoulder into the back of the net. Boric registered her second tally at the 13:22 mark, as she converted a pass from Krauseneck high glove side. Benjamin also earned an assist on Boric’s second goal.
Potsdam got on the board at 5:25 of the second period on the power play, as senior forward Kaylee Merrill scored high glove side from the right circle on a feed from sophomore forward/defenseman Lyvia Chambers.
The Cardinals answered back at 7:55 of the second, as first-year forward Molly Riggi passed down to sophomore forward Riley Calhoun at the bottom of the right circle, and Calhoun scored on the backhand from the slot. Riggi’s assist served as her first collegiate point. Benjamin made it a 5-1 game just 16 seconds later, scoring on a slap shot from the right point. Graduate student forward Holly Schmelzer earned an assist on the goal.
Boric completed the hat trick at the 9:29 mark of the second period. Graduate student forward Nicole Unsworth sent a backhand pass to Boric along the left wall, and Boric skated to the bottom of the left circle before dragging the puck across the crease and scoring through the five-hole.
Potsdam countered with a goal just 48 seconds before the second intermission, as sophomore forward Karley Green forced a turnover in the defensive zone to kick start the rush, and senior forward Meghan Teachout scored low glove side from the slot.
In the third period, Krauseneck tallied at the 5:01 mark, scoring on the rush glove side from the left circle after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, while Schmelzer scored with 13:20 gone in the period. Schmelzer scored glove side from the left circle, with Riggi and first-year defenseman Taya Balfour earning assists. It marked the first collegiate point for Balfour.
Senior goaltender Lilla Nease made 17 saves in the victory for the Cardinals, while junior goaltender Ellie Zurfluh and sophomore goaltender Hannah Barrett combined for 39 stops in the loss for the Bears.
Plattsburgh State rises to 4-0-0 overall (4-0-0 NEWHL) with the win and hosts local rival Norwich University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Potsdam falls to 2-2-0 (2-2-0 NEWHL) with the loss and hosts SUNY Canton next on Friday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
CORTLAND — First-year goaltender Eli Shiller of Plattsburgh State has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men’s Ice Hockey Rookie of the Week for the period ending Nov. 13, 2022, as announced Monday by the conference office.
Shiller made 21 saves in his debut in the net for Plattsburgh State backstopping the Cardinals to a 9-2 win over SUNY Brockport on Friday evening.
Plattsburgh State (3-1-2, 2-1-1 SUNYAC) next hosts Fredonia on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Men
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men’s cross country team closed out its 2022 season at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championships hosted by St. Lawrence University on Saturday at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course, placing 15th with a score of 416 points.
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel and first-year student Erik Kucera finished in sequence to lead the Cardinals, placing 66th (28:07.7) and 67th (28:09.2), respectively, on the rain-soaked, eight-kilometer course. First-year student Ethan Kahl checked in shortly thereafter, clocking a 72nd-place time of 28:17.5, while junior Michael Brockway took 89th (28:49.6) and first-year student Nick Gelsomino finished 126th (30:47.1). Junior Sean Grady and sophomore Denali Rodriguez-Garnica rounded out the Plattsburgh State contingent, placing 132nd (31:29.1) and 141st (32:12.3), respectively.
Williams College won the regional team championship with a score of 40 points and earns the region’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III National Championships. Senior Elias Lindgren of Williams crossed first individually with a time of 25:03.9.
Women
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women’s cross country team wrapped up its 2022 season at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championships hosted by St. Lawrence University on Saturday at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Cross Country Course, placing 18th with a score of 488 points.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough was the first Cardinal to cross, as she covered the rain-soaked, six-kilometer course in 25:06.1 to place 67th overall. Sophomore Sarah Smith placed 89th with a time of 26:01.4, while first-year student Marissa Colvin took 98th (26:19.6). Junior Natalia Castro and senior Andie Carroll finished 117th (27:26.1) and 128th (28:10.3), respectively, while first-year students Virginia Lucchetti and Jodie May rounded out the Cardinals’ runners, placing 132nd (28:32.4) and 146th (31:26.6).
Williams College won the regional team championship with a score of 47 points and earns the region’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III National Championships. Senior Morgan Lee of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute crossed first individually with a time of 22:10.9.
Women’s Basketball
PLATTSBURGH — In what was a closely contested game throughout, the Cardinals of Plattsburgh fell to the Cardinals of Wesleyan 69-60. Plattsburgh led by as many as three points with over three and a half minutes to go but went scoreless over the final 3:39 as Wesleyan finished the game on a 12-0 run.
Payton Couture had a season and game-high 20 points to go along with seven boards and Mya Smith added a season-high 16 in the losing effort. For Wesleyan, Tori DaCosta had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Brooke Guiffre added 17 points and eight rebounds to her team’s cause.
Wesleyan shot the ball extremely well, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40% from three, but failed to pull away as Plattsburgh forced them to make 22 turnovers in the game. The Plattsburgh Cards shot just 31% from the field but were 11-14 from the line, helping to keep them in the game against a hot-shooting Wesleyan team. The team also had 27 points off of the Wesleyan turnovers and also had 11 second-chance points, but it was not enough to overcome the efficiency from the field of the opposition.
Several times throughout the game, it looked as if Wesleyan would pull away and cruise to a non-conference win. In the first quarter, the game was very close, as each team’s offense struggled. Smith was able to close the quarter with a buzzer-beating jumper banked off the glass to move the deficit to just one possession, trailing 14-11 after the first ten minutes. The second period saw Wesleyan take an eight-point lead, nearly at the outset, as three from Olivia Quinn put them up 19-11. Wesleyan was able to hold multiple possessions throughout the quarter and stretched their lead to 15 with a Guiffre three at the 3:03 mark. A Couture three and Hannah Ruberto lay-in with ten seconds left helped move the deficit to just 10 at halftime, but the game looked to have the momentum swung in the favor of Wesleyan.
With just under six minutes remaining in the third period, Guiffre hit another three-point jump shot to put her team 11 as the Plattsburgh offense continued to stall. However, a Ruberto layup jump-started a 12-0 Plattsburgh run, capped by an Izzy Wilbur lay-in provided the Cardinals with their first lead of the half. Wesleyan finished the quarter strong to retake a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Plattsburgh seemingly took the momentum and capitalized early in the fourth period. After a Kortney McCarthy brought the Cardinals back within three, Smith knocked down a huge three to tie the game at 55 with over seven minutes to go. A back-and-forth battle ensued over the next four-plus minutes as Smith put her team up three with 3:39 to go, with the Cards leading 60-57. Unfortunately, the Wesleyan offense reignited down the stretch and the Plattsburgh offense stalled. Back-to-back threes from Guiffre and Maggie Lee gave Wesleyan a lead they would not give up as they were able to force several stops down the stretch versus Plattsburgh to earn the hard-fought win.
Ruberto had another solid game for Plattsburgh on Saturday, contributing nine points and four rebounds on 3-4 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-3 from the line. Kathy Peterson-Ross and Imani Walcott each added eight rebounds in the loss.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-1 with their first loss of the year and will welcome St. Lawrence to Plattsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p,m, for the team’s final non-conference home game of the 2022 portion of the schedule. After falling to Potsdam last night in overtime, Wesleyan rises to 1-1 and will next play Fitchburg St. in the Courtyard by Marriott Classic in Middletown, Connecticut.
