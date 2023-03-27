WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Benjamin, Krauseneck earn ALL-USCHO recognition
PLATTSBURGH — Senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin and graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck of the Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team have earned 2022-23 All-USCHO Women’s Division III recognition, as announced Thursday by USCHO. Benjamin earned All-USCHO First-Team honors, while Krauseneck was tabbed to the All-USCHO Second Team.
Benjamin, who is also a two-time CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-America honoree and a two-time First-Team All-NEWHL selection, led the NEWHL in assists with 24 and had the most points this year among defensemen in the NEWHL with 28 on five goals and 23 assists. Benjamin also ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in assists per game (0.96) and tied for seventh nationally in assists. She also ranks second on the team in blocked shots with 31. Benjamin achieved multiple points on eight occasions this season and finished her career with 87 points on 12 goals and 75 assists. She ranks fourth in program history in career points among defensemen.
Krauseneck, a two-time CCM/AHCA All-America selection, a three-time First-Team All-NEWHL honoree and two-time NEWHL Tournament MVP, recorded 138 career points on 62 goals and 76 assists during her four years in a Cardinal uniform. Krauseneck led the NEWHL in points with 41 in addition to ranking second in goals (20) and fourth in assists (21), and her +31 rating ranked second in the league. She also tied for ninth in Division III in points and tied for 14th nationally in points per game (1.41). Krauseneck finished the year with a 12-game point streak and had 13 games this season with two or more points. In the program’s career record books, she is tied for fifth in game-winning goals (17), tied for ninth in assists (76) and tied for ninth in power-play goals (19).
Plattsburgh State finished the year at 26-3-0 overall (17-1-0 NEWHL), winning its fifth consecutive Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) title and its 10th straight conference championship overall. The Cardinals also advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament semifinals for the 10th consecutive season.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Montville earns second-team All-SUNYAC honor
CORTLAND — Senior Brexton Montville of the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team earned Second-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men’s Indoor Track and Field honors as a result of his performance in the 60-meter dash at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships, as announced by the conference office.
Montville clocked a second-place time of 7.02 in the 60-meter dash finals after charting a lifetime-best time of 6.98 in the qualifying heats the day prior. He also placed seventh in the 200-meter dash, clocking a 22.65.
All-SUNYAC honors are given to those who finish among the top three in each event at the SUNYAC Championships. First-place finishers earn First-Team All-SUNYAC honors, second-place finishers earn Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition and third-place finishers earn Third-Team All-SUNYAC plaudits.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
McDonough earns first-team All-SUNYAC and Field Recognition
CORTLAND — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough of the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team earned First-Team All-SUNYAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field honors as a result of her performance in the 800-meter run at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships, as announced by the conference office.
McDonough won her first-ever SUNYAC title, clocking a time of 2:16.37 in the 800-meter run to win the race by nearly a second. She also ran the third leg on Plattsburgh State’s fifth-place 4x400-meter relay that charted a 4:21.80.
McDonough, Montville and the Cardinals open up the outdoor season on Saturday, April 1, when they visit St. Lawrence University for the Saints Broken Open.
