WOMEN’S SOCCER
BROCKPORT — Allison Seidman scored twice on Saturday, earning the second brace of her career as the Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team picked up their first conference of the year over Brockport. Kirsten Villemaire had both assists for the Cardinals in the win, as she helped Seidman since a two-goal performance versus Potsdam last October.
The Cardinals move back over .500 with the win, as they sit at 5-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 in conference play.
Plattsburgh wasted no time offensively on Saturday going right to the net in one of their first chances with the ball. Seidman got her first goal in the seventh minute when Villemaire passed a ball up ahead to the graduate student forward. The ball bounced off a Golden Eagle defender, and took a Plattsburgh bounce, falling right to the feet of Seidman ahead of the defense, where she finished the play past the outstretched arms of the Brockport keeper.
Once again, the Cards came right out of the gate aggressively on offense, scoring less than five minutes into the second half. The second goal of the game came off a brilliant pass from Villemaire in the 49th minute, as she paused with three defenders ahead of her. With no one with her down the field just yet, she patiently waited for Seidman to come into the picture, and put an excellent pass just beyond the reach of two Brockport defenders, allowing the graduate student to pick up her second goal of the game.
Defensively, Plattsburgh played well for the entire 90 minutes of action, holding the Golden Eagles to seven shots in full time. Sophomore keeper Lauren Haley was strong in goal for the Cardinals, saving four shots and picking up her third win and shutout of the year, as the strong defensive effort was visible through her play.
Villemaire and Seidman paced the offense taking eight shots between the two of them, putting three of those on goal. Nora Fitzgerald and Samantha Rachon each took two shots for the Cards as they out shot Brockport 12-7.
The Cardinals will be back in action today at St. Lawrence, where they will match up with the 5-1-2 Saints.
MEN’S SOCCER
PLATTSBURGH — Two second-half goals from the Brockport Golden Eagles allowed them to push past the Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team, as Brockport continued their undefeated start to conference play. Brian Coughlan scored Plattsburgh’s lone goal with his fourth score of the season in the twenty-sixth minute.
The Cardinals fall to 5-3-2 and 1-2-2 in SUNYAC play, still holding at five points in the conference standings. The Golden Eagles now have 12 points to their name in conference play, at 6-1-4 overall and 4-0 in league play, where they sit atop the standings.
Throughout the game, Plattsburgh controlled possession, moving the ball with precision and purpose as they usually do on offense. In the first half, this allowed them to outshoot Brockport 6-3 and helped set up the free kick for the Coughlan score. The sophomore midfielder was able to get his fourth goal of the season with a brilliant strike into the upper left corner of the net off a free kick, about 25 yards away from the goal. Coughlan now has a team-high 13 points on the season, more than doubling the next closest player on the team, as he has four goals and five assists in 2022. His eight points in conference play are also the top mark on the Cardinal roster.
The second half saw the Golden Eagles more than double their shot total, as they ended up putting seven shots up in the second period. They received goals from Matthew Stefaniw in the fifty-sixth minute to tie the game and saw Russ Domm give his team the lead with a transition goal in the sixty-fourth minute. Both goals came in transition play for the Golden Eagles, as they were able to get out quickly after a change of possession in both goals.
The Cardinals were able to generate some opportunities even after falling behind, still producing some long possessions. The team was able to get two shots and four corner kicks in under a two-minute span around the eightieth minute, but could not produce a game-tying goal. They had their last opportunity in the eighty-eighth minute, earning their tenth corner of the game, but were unable to produce a shot on goal.
Teddy Healy was charged with the loss in goal as he allowed two goals while making two saves. His record moves to 4-3-1 on the year with the loss.
The Cards will head to Union today, at 6:00 p.m., before a trip to Oswego on Saturday caps their week of play.
VOLLEYBALL
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-20) State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) match to SUNY New Paltz on Senior Day Saturday at Memorial Hall.
Prior to the start of the match, the Cardinals honored their three seniors: senior right side Jenn Braun, graduate student middle hitter Alicia Fisher and graduate student right side Kaitlyn Bjelko.
New Paltz hit at a .418 clip for the match, including a .632 mark in the first set. The Hawks also owned a 14-1 edge in service aces, a 6-3 margin in blocks and a 38-27 cushion in digs.
First-year setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz ignited the Cardinal attack with six kills and eight assists while adding five digs. Fisher tallied five kills and two block assists, while junior setter Emma Rivers doled out nine assists and registered four digs. Junior defensive specialist/libero Shannon Fitzpatrick led the back row defensively with 11 digs.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-9 overall (0-4 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Buffalo State on Friday, at 6:00 p.m. New Paltz rises to 11-2 overall (4-1 SUNYAC) with the win.
