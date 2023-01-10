WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — A strong second half for the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team led them to a 64-50 triumph over SUNY Potsdam on Saturday afternoon, giving the Cardinals their first State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) win of the season. Trailing 27-25 at halftime, Plattsburgh outscored the Bears 39-23 with a 49% shooting half to earn the conference victory.
Senior guard Mya Smith posted a season-high 17 points, adding six rebounds and five assists while knocking down three three-pointers as well. Kortney McCarthy had 12 points for Plattsburgh, hitting some big shots down the stretch and Jaden Wilson chipped in with nine points of her own. For Potsdam, Jakia Howard was the only player to register double-figure scoring and rebound totals but had game-highs in both categories, scoring 23 points and pulling down 15 boards.
Plattsburgh's defense was outstanding in this one, as they held the Bears to 34% shooting from the field and just 14% from three-point territory. The Cards also shot the ball well, shooting a season-best 41% from the floor and a season-best 35% from three with nine three-point makes.
The Cardinals move to 4-8 and 1-5 in SUNYAC play with the win, next matching up with NVU-Johnson at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.
For the Cards, Smith got the team off to a great start, hitting on her first three shots, including two three-pointers, to put her team ahead 8-6 at the 6:28 mark. A back-and-forth ensued for the remainder of the first period, as the teams were deadlocked at 14 points apiece. Much of the same occurred for the second period, as the Cardinals used the three-ball to keep them in the game against the Bears, with Wilson hitting a three early in the quarter and Izzy Wilbur knocking down consecutive three-point attempts. Wilbur ranks eighth in the conference in three-point shooting, shooting the ball at a 36.4% clip this season.
Trailing by two points at halftime, the Plattsburgh offense turned it up and the defense stayed strong, utilizing a strong third-quarter finish to build their lead. After a Bella Barner three put up Potsdam 35-33 with 3:47 to go in the third, the Cards finished the period on a 10-3 run, which was started by back-to-back Bri Brousseau layups and finished by a McCarthy jump shot to put the team up 43-38.
Plattsburgh slowly began to separate in the fourth quarter, building to a double-digit lead thanks to more hot shooting from downtown. Consecutive three-point makes by McCarthy helped put the team up by 11 points, and Smith put the final stamp on the win with a three-point make with under a minute in a half to go to make the lead 16 points. The Bears would add one more bucket before the Cards ran the clock out, earning their first SUNYAC win of the year.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — A furious comeback over the last five minutes of game action and Justin Blanchett's career night came up just short for the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team as they fell 86-82 to Potsdam in SUNYAC action. Blanchett finished with 28 points and 10 boards, with his point total being the most for any Cardinal in a game since Travis Cox put together a 31-point performance in February 2020.
Blanchett put together his game and career-high night efficiently, shooting just 13 shots and making nine field goals, making all eight free throw attempts, and also hitting both of his three-point attempts, all while coming off the bench for 25 minutes of action. Kevin Tabb had 15 points, nine boards, and five assists for Plattsburgh while Erik Salo had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cards. Plattsburgh native Parker Kelly was the leading scorer for Potsdam, as the sophomore had 16 points on 5-8 shooting, making all four of his three-point shots. Brandon Segar Jr. and Ahamadou Sillah chipped in 14 points and seven boards each off the bench for the Bears.
The difference in the game came as the Bears just shot the ball better than Plattsburgh State, hitting 46.6% of their shots from the field and going 12-20 (60%) from downtown. The Cards were solid from the field, shooting 40% from the floor, and added six makes on 23 attempts (26%) from deep, but a strong night at the line kept them in the game, shooting 83% (20-24). The Bears took 12 fewer shots overall than Plattsburgh, but they attempted 32 free throws over the 40 minutes of action.
The Cardinals will drop to 4-9 and 0-6 in SUNYAC play, and will next play at Buffalo State on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
For the first 35 minutes of the game, it appeared the Bears were in control and on their way to a comfortable win over the Cards. Potsdam led by nine points early in the action, before the 16-minute mark, and held their first double-digit lead with 14:17 to go in the first half. Five straight points around the 11-minute mark in the first-period from Blanchett helped Plattsburgh pull within five points, but the Bears led by as much as 13 from then on, taking a 45-36 lead into halftime.
The Cardinals struggled to cut into the Potsdam lead throughout the second half, as they could not come closer than eight points until the 2:37 mark. After a layup from Jeff Williamson put the Cards down 83-68 at the 5:04 mark, a quick 8-0 run put Plattsburgh down seven before the Bears got a lay-in from Mesean Johnson to put his team back up nine. Back-to-back layups from Blanchett followed, and the Cards were all of the sudden down just 85-80. With 20 seconds to go, a missed three, and then missed tip-in from Tabb turned into another Blanchett lay-in, as he pulled down the offensive board, putting the Cards down just one possession for the first time since the 18:12 mark in the first half.
Playing the foul game with the shot clock off, the Bears missed two free throws to give Plattsburgh a chance, but a three-point attempt with 10 seconds to go wouldn't fall, sending Potsdam back to the line. This time, one of two attempts went, to put the Bears up by four, and an ensuing three-point attempt would fall short for the Cards.
