WOMEN’S HOCKEY
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left in regulation and senior goaltender Lilla Nease posted a 22-save shutout, as the No. 4 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team captured its seventh Norwich East-West Hockey Classic title with a 1-0 win over No. 3 Adrian College in the tournament’s championship game on Sunday afternoon at Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Arena.
Nease was named Tournament MVP, while sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton joined her on the All-Tournament Team. Nease finished the weekend with a .964 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average, while Norton tallied three points on a goal and two assists, which included Plattsburgh State’s overtime game-winning goal against No. 8 Elmira College on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals made the most of their lone power-play opportunity, as Adrian was called for a two-minute minor for tripping at 16:35 of the third. After Plattsburgh State patiently cycled the puck in the offensive zone, Norton passed D-to-D to senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin. Benjamin then skated into the high slot and took a shot that Krauseneck redirected into the back of the net.
Adrian vacated the net with 1:40 left, and while Nease was sprung into action once with approximately a minute to go, Plattsburgh State prevented the Bulldogs from netting the equalizer, and after the Cardinals won a defensive-zone face-off with 12 seconds left, they pinned the puck along the boards before the final horn sounded.
Plattsburgh State, who is now ranked No.3 in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 249 voting points, as announced on Monday, closes out the fall semester at 11-2-0 overall and takes nearly a month off from competition before visiting defending national champion Middlebury College on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — In a hard-fought battle on Sunday afternoon, the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team came up short against the No. 25 Oswego State Lakers, falling 86-74 in SUNYAC play. The game was tied as late as the 11:44 mark in the second half, but the Lakers used some outstanding shooting from deep to pull away for the win.
Franklin Infante led the Cards in scoring for the second night in a row, scoring 21 points on 8-12 shooting, also adding five boards and three steals. Sheriff Conteh had 15 points for Plattsburgh, shooting an efficient 6-9 and hitting all three of his three-point attempts, while Erik Salo was strong in 22 minutes, posting 10 points. Devin Green was the game-high scorer, shooting 8-10 from deep for 34 points, adding 15 boards and four steals, while Ahkee Anderson had a near triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.
Each team shot the ball particularly well, with Plattsburgh posting a 51.8% mark from the field while knocking down 42% of their three-pointers. The Lakers were sizzling all game, knocking down 50% of their shots from the field, but more impressively shooting 60% from deep, including 7-10 in the second half. Oswego State controlled the boards throughout the night, grabbing 41 rebounds to Plattsburgh’s 23, allowing them 17 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.
The Cardinals fall to 3-8 overall and 0-5 in SUNAYC with the loss and will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to face NVU Lyndon in non-conference action in the new year.
Plattsburgh State came out of the gates blazing against their ranked opponent, with the Cards hitting three three-pointers to start the game, coming from Infante, Conteh, and finally Myles Jones, and then adding two layups for a quick 13-2 lead over the defending SUNYAC champs.
The Lakers would slowly find their footing as Green and Anderson began to get themselves and teammates going, eventually taking their first lead at the 9:37 mark thanks to a Green three to make it 26-24. With 2:16 remaining, Oswego looked like they might start to pull away as they opened up an eight-point lead, but Conteh responded on the next possession with a three and Infante followed with a three two possessions later to pull the team within two. Just before the first-half buzzer, Justin Blanchett got a shot to go to tie the game at 40 apiece.
The second half remained close, as the team’s traded buckets through the first eight minutes of play, with Willard Anderson Jr. tying the game and then Kevin Tabb giving the Cards a lead with 11:15 to go. That would be the last lead of the game for the Cards, however, as an Ahkee Anderson three jump-started a 14-1 run for the Lakers, as they began to pull away and eventually took home the 86-74 win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — After playing to a tie through regulation, the Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team fell to Oswego, as the Lakers outscored the Cardinals 18-10 in the extra period. The Cards were able to force overtime in the SUNYAC matchup thanks to strong defense over the final minutes of play, including getting a stop as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Kortney McCarthy and Payton Couture each had 16 points to lead the way for Plattsburgh and registered as the game-high scorers, with Couture also pulling down nine rebounds and connecting on four triples. Mya Smith added 11 points for the Cards, while Izzy Wilbur picked up her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. For the Lakers, Diamond Pickett had a monster double-double, pulling down 25 rebounds to go with 14 points. Shania Iglesias led the way scoring-wise for Oswego State with 15 points, knocking down seven of her eight free throw attempts.
Overall, neither team shot the ball particularly well, with Plattsburgh making just 28.6% of their shots and Oswego making 28.8% of their shots. The Cards, however, stayed in the game by hitting 10 three-pointers, a season-high, while the Lakers stayed in the game and eventually won due to their success at the line. Heading into overtime, Oswego shot 14-21 from the line and equaled their makes from the line over the first 40 minutes with a 14-16 overtime period at the line.
Plattsburgh falls to 3-8 with the loss and is now 0-5 in SUNYAC play in 2022. The team will now head into finals week and then winter break, with their next matchup coming on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a SUNYAC battle with Potsdam.
The game began very slowly as the score stood at 6-6 at the 3:45 mark in the first period, with a Couture three knotting the score up at six. The slow start was followed by an 8-2 run by the Lakers, as they took a 14-8 lead into the first quarter break. In the second period, the Cards found their offensive footing as Couture knocked down a three and two free throws over the first two minutes to keep Plattsburgh close, as they trailed 18-13. Counting the two Couture free throws, the Cards were able to string together a 13-2 run to pull ahead by four points, thanks to Smith and Imani Walcott jumpers. The Lakers concluded the half with a 6-0 run to give themselves a 26-24 lead heading into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the Cardinals utilized the three-point ball to keep pace with the Lakers, as Plattsburgh knocked down four threes, with a McCarthy three tying the score at 40 to conclude the period. In the final period of regulation, Plattsburgh was able to take a 51-47 lead with 3:57 to go after a McCarthy layup. Iglesias followed with a layup on the next possession to make it a two-point deficit for the Lakers and Elaina Johnson tied the game over a minute later, with 1:58 to go. Each team got two free throws to go to put the score at 53 all, and then each team stood tall defensively over the last minute and a half to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, the Lakers rattled off a 9-0 run over the first four minutes to sit at a comfortable advantage over the last couple of minutes. After going up by nine, Plattsburgh was forced to foul over the last minute of play, where Oswego State answered the call and hit 14 of 16 free throws in the period to seal the win.
