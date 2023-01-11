WOMEN’S HOCKEY
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team held on to the No. 3 spot in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 245 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State has been idle since winning its seventh Norwich East/West Hockey Classic championship last month. The Cardinals defeated then-No. 8 Elmira College, 3-2, in overtime, on Dec. 10, before edging previously unbeaten and then-third-ranked Adrian College, 1-0, in the championship game, on Dec. 11.
The Cardinals (11-2-0, 7-1-0 NEWHL) kick off the 2023 portion of their schedule against defending national champion Middlebury College on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CORTLAND — First-year forward Ryan Bonfield of Plattsburgh State has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Rookie of the Week, for the period ending Jan. 8, 2023, as announced Monday by the conference office. This marks Bonfield’s second SUNYAC Rookie of the Week honor.
Bonfield tallied two points on a goal and an assist while fashioning a +3 rating in a 1-1-0 showing for the Cardinals at the Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic. He scored his second collegiate goal in a, 5-2, win over the Wentworth Institute of Technology on Friday before providing an assist on the Cardinals’ lone score in a, 2-1, setback to No. 8 Oswego State in the championship game on Saturday. For the season, he has nine points on two goals and seven assists.
Plattsburgh State (9-4-2, 5-2-1 SUNYAC) next visits Middlebury College on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.