WOMEN’S HOCKEY
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH — Graduate student forward Nicole Unsworth scored two goals, including the eventual game winner, to help lift the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team to a 4-3 win over Oswego State in Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) action Friday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Down 2-0 in the first period, the Cardinals scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead. The Lakers found the back of the net with 15 seconds left but were unable to score the equalizer.
The Cardinals held a 21-20 edge in shots on goal and went 4-for-10 on the power play. The Lakers, meanwhile, were 1-for-5 with the extra attacker.
Oswego took an early lead, as junior forward Kensie Malone scored shorthanded at 6:02 of the first period. Sophomore forward Simone Bednarik cleared the puck down the ice, and senior goaltender Lilla Nease was forced to play the puck with the clearance being on goal. Malone gathered the rebound along the right post and scored. Senior defenseman Avery Webster also had an assist on the play.
The Lakers made it a 2-0 game at 11:47 of the first, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play. Malone won a face-off back to senior defenseman Amanda Zenstein on the right point, and Zenstein passed back and forth with senior forward Ariella Haas before Zenstein scored blocker side on a wrist shot from the high slot.
With 49.7 seconds left in the first period, junior forward Mae Olshansky scored on the power play. Senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin passed back to senior forward Julia Masotta on the right point, and Masotta whipped a pass over to Olshansky in the left circle. Olshansky then ripped a wrist shot that beat the goaltender’s high glove side.
Unsworth tied the game with 9:19 elapsed in the second, scoring on the power play. Masotta passed along the right boards down low to junior forward Ciara Wall, and Wall found Unsworth on the weak side. Unsworth then clapped a one-time shot past the netminder.
Benjamin scored the go-ahead goal on a 5-on-3 power play with 13:22 gone in the third. Olshansky took a shot from the right circle that was saved, and Wall backhanded the puck over to Benjamin in the left circle. Benjamin wound up and fired a one-time shot through the five-hole.
Unsworth scored what wound up being the game-winning goal on the power play at 18:05 of the third. Masotta sent a puck toward the net from the right circle that Unsworth deflected, but Oswego’s goalie made a pad save. Wall touched the puck before Unsworth hammered in the rebound.
Oswego cut the deficit to one with 15 seconds left in regulation. Sophomore forward Megan Gates won an offensive-zone face-off back to first-year defenseman Rheya Zemlak, and Zemlak passed D-to-D to Webster. Webster took a shot from the left point that navigated through traffic and into the back of the net.
Benjamin and Olshansky each had a goal and an assist, while Wall and Masotta each chipped in with three assists. For Oswego, Webster and Malone each had a goal and an assist.
Nease made 17 saves in the win for the Cardinals, while sophomore goaltender Lexi Levy turned aside 17 shots in the loss for the Lakers.
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH — The No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team stretched its winning streak to six on Saturday afternoon, completing a NEWHL series sweep over Oswego State at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Plattsburgh State is ranked at No. 3 in the DCU/USCHO.com Women’s Division III Top-15 Poll.
The Cardinals once again came from behind, scoring four unanswered goals in the victory. Plattsburgh State held a 41-22 edge in shots on goal and went 1-for-2 on the power play. Oswego was scoreless in three chances with the extra skater.
Plattsburgh State rises to 14-2-0 overall (9-1-0 NEWHL) with the win and next hosts SUNY Canton on Friday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m. Prior to the start of the game, the Cardinals will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
BUFFALO — The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team outlasted the Buffalo State Bengals on Friday night in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play, winning by a score of 71-69. The team earned their first conference victory of the season with the win, using strong free throw shooting in the second half to receive the win.
Sheriff Conteh posted a career-high 21 points off the bench in the win, doing most of his damage early in the second half as he also had four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Sophomore guards Franklin Infante and Kevin Tabb each had 11 points, with Infante registering seven rebounds and three assists. Matt Parkinson matched Conteh’s game-high scoring output with 21 points, also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists.
Plattsburgh used some strong three-point shooting to get the offense going in the first half, going 6-14 from deep, and very good free throw shooting in the second half (16-22, 72%) to earn the win over the Bengals. Overall, the Cards were just under 40% from the field, shooting 39.7%, and were also 33.3% from deep and 75% from the line. Buffalo State ended up shooting the ball better from the field, with a 43% clip overall and 40% from deep but weren’t as strong from the line with a 67.9% mark.
SATURDAY
FREDONIA — Head Coach Mike Blaine earned his 100th career win, as the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team took down Fredonia on the road in SUNYAC play, winning 78-74. Blaine now has 16 career wins with Plattsburgh, earning his other 84 as the head men’s basketball coach of Medaille College.
Senior guard Myles Jones posted a career-high 19 points for Plattsburgh State, hitting on all five of his three-point attempts to lead the Cardinal scoring effort. Kevin Tabb added 14 points and tied his career-high with five steals, and Franklin Infante had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and just one turnover. Aaron Collins had a game-high 24 points, knocking down six three-pointers, while his teammate AJ Knight was an assist short of a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.
Fredonia shot the ball very well on Saturday afternoon, knocking down 45% of their shots from the field and deep, also hitting all nine of their free throw attempts. Plattsburgh shot the ball at a solid clip, hitting 41% of their shots on ten more attempts than the Blue Devils, while also hitting 36.8% of their shots from deep and 68.4% of their free throw attempts. The Cardinals won the battle in the trenches on Saturday, out-rebounding Fredonia 38-30 and outscoring them 34-28 on points in the paint.
The Cards improved to 6-9 with the win, moving to 2-6 in SUNYAC play. They will face Brockport next on Friday, Jan. 20, returning to Memorial Hall for a 7:30 pm matchup with the Golden Eagles.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
BUFFALO — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team used a stout defensive effort on Friday evening to down the Bengals of Buffalo State 71-45 in SUNYAC play. The win marks the third straight for the team and the second straight SUNYAC win, as the Cardinals have opened the new year with a 3-0 start.
Senior guard Mya Smith led the way scoring-wise, posting 16 points on 4-8 shooting from the field, knocking down two three-pointers while also making six of eight free throw attempts. First-year Jaden Wilson had her second double-figure scoring output of the year, posting 12 points on 5-7 shooting, knocking down two of four three-pointers. Payton Couture and Kortney McCarthy each had nine points, with Couture also pulling down eight rebounds and grabbing two steals, while McCarthy had seven boards and two steals as well. For Buffalo State, Brianna Smith had 11 points and six boards to lead the Bengal effort.
Overall, the Cardinal’s defense was strong throughout as they held the Bengals to 21.1% shooting from the field, but it was especially strong in the second half, as Buffalo State shot just 15% and missed all 16 of their three-point attempts. Plattsburgh also shot the ball very well, with a 40% clip and seven three-point makes while making 18-26 free throws (69%). The team shot their best in the fourth quarter, as they were 7-14 from the field and 11-14 from the charity stripe, outscoring the Bengals 28-12 in the period.
SATURDAY
FREDONIA — Despite a spectacular third quarter, the Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team fell to Fredonia on Saturday afternoon 60-57 in SUNYAC play. The Cards erased a 12-point halftime deficit, leading by as many as seven points in the second half, but were unable to fend off the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter.
Payton Couture had a game-high 15 points, pulling down seven rebounds, and dishing out three helpers over 31 minutes of action. Izzy Wilbur had 14 points off the bench, as the sophomore guard hit four three-pointers in the third-quarter surge that saw the Cards retake the lead and erase a double-digit halftime deficit. Kortney McCarthy was also key in the third-period surge, netting 13 points over the whole game and collecting three steals in 34 minutes off the bench. Renee Park matched Couture’s game-high 15 points, also grabbing six boards and recording four assists, while Sarah Seaman had 14 points and hit four three-pointers.
Plattsburgh had a poor first-half shooting, combining for 23% shooting between the first two quarters while missing all seven of their three-point attempts. The second half saw an explosion in the third quarter as they went 6-8 from deep and 10-17 (58.8%) from the field. Overall, the team was 34.4% from the field and 33.3% from deep, while shooting 6-10 from the charity stripe. Fredonia shot just a hair better from the field at 35%, made four more three-pointers (11-33) for the same percentage, and was 7-8 from the line.
The Cardinals fell to 6-9 with the loss and 2-6 in SUNYAC play, snapping a three-game winning streak to open up the new year. The team will be back in action in Memorial Hall on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. versus Brockport as they continue league play.
