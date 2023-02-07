WOMEN’S HOCKEY
2/3/2023
PSU 3, Cortland 1
PLATTSBURGH — The No. 4 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team scored three unanswered goals, all of which came in the second period, to defeat SUNY Cortland in a Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) contest Friday evening at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena to stretch its winning streak to 11.
After being outshot in the first period by a 13-9 margin, the Cardinals held the upper hand in the statistical category over the second and third periods, finishing with a 44-25 edge in shots on goal. Plattsburgh State was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Cortland was scoreless on one power-play chance.
2/4/2023
PSU 2, Cortland 1
PLATTSBURGH — The No. 4 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team clinched the NEWHL's regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the NEWHL Tournament for the fifth consecutive year, using a power-play goal by sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton late in the third period to edge SUNY Cortland, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 12 with the victory.
Norton scored on the power play with 5:54 left in the third period to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game. Graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck took a shot that went wide before Norton collected the rebound along the back wall. Norton skated back out in front and passed to senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin on the point, and Benjamin skated to her right to pass D-to-D to Norton. Norton skated into the high slot and took a shot that beat the goalie glove side.
After an icing call gave Cortland an offensive-zone face-off with 1:15 remaining, the Red Dragons called timeout and ultimately pulled their goalie in favor of the extra attacker before the ensuing face-off. Plattsburgh State kept Cortland from mounting any serious scoring threats down the stretch, holding on for the one-goal win.
Plattsburgh State rises to 20-2-0 overall (14-1-0 NEWHL) with the win and next hosts SUNY Canton on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. in its regular-season home finale on Senior Day.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
UTICA PIONEER FAST TRAX INVITATIONAL
WOMEN
UTICA — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough won two events, as the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team placed third with 74 points at the Utica Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational on Saturday hosted by Utica University.
McDonough paced the field in the mile run with a time of 5:15.30 and also topped her 800-meter run competitors, covering the race in 2:23.97.
First-year student Libby Daly and junior Becca Christie tied for second in the high jump (1.47 meters – 4' 9.75"), while graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko took third in the shot put (11.82 meters – 38' 9.5") and sixth in the weight throw (12.80 meters – 42' 0"). Senior Jasmine Piper placed fourth in the shot put (10.46 meters – 34' 4") and fifth in the weight throw (13.02 meters – 42' 8.75"), while first-year student Emily Stritzl cleared the fourth-best mark in the pole vault (2.45 meters – 8' 0.5") and senior Jessica Landman finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:02.97).
Rounding out the Cardinals' top-eight finishers were junior Michaela Schaffer in the triple jump (fifth, 10.46 meters – 34' 4"), first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the high jump (sixth, 1.37 meters – 4' 6") and the long jump (seventh, 5.03 meters – 16' 6"), sophomore Sarah Smith in the 3,000-meter run (11:23.50) and first-year student Kailyn Ginter in the high jump (1.37 meters – 4' 6").
Plattsburgh State next competes at its first home meet in more than two decades, as the Cardinals host Wednesday’s meet at 4 p.m., in the Field House.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Aislyn McDonough- Mile run (5:15.30)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (11.82 meters – 38' 9.5")
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Aislyn McDonough- Mile run (5:15.30), 800-meter run (2:23.97)
Jessica Landman- 400-meter dash (1:02.97)
Sarah Smith- 3,000-meter run (11:23.50)
Marissa LeDuc- Long jump (5.03 meters – 16' 6")
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Weight throw (12.80 meters – 42' 0"), shot put (11.82 meters – 38' 9.5")
Jasmine Piper- Weight throw (13.02 meters – 42' 8.75"), shot put (10.46 meters – 34' 4")
Becca Christie- High jump (1.47 meters – 4' 9.75")
Libby Daly- High jump (1.47 meters – 4' 9.75")
Emily Stritzl- Pole vault (2.45 meters – 8' 0.5")
Michaela Schaffer- Triple jump (10.46 meters – 34' 4")
Virginia Lucchetti- Mile run (5:41.09)
MEN
UTICA — The Plattsburgh State men's track and field team had six different point scorers, as the Cardinals finished sixth with 45 points at the Utica Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational on Saturday hosted by Utica University.
Senior Brexton Montville won the 200-meter dash (22.80) and placed second in the 60-meter dash (7.06), while first-year student Charles Cypress won the 400-meter dash in 51.34. First-year student Jordan Williams posted a pair of top-eight finishes, taking fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.22) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (23.45).
Rounding out the Cardinals' top-eight finishers were sophomore Noah Bonesteel in the 3,000-meter run (fourth, 8:55.47), first-year student Erik Kucera in the mile run (4:30.78) and senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (6.03 meters – 19' 9.5").
Plattsburgh State next competes at its first home meet in more than two decades, as the Cardinals host the Plattsburgh State Wednesday Track & Field Meet at 4 p.m. at the Field House.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.06), 200-meter dash (22.80)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.06), 200-meter dash (22.80)
Erik Kucera- Mile run (4:30.78)
Charles Cypress- 400-meter dash (51.34)
Jordan Williams- 60-meter dash (7.22), 200-meter dash (23.45)
Noah Bonesteel- 3,000-meter run (8:55.47)
Michael Brockway- 3,000-meter run (9:01.68)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
2/3/2023
PSU 76, Geneseo 72
GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State men's basketball team defeated the Geneseo Knights in overtime on Friday night, taking down the home team 76-72 in a closely contested State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) battle. After playing to a 66-66 stalemate through 40 minutes, Plattsburgh used strong free throw shooting to close out the win in overtime, taking the season series against the Knights.
Guards Kevin Tabb and Franklin Infante were the Cards leading scorers on the night with 15 points each. Tabb also added three steals, while Infante had seven boards in 40 minutes of action. Erik Salo had a big double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, pulling down some big boards for the Cardinals down the stretch. Myles Jones was also in double-figures in scoring, finishing with 13 points and sealing the game with a free throw in overtime. Cole Kattan was the game's leading scorer, putting up 25 points and 12 rebounds for a strong night in 40 minutes.
Shooting numbers were just about even across the board for each team, with Plattsburgh shooting 35.8% from the field and 28.6% from deep while Geneseo shot 38.6% and 34.8%. The Cards, however, were able to gain the advantage or make up for worse numbers as they were excellent from the line, going 20-25 for an 80% clip while Geneseo had half those makes. Plattsburgh was also excellent in transition, scoring 24 points, while the Knights only managed three.
2/4/2023
Brockport 67, PSU 66
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State men's basketball team lost a thriller on Saturday afternoon to the Brockport Golden Eagles, falling in the final moments 67-66 in SUNYAC play. The game was close throughout, as neither pushed their lead to double digits throughout the 40 minutes of action.
Kevin Tabb was the leading scorer for Plattsburgh State on Saturday evening, putting up 16 points while also pulling down four rebounds and grabbing two steals. Franklin Infante nearly had a triple-double, totaling 12 points, adding nine rebounds and eight assists, while also recording two steals. Erik Salo and Myles Jones each were in double-figure scoring totals, with Salo recording 12 points and seven rebounds and Jones adding 10 points. Tony Arnold was the game's leading scorer, posting 24 points while also hitting the game-winner with 14 seconds to go.
Both teams were strong from the field in the SUNYAC match, with Plattsburgh shooting 42.6% and Brockport shooting 39.1%. The Golden Eagles failed to make any threes in the matchup but made up for that with 17 makes at the free-throw line. Brockport also was the stronger team in the paint, outrebounding Plattsburgh 46-34 and outscoring them 48-34 in the paint.
The Cardinals drop to 8-13 and 4-10 in conference play, as they split their weekend trip to the surrounding Rochester area. They will return home as they finish the season on a four-game homestand, beginning with a matchup with Fredonia on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. for Rock the Red Night.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2/3/2023
Geneseo 72, PSU 48
GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team lost on the road Saturday night, as the Geneseo Knights defeated the Cardinals 72-48 in SUNYAC play. After a close first half, a big third quarter allowed the Knights to pull away from Plattsburgh, securing the season sweep over the Cards.
First-year guard Jaden Wilson was the team's top scorer on Friday evening, putting up a career-high 15 points on 5-11 shooting from the floor. Wilson was the only Cardinal to register double-figure scoring totals, as Izzy Wilbur and Kathy Peterson-Ross had nine and eight points, respectively. Lauren Romito had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Geneseo, while Kerry Denin matched Romito's game-high 17 points while also pulling down eight boards.
The game was decided on the boards on Friday, where the Knights dominated, outrebounding Plattsburgh 51-32. Geneseo also added 24 points in the paint and 16-second chance points to Plattsburgh's 14 and five points in the same categories. The Cardinals shot 28.8% from the field, but shot the well from deep, hitting eight threes in a 33.3% performance. The Knights were solid from the field (39.7%) but worse from deep (28%), with the difference shooting-wise being in the free throw discrepancy, where Geneseo had 15 makes and Plattsburgh had just six.
The Cards of Plattsburgh move to 6-14 on the season and are 2-11 in SUNYAC play, as they will head to Brockport tomorrow, Feb. 4, as they take on SUNY Brockport at 2 p.m. for their next game.
2/4/2023
Brockport 67, PSU 54
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team concluded their 2022-23 SUNYAC slate on Saturday afternoon, falling to SUNY Brockport 67-54. After going down double-digits early in the first quarter, the Cards fought back with a strong second, but the Golden Eagles responded with a strong third period to pull away and defeat Plattsburgh.
First-year guard Kortney McCarthy had a team and game-high 18 points, with an efficient 7-11 shooting day. McCarthy also hit two three-pointers and pulled down a career-high eight rebounds to go along with two steals. Izzy Wilbur hit three three-pointers for nine points while Payton Couture had seven points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Juan Brown was the Golden Eagles' leading scorer with 14 points, also picking up eight rebounds and two blocks.
Plattsburgh shot 35.5% from the field on Saturday and hit 22.2% of their shots from deep. The Cards also won the battle inside, outrebounding the Golden Eagles 44-41 and outscoring them 30-28 in the paint. However, Brockport was lethal from deep at 42.9% with nine makes, turning 21 Cardinal turnovers into 16 points, while Plattsburgh could only get two points off 15 Golden Eagle giveaways.
The Cardinals now move to 6-15 on the season and 2-11 in SUNYAC play. The team will look to snap their seven-game losing streak as they return home to face Fredonia on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. for Rock the Red Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.