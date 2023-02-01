Women’s Hockey
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team held on to the No. 4 spot in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 242 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to 10 this past week, downing Williams College, 2-1, on Tuesday, SUNY Canton, 5-2, on Friday and SUNY Potsdam, 5-0, on Saturday.
The Cardinals (18-2-0, 12-1-0 NEWHL) next host SUNY Cortland on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. for their Morgan’s Message Dedication Game.
Men’s Hockey
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey team rose to the No. 6 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 163 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State stretched its winning streak to six over the weekend, defeating SUNY Brockport, 4-1, on Friday before edging then-No. 7 SUNY Geneseo, 3-2, on Saturday.
The Cardinals (15-4-2, 9-2-1 SUNYAC) next visit Fredonia on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.
Rookie of the Week
SYRACUSE — First-year forward Colin Callanan has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men’s Ice Hockey Rookie of the Week for the period ending on Jan. 29, 2023, as announced Tuesday by the conference office.
This is Callanan’s first conference honor of his Plattsburgh career.
Callanan tallied two points over two games last week, recording a goal and an assist in a 2-0-0 week for the Cards. He scored his first collegiate goal and had an assist in the team’s 4-1 conference victory over Brockport on Friday, Jan. 27, before putting two shots on goal and being on the ice for the game-winner against No. 7 Geneseo on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Women’s Track & Field
CANTON — Five different student-athletes won events, as the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team placed second out of three teams with 96 points at the St. Lawrence Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence University on Saturday.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.01, senior Jasmine Piper posted the top mark in the weight throw (13.05 meters – 42’ 9.75”), junior Becca Christie cleared the top mark in the high jump (1.55 meters – 5’ 1”), first-year student Marissa LeDuc registered the winning mark in the long jump (4.92 meters – 16’ 1.75”) and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko tallied the top mark in the shot put (11.75 meters – 38’ 6.75”).
Second-place finishes came from junior Michaela Schaffer in the 60-meter dash (8.41), senior Jessica Landman in the 200-meter dash (28.46), first-year student Virginia Lucchetti in the mile run (5:44.62), Bjelko in the weight throw (12.75 meters – 41’ 10”), Piper in the shot put (9.92 meters – 32’ 6.5”) and the 4x400-meter relay of McDonough, Piper, junior Natalia Castro and Lucchetti that charted a time of 4:22.45.
First-year student Libby Daly also recorded a top-three result, taking third in the high jump (1.50 meters – 4’ 11”).
Men’s Track & Field
CANTON — Three different student-athletes won events, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team placed second out of four teams with 107 points at the St. Lawrence Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence University on Saturday.
Senior Brexton Montville took first in the 60-meter dash (7.11), first-year student Erik Kucera won the 3,000-meter run (9:13.00) and senior Aidan Masten posted the top mark in the long jump (6.23 meters – 20’ 5.25”).
Second-place finishes came from first-year student Charles Cypress in the 200-meter dash (23.57) and sophomore Noah Bonesteel in the 800-meter run (2:03.99), while third-place finishes came from Bonesteel in the mile run (4:26.16) and sophomore Denali Rodriguez-Garnica in the 5,000-meter run (17:46.20).
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Pioneer Fast Trax Invitational hosted by Utica University on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Men’s Basketball
OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team fell to the 17th-ranked Oswego State Lakers on Friday night 97-61, losing a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) match. The Lakers high powered offense scored over 90 points for the third straight game, as they hit seven three-pointers in a 52-point first half.
Sheriff Conteh led all Plattsburgh scorers with 13 points off the bench, working in a team-high 24 minutes. Kevin Tabb added ten points for the Cards and Myles Jones had eight points. Jeremiah Sparks had a game-high 27 points, shooting 10-14 from the floor to go along with five boards and four assists.
Plattsburgh shot the ball well from the floor on Friday night, shooting at a 45% clip, with 44 of their 61 points coming in the paint. Oswego’s high percentage from the floor (51.3%) and deep (37.5%) was a big factor in their win, but their dominance on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 49-25, was the game’s big difference. The Lakers turned in 19 second-chance points to the Card’s seven and Oswego State also turned the Card’s giveaways into 21 points.
Saturday
CORTLAND — PSU endured an 89-71 loss to Cortland on Saturday evening, falling to the Red Dragons in a SUNYAC matchup. Trailing by just four points at the half, the Cards fell behind as Cortland separated with a strong three-point shooting throughout the game, despite Plattsburgh getting four players with double-figure scoring totals.
Kevin Tabb was the leading scorer for Plattsburgh State, putting up 14 points, as well as five boards and three assists. Sheriff Conteh) had 11 points, while Franklin Infante) and Myles Jones each had 10 points. Infante also added six boards, three assists, and three steals, while just turning the ball over once. Kareem Lubin was the game-high scorer with 31 points, hitting five three-pointers in the win.
Three-point shooting was the difference in this one, with both teams getting hot from downtown in the game. The Cards kept themselves in the game early on with seven first-half threes, eventually hitting three more for a 31% mark. The Red Dragons also had seven threes in the first half but were 7-8 in the half, and finished 13-21 overall for a 61.9% shooting clip. Overall from the field, Plattsburgh shot 34.8% and the Red Dragons shot 55.7%, allowing Cortland to build their lead. Plattsburgh only had five giveaways all game and was able to keep the rebounding battle close, but the strong shooting from the Red Dragons was too much to overcome.
The Cardinals fall to 7-12 with the loss and see their SUNYAC record fall to 3-9. They will head out west to Geneseo and Brockport next weekend, first facing Geneseo on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball fell on the road Friday evening against Oswego State in a low-scoring SUNYAC affair, 53-48. Both teams battled hard defensively, with each team holding each other under 37% shooting from the floor and forcing over 20 turnovers each.
Imani Walcott) led the way offensively for the Cards, posting 11 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in 26 minutes of action off the bench for Plattsburgh State. Payton Couture recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Izzy Wilbur had 10 points and a career-high five steals. Sydney Hoefs was the game’s leading scorer, putting up 15 points while also recording eight rebounds and five steals.
Both teams were locked in defensively, holding each other to low percentages from the field and forcing several turnovers. The Cards shot 32.8% from the floor and only shot 16% from three, all well committing 23 turnovers. For Oswego State, it was much of the same, shooting just a bit better at 36.8% from the floor and 16.7% from deep, but committing more turnovers than the Cards at 26 giveaways. Despite Plattsburgh forcing more turnovers, the Lakers were able to grab 16 points of giveaways, while the Cardinals only were able to get 10.
Saturday
CORTLAND — The Cards wrapped their road trip on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Cortland Red Dragons in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNAYC) play. The Red Dragons, who are currently receiving votes in the latest D3hoops.com poll, outscored the Cards 27-6 in the first quarter, setting up a big hole for Plattsburgh to climb out of for the rest of the game.
Mya Smith and Hannah Ruberto each scored 11 points for the Cards with Smith adding three assists and Ruberto recording three rebounds. Kortney McCarthy added nine points and had three steals in the loss. For Cortland, Casey Travers led all scorers with 13 points in 21 minutes off the bench, as she had five rebounds and five steals.
The Red Dragons shot exceptionally well all game, especially from deep where they hit 13 three points at a 41.9% clip. Overall, they were 46.3% from the floor, attempting 19 more shots than the Cards. Plattsburgh ended up at a respectable 37.5% from the field, with the main difference in the game being the turnover discrepancy, with the Cardinals giving the ball up 25 times to Cortland’s 11.
Plattsburgh falls to 6-13 with the loss and is now 2-10 in SUNYAC play. They will continue conference play with another trip to western New York, starting their long road trip at Geneseo on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
