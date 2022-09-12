PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team picked up a non-conference win on Tuesday night, winning a 1-0 decision over the visiting Russell Sage Gators. Jack Healy was the lone goal scorer for Plattsburgh, tallying the goal with just three seconds left in the first half.
The Cardinals move to 4-1, their best start through their first five games since a 5-0 start in 2016. That season, the team was eliminated in the first round of the SUNYAC tourney on penalties after finishing 12-5-2 overall. Russell Sage falls to 1-2-1 and will host Houghton University on Saturday in their Empire 8 opener.
The first half was all Plattsburgh State, as they had chance after chance throughout the period. The team was able to control possession throughout, working the ball around the field and finding some decent opportunities. The Cards had a great chance in the first half sail into the top post, as play ended with a Brain Coughlan shot bouncing off the crossbar out of bounds.
A controversial call at the end of the half gave Plattsburgh time to set up a play after the referee stopped the clock multiple times. The Cardinals were able to get a strong ball into the box and crowd of people from Danny Perry, where it found the head of Healy who finished the play for his second goal of the season. Three seconds remained on the clock after the play, as the Cards made every second count to get their only goal of the game.
The game was a story of two halves, though, as it was Sage that was able to dominate possession in the second half as the rain began to fall. However, Plattsburgh goalkeeper Teddy Healy was more than up to the task, as he registered his fourth win and shutout of the season, picking up four saves as well.
At the 77th minute, it looked as if the Gators had their chance to tie the game, as a Sage offender raced ahead of the Cardinal back line to take a shot, but Healy positioned himself and was able to save the shot. His back line was spotless as well in the half, with that breakaway being the only real miscue on their end. The midfield was also strong defensively, as they kept a lot of the Gator attack from gaining progress towards the goal throughout, and were strong in the final minutes to help run out the clock for the win.
Plattsburgh State now looks toward a huge game with defending champions Cortland at Cortland, playing at 1 p.m., on Saturday, in their first conference game of 2022.
Tennis
PLATTSBURGH — The lady Cardinals dropped an 8-1 decision to defending State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) champion SUNY Oneonta in its home and conference opener on Saturday afternoon at the Memorial Tennis Courts.
Sophomore Hallie Hurwitz downed her counterpart from Oneonta at No. 5 singles, winning a super tiebreaker, 10-5, after forcing that super tiebreaker set by winning the second set, 6-4. Junior Nicole Svantner nearly prevailed at No. 6 singles, falling, 10-7, in a super tiebreaker.
In doubles action, Nicole Svantner and junior Samantha Svantner forced a tiebreak at the No. 3 position, but the Red Dragons ultimately prevailed, 8-7 (7-3).
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-2 overall (0-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Castleton University on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m.
Cross Country
OSWEGO — The men’s cross country team finished second out of seven teams with 59 points at the Oswego State Invitational on Saturday, racing on what will be this year’s State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championship course.
The Cardinals were 11 points ahead of third-place SUNY Oneonta and also finished ahead of Oswego State (fifth, 144 points) and SUNY Potsdam (seventh, 199 points) among the SUNYAC teams at the meet. SUNY Cortland won the team title with 28 points, while Cortland’s senior Ryan Cory took first individually (16:25.7).
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel posted the Cardinals’ top finish, placing fifth in the five-kilometer race with a time of 17:00.8. Junior Michael Brockway took seventh (17:11.6), while first-year student Ethan Kahl placed 10th (17:31.3). Sophomore Justin Kumrow and first-year student Erik Kucera each scored points for Plattsburgh State by taking 13th (17:35.8) and 26th (18:20.3), respectively, while junior Logan Van Buren and first-year student Evan Rivera rounded out the Cardinals’ top seven runners by crossing 36th (18:53.2) and 41st (19:15.0), respectively.
The women’s cross country team was also in action Saturday, as they also competed at the Oswego State Invitational.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough was the top finisher for Plattsburgh State, as she covered the five-kilometer course in 21:37.1 to place sixth out of 43 runners. First-year student Virginia Lucchetti and senior Andie Carroll took 20th (24:54.4) and 21st (24:55.7), respectively, while first-year student Jodie May placed 25th (25:18.3). Junior Natalia Castro and sophomores Olivia Doud and Grace Boyle rounded out the Cardinals’ top seven runners by finishing 28th (25:37.6), 32nd (26:19.3) and 33rd (26:27.1), respectively.
As a team, Plattsburgh State placed fourth with a score of 78 points, just 15 points behind third-place Oswego (63). SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry took home the team title with a score of 42 points, while SUNY Oneonta’s junior Megan Francoeur placed first individually (20:12.8).
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Aldrich Invitational hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Volleyball
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State closed out action at the Plattsburgh State Classic on Saturday at Memorial Hall in dramatic fashion, using a reverse sweep to down Elmira College, 3-2, after topping SUNY Poly, 3-0 earlier in the day.
The Cardinals, who were the only unbeaten team on the weekend at the Plattsburgh State Classic, rise to 3-3 overall with the wins and next compete at the Union/Russell Sage Crosstown Challenge from Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17, beginning with a 6 p.m. match against Cazenovia College on Friday.
In the first game, Jenn Braun keyed the Cardinal attack with 10 kills on 16 swings for a .625 hitting percentage, while Maggie Lyon fashioned a .538 attack percentage on eight kills and one error in 13 attempts. Junior setter Emma Rivers and first-year student Kyleigh Ganz combined for 29 assists, while first-year defensive specialist Madison Bolinger led the back row defensively with eight digs.
In the second match, which wound up being the Cardinals’ greatest show of resiliency so far in 2022, Plattsburgh State weathered losses in the first two sets before winning the third, fourth and fifth to hand Elmira a five-set defeat.
The Cardinals hit .124 for the match and owned a 67-62 advantage in digs. Elmira posted a 10-5 edge in service aces and out blocked Plattsburgh State, 8-6. The Soaring Eagles were limited to .064 hitting, which included a -.061 mark in the third set and a .000 hitting percentage in the fourth.
Payton Zophy tied a career high in kills with 13, and she completed the double-double with 19 digs. Braun finished with 10 kills, while Bolinger defended 18 digs. Rivers and Ganz each handed out 21 assists, while Ashong dominated at the net defensively with five total blocks.
