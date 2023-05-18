WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team wrapped up the first day of competition at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships hosted by Susquehanna University on Wednesday.
Junior Michaela Schaffer placed 24th in the long jump with a leap of 5.01 meters (16’ 5.25”), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Schaffer, sophomore Morgan Thompson and seniors Deanna Zoch and Jasmine Piper combined for a 25th-place time of 51.26.
Through four events of the heptathlon, first-year student Marissa LeDuc ranks 11th with a score of 2,311 points.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team also concluded their first day of action at the AARTFC Outdoor Championships on Wednesday.
In the 100-meter dash, senior Brexton Montville placed 11th (10.88), first-year student Charles Cypress took 13th (10.98) and first-year student Jordan Williams finished 28th (11.21). Junior Michael Brockway crossed the finish line 14th in the 10,000-meter run (32:44.74), senior Aidan Masten posted the 18th-best mark in the long jump (6.43 meters – 21’ 1.25”) and first-year student Erik Kucera finished 24th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:01.08) to round out the Cardinals who competed on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
SYRACUSE — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its 2023 conference awards on Wednesday and four Plattsburgh softball players earned All-SUNYAC honors. Shortstop Claire Palmer and catcher Rebecca Diller were each named first-team honorees, while senior outfielders Kristen Langdon and Kristina Maggiacomo were both named to the second team.
The four all-conference players are the most for a Plattsburgh team since the 2017 team had five players named all-conference. Langdon is the only two-time winner of the four, having earned second-team honors last year as Diller, Maggiacomo, and Palmer all picked up their first career all-conference selections.
Palmer enjoyed one of the strongest seasons in program history at the plate in 2023 to earn first-team plaudits, as the sophomore shortstop recorded the third most hits ever in a single season in the program’s history. She led the team with 58 hits, a mark that was second in the conference, and had a team-best .423 AVG, the fourth-best mark in the SUNYAC. She was tops on the team in runs scored (37) and stolen bases (10). Defensively, she was stellar as well, committing just four errors in 99 chances for a .960 fielding percentage at shortstop. Palmer also added two doubles, two triples, and 17 RBI on the year, posting a .903 OPS in 34 games. Palmer led the team with 18 multi-hit games and had a team-best eight three-hit games and two four-hit games.
Diller finished her Plattsburgh career with the best season of her Cardinal tenure, as she was selected to the all-conference first team. Splitting most doubleheaders at catcher, she did not end up qualifying for league leads in percentage stats, but among players with at least 75 at-bats for the Cardinals, she was third on the team with a .377 AVG. She also had a .400 OBP, helping to produce an excellent .842 OPS. Diller drove in 15 runs and collected 29 hits, five of which were doubles. She also struck out just four times in 23 games and led the team with three runners caught stealing in 10 attempts. Over the course of the season, she had nine multi-hit games, including two three-hit games against McDaniel and St. Lawrence. Against the Saints, she doubled twice and drove in three runs in a win for the Cards.
Langdon earned second-team honors for the second time in her career, after also earning All-SUNYAC honors in 2022. Despite missing seven games due to injury, she still produced one of the best seasons of any Cardinal, and arguably the best season of her career. The outfielder hit .415 for Plattsburgh, finishing with 39 hits in 27 games played, as her batting average was sixth amongst conference counterparts. Langdon scored 29 runs, second on the team, and registered three doubles, one triple, and a homer over the season. She drove in 15 runs and also swiped eight bags in nine attempts. The senior also produced 13 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games, one of which came against Brockport, where she had three hits and also drove in three runs in a Cardinal win.
Maggiacomo enjoyed a breakout season offensively in 2023, continuing her strong pitching but becoming a legitimate threat at the plate as well for Plattsburgh. The senior earned all-conference honors as an outfielder, compiling 39 hits and a .345 AVG playing in all 34 games. Maggaicomo was second on the team with eight doubles and was tops amongst Cardinal hitters with three triples. She drove in 25 runs, was second on the team, and scored 20 runs for the Cards. She produced a 10-game hit streak over the course of the season and also had 11 multi-hit games. In game two of a doubleheader against Buffalo State, Maggiacomo compiled three hits, doubled twice, scored a run, and drove in two.
The Cardinals enjoyed their best season by winning percentage since the 2012 season that saw a SUNYAC championship and College World Series appearance, as the team finished 22-12 overall and 11-7 in the conference. The team qualified for the SUNYAC tournament as the fifth seed and fell in two close games in tournament play to conclude the 2023 campaign.
