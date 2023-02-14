INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
WOMEN
BOSTON — Four members of the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team competed at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University on Friday. There was no team scoring.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough charted a season-best time in the 800-meter run, placing 132nd out of 248 runners with a time of 2:17.80. That performance currently ranks second in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) so far this year.
Senior Jessica Landman and sophomore Morgan Thompson both ran in the 400-meter dash, clocking times of 1:03.31 and 1:05.56, respectively, while senior Deanna Zoch posted a time of 8.74 in the 60-meter dash.
Plattsburgh State next competes at the SLU Open hosted by St. Lawrence University on Friday, Feb. 17, in its final tune-up before the SUNYAC Indoor Championships.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Aislyn McDonough- 800-meter run (2:17.80)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Aislyn McDonough- 800-meter run (2:17.80)
Jessica Landman- 400-meter dash (1:03.31)
Morgan Thompson- 400-meter dash (1:05.56)
MEN
BOSTON — Five members of the Plattsburgh State men's track and field team competed at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted by Boston University on Saturday. There was no team scoring.
Senior Brexton Montville competed in two events, placing 15th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.11 while posting a mark of 22.76 in the 200-meter dash.
First-year student Jordan Williams clocked a time of 7.25 in the 60-meter dash, first-year student Charles Cypress posted a time of 50.32 in the 400-meter dash, senior Cody Monnat charted a time of 52.04 in the 400-meter dash and sophomore Noah Bonesteel registered a 4:24.24 time in the mile run.
Plattsburgh State next competes at the SLU Open hosted by St. Lawrence University on Friday, Feb. 17, in its final tune-up before the SUNYAC Indoor Championships.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.11), 200-meter dash (7.25)
Charles Cypress- 400-meter dash (50.32)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.11), 200-meter dash (7.25)
Charles Cypress- 400-meter dash (50.32)
Jordan Williams- 60-meter dash (7.25)
Cody Monnat- 400-meter dash (52.04)
Noah Bonesteel- Mile run (4:24.24)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
Plattsburgh State 80, Fredonia 70
PLATTSBURGH — Kevin Tabb and Sasha Vidrini each had career nights in the scoring column, helping power a second-half surge for the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team in an 80-70 SUNYAC win over Fredonia. Trailing by one at the half, the team outscored the Blue Devils 46-35 in the second half, helping the team to the season sweep over the visiting team from Fredonia.
Tabb registered a game-high 26 points for the Cardinals, surpassing his previous career high of 25 points against Skidmore back in November. Vidrini came off the bench and played just 12 minutes for Plattsburgh, but made them all count, scoring 14 points and grabbing four boards while also securing two steals. Franklin Infante filled up the stat sheet as usual for Plattsburgh, contributing 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 34 minutes of action without a turnover. For the Blue Devils, A.J. Knight had 22 points to lead their scoring effort, shooting 50% from the field and hitting three three-pointers.
The Cards shot the ball well in both halves, shooting nearly identical percentages to finish at an even 40% for the game. The team knocked down 10 three-pointers as well at a 32% clip, all while shooting 10-14 (71%) at the line. The Blue Devils shot the ball extremely well, as they hit 48% of their shots over the game. However, they turned the ball over 24 times, which in turn led to 21 fewer shot attempts for them compared to Plattsburgh.
SATURDAY
Plattsburgh State 77
Buffalo State 66
PLATTSBURGH — A hot first half for the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team pushed them to a 77-66 SUNYAC win over Buffalo State. Plattsburgh shot at a 47.2% mark in the first half, hitting seven three-pointers on 50% shooting as well, powering them to a 19-point halftime lead over the Bengals.
Kevin Tabb and Sheriff Conteh each scored team-highs of 16 points, with Conteh pulling down five boards and Tabb recording eight rebounds along with a career-high six steals. Senior guard Myles Jones had an excellent first half in which he hit three three-pointers, going on to finish the night with 15 points, and senior forward Erik Salo had his second straight 10 rebound game, also adding two blocks. Sophomore point guard Franklin Infante was excellent as the conductor of the Cardinal offense, putting up 11 points, seven assists, three steals, and just one turnover over 32 minutes. Matt Parkinson was the game's leading scorer, putting up 20 points for Buffalo State, while also adding seven rebounds.
Plattsburgh improves to 10-13 (6-10 SUNYAC) with the win and now finds themselves just a game out of the sixth and final seed in the SUNYAC playoff race. They will host New Paltz and Oneonta next weekend, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Friday, Feb. 17, with the Hawks before taking on the Red Dragons the following afternoon for Senior Day.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
Plattsburgh State 71, Fredonia 60
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team controlled the entire game over the visiting Fredonia Blue Devils, picking up a 71-60 SUNYAC victory on Friday evening. Four Cardinals registered double-figure scoring as the team had their best shooting night of the season with a 42% mark from the field.
Izzy Wilbur was the game's leading scorer, as the sophomore guard was efficient from the field in 31 minutes, shooting 6-10 from the floor and 4-6 from deep. Imani Walcott posted a career-high 15 rebounds in the win as she scored 11 points for her third career double-double and also blocked five shots on the evening. Mya Smith and Jaden Wilson each had 12 points for Plattsburgh, with Smith also adding five rebounds and five assists. For Fredonia, Renee Park had a team-high 13 points in 30 minutes of action.
Plattsburgh State put forward their best shooting night of the season on Friday, hitting a season-best 42.6% of their shots. They also shot the ball well from deep, hitting seven threes and shooting at 38.9%. Despite losing the rebounding and turnover battle, the Cards were able to keep their lead throughout with their hot shooting. Fredonia shot a solid 33.8% from the field, but struggled mightily from deep, hitting just 2-19 (10.5%) on their three-point attempts, missing all ten of their attempts in the first half.
SATURDAY
Plattsburgh State 69, Buffalo State 49
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team completed the season sweep over Buffalo State on Saturday afternoon taking down the Bengals 69-49 in a SUNYAC contest. Plattsburgh held Buffalo State to 0% shooting from deep, making it ultimately impossible for the Bengals to cut into the Cardinal's large advantage.
Mya Smith had a strong night statistically across the board, putting up a team-high 16 points, hitting four threes, pulling down six rebounds, and dishing out a career-high seven assists. Imani Walcott was excellent again in the post, scoring 13 points, recording six rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Kortney McCarthy was efficient for the Cards, scoring 14 points on just nine shots, hitting three three-pointers, and also picking up two steals. Koree Stillwell had a career-high eight points off the bench for Plattsburgh, sinking a three and grabbing six boards in 14 minutes. Jadyn Jones had a team-high 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bengals in the loss.
Plattsburgh shot the ball well throughout the afternoon, hitting 37.1% of their shots from the field while making nine three-pointers at a 34.6% mark. The team was also strong from the line, making 14 of 19 attempts, which allowed them to keep their large lead throughout the second half. Buffalo State struggled mightily from deep, missing on all 16 of their attempts. Despite that, they still shot 31.1% from the floor but had 23 turnovers that led to 23 Plattsburgh points to offset the strong two-point shooting.
The Cardinals have now won back-to-back games and improve to 8-15 (4-12 SUNYAC) and 6-6 at home this year. They will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX in their next game, when they match up with the New Paltz Hawks on Feb. 17, who remain undefeated in conference play. Despite the two wins this weekend, Plattsburgh finds themselves officially eliminated from conference playoff contention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.