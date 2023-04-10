OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
WOMEN
CORTLAND — Senior Janyll Barber posted the third-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles in NCAA Division III so far this season, as the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team competed at the Cortland Red Dragon Open hosted by SUNY Cortland on Saturday afternoon.
Barber covered the event in a first-place time of 1:02.07, just less than a second off of her program mark of 1:01.36 that she set during the preliminary heats of the event at last year’s NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships.
In addition to Barber, graduate student Aislyn McDonough also won an event, as she placed first in the 800-meter run in 2:21.77.
Junior Michaela Schaffer placed third in both the long jump (5.06 meters – 16’ 7.25”) and the triple jump (10.17 meters – 33’ 4.5”), graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko took third in the shot put (11.44 meters – 37’ 6.5”), sophomore Morgan Thompson finished fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:04.55), junior Becca Christie (1.45 meters – 4’ 9”), first-year student Libby Daly (1.40 meters – 4’ 7”) and junior Katie Bergé (1.40 meters – 4’ 7”) took fifth through seventh in the high jump and first-year student Emily Stritzl and senior Izzy Kocienda placed eighth in the pole vault (2.40 meters – 7’ 10.5”) and the javelin throw (23.14 meters – 75’ 11”), respectively.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Janyll Barber – 400-meter hurdles (1:02.07)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Janyll Barber – 400-meter hurdles (1:02.07)
Deanna Zoch – 100-meter dash (13.82)
Morgan Thompson – 400-meter dash (1:04.58)
Aislyn McDonough – 800-meter run (2:21.77), 1,500-meter run (4:58.81)
Sarah Smith – 1,500-meter run (5:08.97)
Virginia Lucchetti – 1,500-meter run (5:09.16)
Becca Christie – High jump (1.45 meters – 4’ 9”)
Michaela Schaffer – Long jump (5.06 meters – 16’ 7.25”), triple jump (10.17 meters – 33’ 4.5”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (11.44 meters – 37’ 6.5”), hammer throw (35.37 meters – 116’)
MEN
CORTLAND — Sophomore Noah Bonesteel and junior Michael Brockway each won an individual event, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team competed at the Cortland Red Dragon Open hosted by SUNY Cortland on Saturday afternoon.
Bonesteel finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.78, while Brockway covered the 10,000-meter run in an event-winning 32:36.36.
Third-place finishes came from senior Brexton Montville in the 100-meter dash (11.02), senior Cameron Giuliano in the high jump (1.73 meters – 5’ 8”) and senior Aidan Tous in the discus throw (39.52 meters – 129 ‘8”), while Tous took fifth in the shot put (12.53 meters – 41’ 1.5”) and first-year student Jordan Williams finished fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.24) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (23.00).
First-year student Charles Cypress finished sixth in the 400-meter dash (50.16), senior Aidan Masten placed sixth in the long jump (6.34 meters – 20’ 9.75”), first-year student Thomas Gilbo tied for seventh in the high jump (1.63 meters – 5’ 4.25”) and junior Jorge Cabrera took eighth in the hammer throw (40.99 meters – 134’ 5”).
In addition, the 4x400-meter relay team of first-year student Nick Gelsomino, sophomore Peter Basile, junior Sean Grady and first-year student Arlington Webber placed fifth with a time of 3:52.11.
Plattsburgh State will next send select student-athletes to the Silfen Invitational hosted by Connecticut College on Friday, April 14, before sending the entire team to the Southern New Hampshire Penman Relays hosted by Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday, April 15.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville – 100-meter dash (11.02)
Noah Bonesteel – 800-meter run (1:56.78)
Michael Brockway – 10,000-meter run (32:36.36)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville – 100-meter dash (11.02)
Noah Bonesteel – 800-meter run (1:56.78)
Michael Brockway – 10,000-meter run (32:36.36)
Jordan Williams – 100-meter dash (11.24), 200-meter dash (23.00)
Charles Cypress – 400-meter dash (50.16)
Cody Monnat – 400-meter dash (51.81)
Logan Van Buren – 800-meter run (1:59.46)
Aidan Masten – Long jump (6.34 meters – 20’ 9.75”)
Aidan Tous – Shot put (12.53 meters – 41’ 1.5”), discus throw (39.52 meters – 129’ 8”)
Jorge Cabrera – Hammer throw (40.99 meters – 134’ 5”)
MEN’S LACROSSE
Geneseo 21
Plattsburgh State 11
PLATTSBURGH — Despite a six-goal fourth quarter, the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team dropped a 21-11 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) decision to SUNY Geneseo on Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
Geneseo held a 61-40 edge in shots and a 63-20 advantage in ground balls in addition to going 27-for-34 at the ‘X.’ In a game that saw 12:30 of penalties for the Knights and 3:00 of penalties for the Cardinals, Plattsburgh State was 6-for-13 on extra-man opportunities, while Geneseo was 3-for-5.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-9 overall (0-3 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, April 15, at 12 p.m.
The Knights stormed out of the gates with three goals in the opening 1:13 of play before senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti scored man-up on a feed from sophomore midfielder Logan Vilardi. Geneseo went on to close the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 9-1 lead through 15 minutes of play.
The momentum seesawed in the early going of the second quarter. Sophomore attackman Mike Walsh scored man-up on a pass from junior attackman John Eiseman 3:02 into the stanza before Geneseo’s junior attackman Robert Boneillo connected with senior attackman Reese Gerlach for a man-up strike with 10:36 left in the second quarter. Walsh scored unassisted midway through the frame to cut the gap to 10-3, but the Knights countered with three unanswered goals in a span of 2:46. Senior midfielder Michael Swift broke up the scoring spree with 2:09 remaining in the second to help whittle the deficit to 13-4 at the intermission.
Swift scored man-up on a pass from Eiseman just 19 seconds into the third quarter, but Geneseo went on a 5-0 tear to build an 18-5 advantage through three quarters of play.
Plattsburgh State began scoring at will in the fourth quarter, beginning with Swift’s man-up goal that was assisted by Vilardi 1:22 into the period. Sophomore midfielder Donald Woods and sophomore defenseman Kyle Ruland each netted their first goals of the season before first-year attackman Ronnie Trebing answered for Geneseo. Lorenzetti then scored back-to-back goals, tallying man-up on a feed from Swift before finding the back of the cage on a Walsh pass 1:04 later. Eiseman scored man-up on an assist from Lorenzetti with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter to make it a 19-11 game, but the Knights received man-up goals from junior attackman Kevin Mouton (first-year midfielder Max Esposito assist) and Trebing (first-year attackman Ryan Trebing assist) to close out scoring in the contest.
Swift and Lorenzetti each recorded four points on three goals and an assist to lead the Cardinal attack, while Walsh (two goals, one assist) and Eiseman (one goal, two assist) each notched three points. Senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento led the defense with five ground balls and two caused turnovers.
For Geneseo, sophomore attackman Jimmy Atkinson led the way with five points on four goals and an assist, while junior face-off specialist B.B. Syrop went 19-for-21 at the ‘X’ with 15 ground balls. Defensively, junior long-stick midfielder Ethan Cone and junior defenseman Trevor Bollinger each caused three turnovers.
Junior goalie Dan Clements matched a career high with 20 saves, while senior goalie Mark Pav earned the win by making seven saves against five goals allowed in 46:04 of action.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Brockport 15
Plattsburgh State 5
BROCKPORT — Senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta tallied four points on three goals and an assist while scooping up three ground balls, but the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team fell to SUNY Brockport, 15-5, in SUNYAC action Friday afternoon at the New Turf Field.
In addition, senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin matched a single-season program record in ground balls, collecting her 38th of the season to match Claire Wiley’s 2019 mark of 38.
The Golden Eagles owned a 35-18 advantage in shots, a 19-10 cushion in ground balls and a 14-8 edge in draw controls while going 8-for-9 on clear attempts. The Cardinals were 11-for-14 on clears.
Plattsburgh State falls to 5-5 overall (1-3 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts two-time defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Cortland on Wednesday, April 12, at 3 p.m.
Brockport scored three goals in a span of 2:49 to open the game before Guzzetta scored on a free-position shot to put the Cardinals on the board. The Golden Eagles netted three consecutive goals before Guzzetta connected with first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky for a marker with 43 seconds left, as Plattsburgh State cut the deficit to 6-2 through one quarter of play.
While Brockport scored two goals in the opening minutes of the second quarter, Guzzetta cashed in on a free-position shot midway through the period to break up the run. The Golden Eagles went on to score four more goals to enter halftime up, 12-3, and completed the seven-goal run with three consecutive tallies to kick off the third quarter. Barnosky found the back of the cage with 4:15 left in the third quarter on a pass from McLaughlin, while Guzzetta scored unassisted with 1:01 remaining in the fourth to help the Cardinals finish the contest with two unanswered markers.
Sophomore attacker Alayna Foos led the Golden Eagles with six points on four goals and two assists, while senior attacker Cassidy Burnash registered four points on three goals and one assists. Senior midfielder Courtney Cunningham (three goals), junior defender Paige Thowe (three goals) and junior midfielder Julia Quinlan (one goal, two assists) all chipped in with three points apiece, while Cunningham helped the Golden Eagles in the possession game with seven draw controls and five ground balls.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone and senior goalie Lilla Nease each made four stops in goal for the Cardinals, while first-year goalie Hannah Parsons turned aside seven shots in the win for the Golden Eagles.
