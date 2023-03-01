WOMEN'S HOCKEY
TICKET INFO ANNOUNCED
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced ticket information for the Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) championship game between Plattsburgh State and SUNY Cortland on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under and for current students from NEWHL-member schools with valid college-issued identification. All seating is general admission.
In addition, tickets will be available for advance purchase either in person at the Field House Box Office or over the phone at (518) 564-4062 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3. The box office will open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, as well for day-of-game sales.
Plattsburgh State (24-2-0, 17-1-0 NEWHL), which is currently riding a 16-game winning streak, will try to win its fifth consecutive NEWHL title on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. when it hosts SUNY Cortland in the NEWHL Tournament championship game.
BALFOUR, THOMPSON NAMED TO NEWHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
SYRACUSE — First-year students Taya Balfour and Aizah Thompson of Plattsburgh State have been named to the 2023 NEWHL All-Rookie Team, as announced Wednesday by the league office.
Balfour has achieved eight points on two goals and six assists so far this season. She has earned two NEWHL Rookie of the Week honors this year, and she has fashioned a +9 rating. Balfour, who ranks third on the team in blocked shots with 26, distributed two assists in Plattsburgh State's 5-0 win over Buffalo State on Feb. 17.
Thompson has tallied seven points this year on four goals and three assists while ranking ninth in the NEWHL in +/- rating at +19. She has also blocked 11 shots. Thompson scored goals in back-to-back games to open the season at SUNY Morrisville and is also currently riding a two-game point streak.
MEN'S LACROSSE
PLATTSBURGH — The Darry Thornton era officially began yesterday afternoon, when the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team opened up its 2023 season at SUNY Canton.
After seeing the team in practices, Thornton is hopeful about the prospects of the future of the program with the personnel on the team and the attitudes the student-athletes have.
"I've been so impressed by their willingness to adapt," Thornton said. "They want to be coached. I've never as a head coach experienced the effort and dedication that these guys put in on and off the field. They bring it in practice, and that's something that feels refreshing and great."
In terms of philosophy, Thornton believes in "organized chaos," pushing the tempo on offense and defense.
"We want to be aggressive and make aggressive mistakes," Thornton said. "My philosophy actually fits really well with this team. They're ready to run up and down the field, and they don't get tired. They continually push transition, and for us, if we're going to make mistakes, we're going to make aggressive mistakes and get after it and keep going. We want to keep the pedal to the metal."
In terms of strengths, Thornton points to his senior leadership.
"Our senior leadership is phenomenal," Thornton said. "Their dedication and commitment on and off the field has been amazing. It's really a testament to them and how they are as young men. They want to take the next step."
Junior Dan Clements is the lone returning goalie to the Cardinals, as he fashioned a 12.60 goals-against average and a .608 save percentage in 2022. First-year students Jack Mulcahy and Richard Vaselli will look to vie for time in net as well.
Leading the defense are seniors Jack Brien and Julian Pigliavento. Brien started all 16 games last year, scooping up 20 ground balls while causing nine turnovers. Pigliavento ranked second on the team last season in ground balls (40) and caused turnovers (19) and is moving to the defense in 2023 after serving as a long-stick midfielder; he was an Honorable Mention All-SUNYAC selection in 2021.
Senior James Schulze, juniors Max Lamitie and Matthew Tomlinson and sophomores Kyle Ruland and Matt Gannon also return to the defense for the Cardinals, while junior Everett Harris and first-year students Kevin Murray, Connor Vanella and Joe Barcher round out the remainder of the position group.
Among the returning offensive midfielders, senior Michael Swift and sophomore Donald Woods bring back the most points from 2022, as the pair each tallied 21 points on 12 goals and nine assists. Seniors Owen Lorenzetti and Gustav Rugg also recorded double-digit point numbers last season with 18 (10 goals, eight assists) and 12 (seven goals, five assists), respectively.
Other returning offensive midfielders include junior Cam Morin and sophomores Logan Vilardi and Ely Bruhns.
Plattsburgh State brings back two face-off specialists in sophomores Jimbo Farrelly and Jab Duval Lapaix, while senior Séan Ronan and juniors Logan Jones, Chris Falborn and Anthony Faber all were short-stick defensive midfielders last season and will look to impact the lineup once again in 2023. Jones finished fourth on the team in ground balls last year and added five caused turnovers.
Newcomers to the midfield include first-year students Melik Tobee and Tim Keenan.
Junior John Eiseman finished second on the team in goals last year with 17 and will be a key component of what will be a well-rounded attack. Seniors Robby Martin and Michael Gresser, junior Zach Derhak and sophomore Ryan Weaver also bring veteran experience to the attacking unit and will be relied upon at the position.
Suiting up for the Cardinals for the first time this year include sophomores Brandon Craft and Mike Walsh and first-year students Andrew Prianti and George Rhatigan.
Plattsburgh State opens up its schedule with four road games, visiting Canton on Wednesday, March 1, Russell Sage College on Saturday, March 4, Skidmore College on Wednesday, March 8, and the University of New England on Saturday, March 11, before hosting Plymouth State University in its home opener on Wednesday, March 15.
The Cardinals then entertain Hartwick College on Saturday, March 18, and Clarkson University on Wednesday, March 22, serving as the team's final tune-up before State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play. Plattsburgh State visits SUNY New Paltz in its SUNYAC opener on Saturday, March 25, followed by a road game at Oswego State on Saturday, April 1.
A home tilt versus St. Lawrence University serves as the Cardinals' final non-conference game of the regular season, and Plattsburgh State entertains SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, April 8 to resume the stretch run of conference play. After road bouts at SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, April 15, and SUNY Brockport on Saturday, April 22, the Cardinals finish the regular season with two home games, hosting SUNY Potsdam on Wednesday, April 26, and SUNY Cortland on Saturday, April 29.
The top-four teams in the final regular-season conference standings qualify for the SUNYAC Tournament, with the semifinal round set for Wednesday, May 3, and the championship game slated for Saturday, May 6.
Thornton is looking forward to what the 2023 edition of Cardinal men's lacrosse brings.
"I'm just blessed," Thornton said. "I say it all the time, I'm blessed to have this group of guys. They're bought in. Their work ethic is something that I haven't seen in a while. Each day, they're trying to get better. I always say that I'm always happy but never satisfied, so I keep pushing and pushing. If we go out there and compete, everything else will take care of itself."
