MEN’S BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE — Sophomore guard Kevin Tabb was named to the All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Third Team, announced by the conference office on Friday morning. Tabb enjoyed great individual success, leading the team with 16.6 points per game and helping them to an eight-win improvement from the season prior.
Tabb is the first Plattsburgh player to earn All-SUNYAC honors under head coach Mike Blaine, as the team last had three selections in the 2018-2019 season.
On the year, the sophomore guard ranked fourth in the conference in scoring average, scoring 398 total points over 24 total games. He also ranked fourth in the league with 1.9 steals per game, netting over three steals seven times over the long season. Tabb was also efficient from the field on a team-high 332 attempts, shooting 42% from the field, and 36% from deep in the 22-23 season. He also was rock-solid from the line, hitting 76% of his attempts. Tabb also put together an average of 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game over 29.4 minutes of action during his sophomore campaign. In a competitive conference, his averages held up, as he put up 15.1 points per game on 39% shooting in SUNYAC games.
The highlight of the season for Tabb came against Fredonia, as the Brooklyn native put up season-high 26 points in a win for the Cardinals. He made a season-high 10 field goals on just 17 attempts and also hit three three-pointers in 32 minutes of action.
The Cardinals finished in seventh place in the SUNYAC in 2022-23, with a record of 10-15 overall, and 6-12 in conference play.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SYRACUSE — Graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck, senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin, senior forward Julia Masotta and sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton of Plattsburgh State each earned 2022-23 All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) honors, as announced Thursday by the league office.
Krauseneck and Benjamin were selected to the All-NEWHL First Team, while Masotta and Norton were honored on the All-NEWHL Second Team.
This marks the third First-Team All-NEWHL honor for Krauseneck, who also was selected to the top All-League team in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Also an American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Second-Team All-America honoree in 2021-22, Krauseneck has recorded 134 career points on 60 goals and 74 assists during her four years in a Cardinal uniform. Krauseneck currently ranks second in the NEWHL in both points (37) and goals (18), and her +27 rating is tied for third in the league. She enters this weekend riding a nine-game point streak and has had 12 games this season with two or more points.
Benjamin earns her second consecutive First-Team All-NEWHL distinction during a season in which she leads the NEWHL in assists with 23. Also a 2021-22 AHCA Second-Team All-America honoree, Benjamin has the most points this year among defensemen in the NEWHL with 28 on five goals and 23 assists. She also ranks second on the team in blocked shots with 27. Benjamin has achieved multiple points on eight occasions this season and owns 86 career points to her credit on 12 goals and 74 assists. She currently ranks fourth in program history in career points among defensemen.
Masotta earns her first All-NEWHL laurel after being named to the All-New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Second Team last year while playing for Norwich University. She is tied for fourth in the NEWHL in points with 28, which she has achieved on 14 goals and 14 assists, and her +28 rating ranks second in the league. Including her two years at Norwich, she has 93 career points on 39 goals and 54 assists. Masotta has had nine multi-point games this year and has recorded multiple points in two of the Cardinals’ past three contests. She played the role of hero on Nov. 15 against Norwich, as she scored the overtime game winner in a 5-4 win.
Norton picks up her first All-NEWHL distinction during a year in which she has tallied 21 points on five goals and 16 assists. Her 21 points are tied for the second most among defensemen in the league this year. Norton, who has 49 career points on nine goals and 40 assists, has had a penchant for scoring in big spots this season, scoring the game-tying goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Norwich on Nov. 15 and netting the overtime game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Elmira College on Dec. 10. Against nationally ranked teams this year, she has eight points on three goals and five assists.
Plattsburgh State (24-2-0, 17-1-0 NEWHL), which is currently riding a 16-game winning streak, will try to win its fifth consecutive NEWHL title today, at 3 p.m. when it hosts SUNY Cortland in the NEWHL Tournament championship game.
