SOFTBALL
FRIDAY
GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State softball team dropped two close games with Geneseo on Friday, as the Knights won both ends of a SUNYAC doubleheader in Geneseo. The Cardinals were able to quell the Knights’ offense but were unable to get their offense going with just one run on the day.
Claire Palmer continued her impressive season with a four-hit day between both games, moving her season average up to .450 on the year, as she now sits sixth all-time for hits in a single season at 54. Rebecca Diller had three hits overall and drove in the only run for Plattsburgh on the day. Kristina Maggiacomo continued to be an ace in the circle, limiting Geneseo to just two runs over six innings of work, as she struck out five batters and lowered her season ERA to 2.89.
SATURDAY
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State softball team wrapped up its 2023 regular season with a sound sweep over the Brockport Golden Eagles, picking up two State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) wins. The Cards now will look towards the SUNYAC Tournament, in which they will match up with Cortland as the five seed.
Kristen Langdon finished the day with five hits, as she approaches the 100 career-hit mark with 93 now in her three-season career. Claire Palmer served up three hits on the day, moving her season-hit total to 57 in just 32 games, with her mark tying for third place all-time for hits in a single season. Only Jennifer Groat (569 in 2018) and Jennifer Nescio (65 in 2007) have had more hits in a single season than Palmer does this year. Kristina Maggiacomo tossed a complete game in game one, allowing just two earned runs to lower her season ERA to 2.79 over 100.1 IP. Michelle Gonzales also clobbered her third homer of the year to tie for the team lead.
Plattsburgh finishes the regular season at 22-10 and 11-7 in SUNYAC play, as they ready for their matchup with Cortland, who they swept back in early April in Plattsburgh.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SUNYAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
MEN
ONEONTA — (DAY 1) The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team put several individuals in a position to score on day one of the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships hosted by SUNY Oneonta on Friday.
Senior Brexton Montville placed second in the 100-meter dash prelims with a time of 10.92 in addition to posting the sixth-fastest time in the 200-meter dash prelims (22.17). First-year student Charles Cypress took third in the 200-meter dash prelims (21.92) and fifth in the 100-meter dash prelims (11.02), while first-year student Jordan Williams came in eighth in the 100-meter dash prelims (11.20).
First-year student Thomas Gilbo sat eighth in the decathlon after day one with a score of 2,640 points through five events.
Junior Jorge Cabrera took ninth in the hammer throw (41.82 meters – 137’ 2”), junior Michael Brockway placed 12th in the 10,000-meter run (33:39.47) and senior Aidan Masten finished 18th in the long jump (6.21 meters – 20’ 4.5”) to round out the Cardinals who competed on Friday.
(DAY 2) Montville scored 13 points across a pair of events, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team finished sixth out of nine teams with 29 points after the second and final day of competition at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships hosted by SUNY Oneonta on Saturday.
Montville finished as the runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.71, just .01 off of his program record that he set earlier this year. He followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (22.20).
Cypress scored in a pair of events as well, taking fourth in the 100-meter dash (10.87) and eighth in the 200-meter dash (22.45). First-year student Jordan Williams and sophomore Noah Bonesteel each placed seventh in their respective events, with Williams running the 100-meter dash (11.02) and Bonesteel contesting the 1,500-meter run (3:59.86). First-year student Erik Kucera took eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:54.38) to round out the Cardinals who finished among the top eight.
In the relays, the 4x100-meter relay team of Williams, Cypress, senior Cameron Giuliano and Masten finished sixth with a time of 43.83, while the 4x400-meter relay quartet of sophomore Justin Kumrow, first-year student Nick Gelsomino, Cypress and Bonesteel placed seventh (3:30.01).
Other Plattsburgh State student-athletes who competed on Saturday included Gilbo in the decathlon (ninth, 4,889 points) and junior Logan Van Buren in the 5,000-meter run (16th, 16:21.31).
Bonesteel and Masten also earned the SUNYAC Elite 20 Award along with SUNY Cortland’s sophomore Ryan Joule, all of whom maintain a 4.0 cumulative GPA. The Elite 20 Award recognizes the individual or individuals with the highest cumulative GPA and are at least a sophomore academically at the championship site. Bonesteel is an art studio major, while Masten is an adolescence education major.
WOMEN
ONEONTA — (DAY 1) The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team sat in sixth place out of nine teams with five points following the first day of competition at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships hosted by SUNY Oneonta on Friday.
Senior Janyll Barber once again lowered her program record in the 100-meter hurdles, placing fourth in the preliminary heats with a time of 14.97. Barber’s time improved upon her former record of 15.23 that she set last week at the St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting. In addition, Barber took third in the preliminary heats of the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.95.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough earned a spot in the 800-meter run on Day 2 in the final, having run the second-fastest time in prelims, as she clocked a 2:15.87.
Junior Michaela Schaffer scored points in the long jump with a leap of 5.39 meters – 17’ 8.25”, while graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko placed eighth in the javelin throw (29.41 meters – 96’ 6”).
After day one of the heptathlon, first-year student Marissa LeDuc ranks fourth (2,126 points), while junior Katie Bergé sat in sixth place (1,691 points). Other Cardinals who competed on Friday include sophomore Sarah Smith in the 10,000-meter run (11th, 41:36.82) and sophomore Morgan Thompson in the 400-meter dash (15th, 1:03.44).
(DAY 2) McDonough won the conference title in the 800-meter run and Barber lowered her program record in the 400-meter hurdles, as the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team finished sixth out of nine teams with 54.5 points after the second and final day of competition at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships hosted by SUNY Oneonta on Saturday.
McDonough, who also won the event’s indoor conference championship back in March, edged SUNY Geneseo’s senior Raechel Zielinski by a tenth of a second, clocking a 2:15.10. McDonough’s performance is currently the 41st fastest so far this season in NCAA Division III.
Barber took second with a program-record time in the 400-meter hurdles in what featured three of Division III’s six fastest athletes in that event. She clocked in at 1:00.70 to improve upon her former program mark of 1:01.36 that she set during the preliminary heats of last year’s NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships. Barber’s time is now the third fastest in Division III so far this season and, while not formally guaranteed, will almost assuredly give her a spot in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships hosted by St. John Fisher College from Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27. In addition, Barber took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.12.
Plattsburgh State also received fourth-place finishes from LeDuc in the heptathlon (3,539 points), senior Jasmine Piper in the discus throw (36.10 meters – 118’ 5”) and Bjelko in the shot put (12.71 meters – 41’ 8.5”), while junior Michaela Schaffer took sixth in the triple jump (10.67 meters – 35’ 0.25”). Bergé placed seventh in the heptathlon (2,192 points) and junior Becca Christie tied for seventh in the high jump (1.47 meters – 4’ 9.75”) to round out Cardinals who scored points on Saturday.
The 4x100-meter relay squad of Schaffer, sophomore Morgan Thompson, senior Deanna Zoch and Piper placed sixth in 51.00, while the 4x400-meter relay quartet of Thompson, McDonough, Piper and first-year student Virginia Lucchetti took seventh in 4:24.46.
Other Plattsburgh State student-athletes who competed on Saturday included first-year student Marissa Colvin in the 5,000-meter run (10th, 19:38.28) and Lucchetti in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (12th, 12:55.50).
Plattsburgh State next competes at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships from Wednesday-Thursday, May 17-18, at Susquehanna University.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville – 100-meter dash (10.92), (10.71), 200-meter dash (22.20), (22.17).
Charles Cypress – 100-meter dash (11.02), (10.87), 200-meter dash (21.92)
Janyll Barber – 100-meter hurdles (14.97), (15.12), 400-meter hurdles (1:01.95), (1:00.70).
Aislyn McDonough – 800-meter run (2:15.87), (2:25.10).
4x100-meter relay- Michaela Schaffer, Morgan Thompson, Deanna Zach, Jasmine Piper (51:00).
