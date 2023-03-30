SOFTBALL
SARATOGA — The Plattsburgh State softball team took both ends of a doubleheader against Skidmore on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Thoroughbreds in extra innings in game one, and using a strong offensive performance for a game two win.
The Cardinals had some strong starts from both Kristina Maggiacomo and Julia Golino as each posted complete-game wins. Claire Palmer had a three-hit effort in game one, and Kristen Langdon and Maggiacomo matched Palmer in game two, each posting three-hit games of their own.
Plattsburgh improves to 6-2 on the season and will enjoy a weekend off before eight games in six days, including their home and conference opener next Friday against Oswego State. Their next games come on Monday, April 3, when they visit Castleton in doubleheader action.
Game One
Plattsburgh 4, Skidmore 3 (8 innings)
In a tightly contested game one, the Cardinals needed an extra inning to take down the Thoroughbreds, as they were able to score two runs in the top of the eighth to earn the win.
Palmer led the offense with three hits, finishing 3-4 with a run scored in game one while Langdon, Golino, and Gwen Noll each drove in a run. Maggiacomo finished with eight innings pitched, giving up just five hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters. She moved to 3-1 on the season with the victory and lowered her season ERA to 2.53 in 27.2 IP.
Skidmore kicked off the scoring in game one with a double in the first that plated two runs. From then on, however, Maggiacomo would hold the Thoroughbred’s bats at bay, as she escaped the first inning by retiring the final two batters of the inning in a row and retiring the next 13 she faced.
Plattsburgh scratched a run across in the third to cut the lead in half when Noll reached on an infield hit and Palmer reached on a bunt single. Langdon grounded out to shortstop to move both runners and Golino followed with an RBI groundout to plate Noll. The Cards were able to tie the game in fifth in a similar fashion, as Palmer singled on a bunt and wound up on third base after a throwing error. Langdon ground into a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat, scoring Palmer from third and tying the game.
Both pitchers continued to limit the opposing bats, eventually pushing the game into extra innings as each breezed through the seventh inning.
In the eighth inning, each team started with a runner on second base, as per NCAA extra-inning rules for softball. Plattsburgh was able to get that runner to third base to start the inning, but a ground ball to third base resulted in an out at home to start giving Skidmore the first out of the eighth. After a sac bunt, a wild pitch allowed Maggiacomo to score from third base, and Golino advanced to third. In the same at-bat, Kelsy Waite singled home Golino to put the Cards up 4-2, giving them a valuable two-run cushion in extra innings.
The Thoroughbreds started extra innings singling home their free base-runner, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Maggicaomo was able to continue her strong outing after the single, however, retiring the next three batters to earn the win.
Game Two
Plattsburgh 7, Skidmore 4
Plattsburgh State continued their strong play into game two, platting seven runs and registering nine hits, six of which came from Langdon and Maggiacomo, who each finished 3-3. The pair both doubled, drove in a run, and walked, while Langdon scored twice and Maggiacomo scored one run.
Kylie Persampire belted a three-run home run for the first home run of 2023 for Plattsburgh, while Waite and Golino each had a hit and drove in a run for the Cards. Golino pitched all seven innings, giving up three earned runs while walking none and striking out four batters.
The Cardinals wasted no time getting on the board in the second game of their twin-bill, as Langdon walked, stole second, and then scored on an RBI double from Golino down the left field line. Maggiacomo followed with an infield hit and after a groundout, Persampire blasted her first collegiate homer to right-center field, an opposite-field blast to put the Cards up 4-0 early.
Skidmore was able to answer back in the bottom of the first with two runs, but Plattsburgh added another run in the top of the second, as Langdon doubled home a run to put the Cards up 5-2.
The score remained a three-run advantage for Plattsburgh until the fifth inning when Maggiacomo doubled home a run, putting the Cards up four runs. Skidmore responded in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double of their own, putting them back down three runs.
In the seventh, Waite picked up her second RBI single of the day, scoring Langdon and bringing the Cardinal lead back to four runs. A lead-off double for Skidmore and subsequent wild pitch and groundout once again shifted the lead back to three runs, but Golino was able to strike out the Thoroughbred cleanup hitter and induce a game-ending groundout to give Plattsburgh a doubleheader sweep.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
New Paltz 11
Plattsburgh State 10
NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team dropped an 11-10 heartbreaker to SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday afternoon at the North Turf Field in a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) game that saw seven tied scores and five lead changes.
First-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky slotted in a free-position goal 3:02 into the fourth quarter to put Plattsburgh State on top, 9-8, but New Paltz’s senior midfielder Shannon Brosnan found junior midfielder Kaitlyn Shaw for a goal 1:38 later to tie the game. Senior midfielder Caroline Noia scored on a free-position shot with 9:26 on the scoreboard, while first-year midfielder Morgan Atwater scored two straight goals to put New Paltz out in front, 11-10, with 5:08 to go. The Hawks forced a turnover in the midfield with just under a minute remaining and ran out the clock to hold on for the win.
The two teams finished with 23 shots apiece, while New Paltz held the upper hand in ground balls (13-12) and draw controls (18-7). On clears, the Cardinals were 15-for-19, while the Hawks were 15-for-20.
New Paltz broke the ice 4:08 into the opening stanza, as senior midfielder Maddie Gillis scored unassisted, while senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta tallied 57 seconds later on a free-position shot to tie the game at 1-all. The Hawks scored two straight goals to close the first quarter, as Atwater tallied with 2:09 remaining before sophomore attacker Alyssa Indelicato scored on a pass from first-year midfielder Mia Baldinger right before the final horn of the quarter.
Plattsburgh State countered with four unanswered goals. Senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin buried a shot with 8:25 left in the second quarter, while first-year attacker Erica Dickinson connected with Noia for a score with 6:16 remaining. Guzzetta (woman-up, free-position goal) and McLaughlin each found the back of the cage to cap the run and hand the Cardinals a 5-3 advantage. New Paltz received a goal from Atwater (Gillis assist) with 1:57 left to cut the gap to 5-4 heading into the intermission.
The Hawks kicked off the third quarter with goals from first-year attacker Julia Longo (Indelicato assist), Indelicato (Gillis assist) and Shaw (woman-up, Longo assist) to claim a 7-5 edge. McLaughlin scored on a free-position attempt with 10:41 left in the period to break up the run, and Guzzetta found the back of the cage midway through the third to knot the tally at 7-all. After Dickinson gave the Cardinals an 8-7 advantage on a free-position shot, Brosnan buried a shot with 1:21 left to square the score at 8-all through 45 minutes of action.
McLaughlin and Guzzetta each scored three goals to lead the Cardinal attack, while junior defender Sam Lombardi scooped up three ground balls and junior defender Janey Adams controlled three draws.
For New Paltz, Atwater netted four goals, while Brosnan tallied three points on a goal and two assists and added five draw controls. Indelicato also stuffed the stat sheet with three points on two goals and an assist while causing three turnovers.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone made five saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while first-year goalie Gabriella Tommaso turned aside eight shots in the win for the Hawks.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-3 overall (1-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m.
