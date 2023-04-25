SOFTBALL
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State softball team celebrated Senior Day with two State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) wins over Fredonia, winning 4-3 and then 16-0 in five innings. Plattsburgh once again had strong starting pitching from Kristina Maggiacomo and Julia Golino, as the pair each earned wins in the circle.
Golino also had a strong day at the plate for the Cards, collecting four hits and driving in three runs, as she doubled twice and had a triple. Claire Palmer also had four hits between the two games, driving in four runs as well, with Maggiacomo adding three RBI for Plattsburgh.
The Cardinals move to 18-6 (7-3 SUNYAC) with the two wins, as they sit in fourth place in the conference standings at the end of the day on Saturday. They next play Middlebury on the road at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
After the completion of the game, the team honored their six seniors for their respective four-year careers in the program: Rebecca Diller, Julia Golino, Kristen Langdon, Kristina Maggiacomo, Danielle Torres and Kelsy Waite.
Game One
Plattsburgh 4, Fredonia 3
The Cardinals took game one in a tight matchup, with the Cardinal offense being held in check over six innings. Maggiacomo led the team to the win with a strong effort in the circle, going seven innings, striking out nine batters, and walking none to earn her seventh win of the year. Maggiacomo also had an RBI single, and Golino had a strong day in game one at the plate, roping a double and a triple, scoring a run, while also walking once.
Allie Wandell was 2-3 with a triple, a run, and an RBI for Fredonia, as Emily Chelius took the loss despite a quality start, going six innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out seven.
Game Two
Plattsburgh 16, Fredonia 0 (5 innings)
In game two, Plattsburgh matched their highest-scoring output of the season, scoring 16 runs to run-rule the Blue Devils. The team had 16 hits, with six Cardinals putting together multi-hit efforts in the game-two win.
Golino continued her strong senior day, throwing five scoreless innings for the complete game shutout win, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters, moving to 8-0 on the season. She also added two hits and three RBI for the offense, doubling for the second time in the day. Palmer finished 3-4 in game two with four runs scored and two RBI, while Langdon added two hits, three runs scored, a double, and an RBI. Kylie Persampire, Waite, and Torres also had multi-hit days, with Persampire driving in a run and Torres driving in two runs.
For Fredonia, Tory Pauwels, and Lexi Wulf each had hits in their only at-bats.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
WOMEN
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Senior Janyll Barber broke a program record in the 100-meter hurdles and a facility record in the 400-meter hurdles, as the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team finished second out of six teams with 108.5 points at the Middlebury Outdoor Invitational hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday.
Barber clocked a second-place time of 15.45 in the 100-meter hurdles to better her former mark of 15.58 that she set at the Saints Broken Open earlier this year on April 1. In addition, she charted a first-place time of 1:02.40 in the 400-meter hurdles that lowered the former facility mark of 1:03.31 that Mari Fourie of the University of Vermont set in 2011.
Other second-place performances came from senior Jasmine Piper in the hammer throw (38.53 meters – 126’ 5”) and the discus throw (35.64 meters – 116’ 11”) and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko in the shot put (11.72 meters – 38’ 5.5”), while junior Michaela Schaffer finished third in the triple jump (10.11 meters – 33’ 2”) and junior Becca Christie tied for third in the high jump (1.46 meters – 4’9.5”).
Fourth-place results came from sophomore Sarah Smith in the 1,500-meter run (5:08.17), first-year student Mikayla Khadijah in the 100-meter hurdles (17.94), graduate student Aislyn McDonough in the 400-meter dash (1:01.40) and first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the long jump (4.95 meters – 16’ 3”), while first-year student Virginia Lucchetti and Bjelko took fifth in the 1,500-meter run (5:15.29) and the javelin throw (27.09 meters – 88’ 10”), respectively. The 4x400-meter relay team of first-year student Marissa Colvin, McDonough, first-year student Jodie May and junior Natalia Castro also placed fifth, clocking a time of 4:51.42.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Janyll Barber – 100-meter hurdles (15.45), 400-meter hurdles (1:02.40)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (11.72 meters – 38’ 5.5”)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Janyll Barber – 100-meter hurdles (15.45), 400-meter hurdles (1:02.40)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (11.72 meters – 38’ 5.5”), hammer throw (33.77 meters – 110’ 9”), javelin throw (27.09 meters – 88’ 10”)
Aislyn McDonough – 400-meter dash (1:01.40)
Morgan Thompson – 400-meter dash (1:04.33)
Mikayla Khadijah – 100-meter hurdles (17.94)
Becca Christie – High jump (1.46 meters – 4’ 9.5”)
Marissa LeDuc – Long jump (4.95 meters – 16’ 3”)
Michaela Schaffer – Long jump (4.80 meters – 15’ 9”), triple jump (10.11 meters – 33’ 2”)
Jasmine Piper – Discus throw (35.64 meters – 116’ 11”), hammer throw (38.53 meters – 126’ 5”)
MEN
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Senior Brexton Montville and first-year student Charles Cypress each won events, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team finished third out of seven teams with 101 points at the Middlebury Outdoor Invitational hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday.
Montville won both the 100-meter dash (11.17) and the 200-meter dash (22.80), while Cypress captured first in the 400-meter dash (50.68). Cypress also finished third in the 200-meter dash (23.16).
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel finished as runner-up in the 5,000-meter run (15:29.37), while third-place finishes came from senior Cody Monnat in the 400-meter dash (51.35), first-year student Jordan Williams in the 100-meter dash (11.48), junior Michael Brockway in the 5,000-meter run (15:59.28) and senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (6.21 meters – 20’ 4.5”).
The 4x400-meter relay team of first-year students Arlington Webber, Nick Gelsomino and Erik Kucera and junior Logan Van Buren took fourth with a time of 3:51.78, while senior Cameron Giuliano and senior Aidan Tous took fifth in the high jump (1.68 meters – 5’6”) and the discus throw (36.62 meters – 120’ 2”), respectively.
Plattsburgh State competes in its final tune-up before the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships when it attends the St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting on Saturday, April 29.
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville – 100-meter dash (11.17), 200-meter dash (22.80)
Jordan Williams – 100-meter dash (11.48)
Charles Cypress – 200-meter dash (23.16), 400-meter dash (50.68)
Cody Monnat – 400-meter dash (51.35)
Erik Kucera – 1,500-meter run (4:09.20)
Noah Bonesteel – 5,000-meter run (15:29.37)
Michael Brockway – 5,000-meter run (15:59.28)
Aidan Masten – Long jump (6.21 meters – 20’ 4.5”)
Aidan Tous – Shot put (12.38 meters – 40’ 7.5”), discus throw (36.62 meters – 120’ 2”)
Spencer Trudo – Hammer throw (37.96 meters – 124’ 6”)
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State 10, Fredonia 8
FREDONIA — The Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team set the single-season program record in wins, senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta set the single-season program record in goals and points and senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin set the single-season program record in caused turnovers, as the Cardinals posted a 10-8 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) victory over Fredonia on Saturday afternoon at University Stadium.
The Cardinals earned their sixth victory of the season to eclipse the former single-season program record of five wins set last year. Guzzetta finished the day with 32 goals on the year to break the single-season mark of 28 set by Frankie Porcaro in 2019 that she previously tied on Wednesday against SUNY Oneonta, and she also finished the game with 41 points on the season to better the former single-season record of 37 set by Emily Caoili last year. McLaughlin ended the afternoon with 31 caused turnovers to better her former single-season record of 29 that she set last year.
Plattsburgh State rises to 6-8 overall (2-6 SUNYAC) with the win and hosts SUNY Potsdam on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. in the season finale for both teams. Prior to the start of the game, the Cardinals will honor the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.
Plattsburgh State held the upper hand in shots (30-26), while Fredonia owned a 12-10 advantage in draw controls. Both teams finished with 16 ground balls. On clears, the Cardinals were 19-for-20, while the Blue Devils were 16-for-19.
Guzzetta paced the Cardinal attack with five points on four goals and one assist, while McLaughlin scored twice and added two assists. Defensively, McLaughlin scooped up four ground balls and caused three turnovers.
Senior goalie Lilla Nease made nine saves against six goals allowed in 45:04 of work in goal to earn the win, while junior goalie Johanna Malone turned aside two shots against two goals allowed.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Brockport 12, Plattsburgh State 7
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team held even with SUNY Brockport in the second half but wound up falling, 12-7, to the Golden Eagles in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action on Saturday afternoon at the New Turf Field.
Despite the loss, the Cardinals held the upper hand in shots (40-36) and went 19-for-25 on clears. The Golden Eagles were 14-for-21 on face-offs and owned a 19-17 advantage in ground balls in addition to going 1-for-3 on extra-man opportunities and 25-for-30 on clear attempts.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-11 overall (0-5 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts SUNY Potsdam on Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m.
Walsh led the Cardinal offense with three points on two goals and an assist, while junior goalie Dan Clements scooped up four ground balls.
Clements made eight saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while Kuzniar stopped 11 shots in the win for the Golden Eagles.
