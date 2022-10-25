Women’s Soccer
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team was victorious on Senior Day, winning 4-0 over Buffalo State, and simultaneously clinched a playoff berth and the fourth seed in the SUNYAC playoffs. The Cardinals will now host Oswego St. on Saturday, October 29, at 1 p.m in the opening round of the SUNYAC playoffs.
Before the game, the team honored seniors Julia Ennis, Nicole Kingsley and Anna McDuffie while also recognizing their four fifth-year students in Kieren Ritter, Allison Seidman, Sam Spear and Kirsten Villemaire.
The Cards rise to 10-5-2 (5-3-1 SUNYAC) to clinch home-field for the first round of the conference playoffs. This will be the seventh straight season the team has hosted a SUNYAC playoff game and the group will be looking for their eighth straight SUNYAC semifinal appearance with a win over Oswego State next weekend.
Plattsburgh State wasted no time dominating the Bengals of Buffalo State, as they were in control of the ball for the vast majority of the 90 minutes of gameplay. The Cardinals finally struck for a goal in the 27th minute, as Samantha Rachon put a pass through the defense right to Villemaire, leading the graduate student to an open field, and goal. The score was the sixth of the year for Villemaire, giving her 19 points on the season, tops on the team.
Just a minute into the beginning of the second half, Kingsley got the first shot of the period to go, as the senior knocked in a pass from Seidman to put the Cardinals up two. Almost 12 minutes later, McDuffie got the third goal of the game to go off a saved Villemaire shot, resulting in the first career score for McDuffie in her final regular season home game.
Seidman scored the final Plattsburgh goal of the game in the 74th minute, putting the game on ice, as Avery Durgan found Seidman with a brilliant cross that she put into the back of the net. The goal tied Seidman’s career-high mark of seven goals, and also put her back in the team lead of goals scored.
Ennis earned her third shutout of the season in her final regular season home game in goal. She made four saves in the net and improved her record to 3-3-1 with the win.
Plattsburgh State will host Oswego State next weekend for a first-round SUNYAC playoff game. All-time, the Cardinals lead the series 18-9-2, and last played them in the conference playoffs in 2016, defeating the Lakers 2-0. This past year, Plattsburgh shut out Oswego, defeating them 2-0 back on Oct. 8.
Men’s Soccer
BUFFALO — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team tied Buffalo State 2-2 on Saturday, earning themselves a SUNYAC playoff berth in the process. Rocky Bujaj scored both goals for the Cardinals, coming up huge off the bench for Plattsburgh.
The Cards earned the final SUNYAC playoff spot, as they will slot in as the sixth seed in the conference postseason. They will play New Paltz on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a time yet to be determined. The team went into the day needing a win or a tie, and losses from Oswego and Fredonia to get them into the SUNYAC playoffs, and saw each of those results come to fruition. After missing out on the postseason last year, the team will now look to match their 2019 playoff run or exceed it, as they advanced to the conference championship game that year.
The Cardinals see their record move to 7-6-3 (2-4-3 SUNYAC) clinching a .500 or better regular season finish with just one game to go.
As they have on the road the majority of the season, the team fell behind early as Yousif Kowa scored for the Bengals to put his team up 1-0.
However, Plattsburgh was able to respond quickly, scoring two goals in a near five-minute span both off the foot of Bujaj. The senior midfielder tied the game in the 31st minute thanks to an assist from Brian Coughlan, who tied the conference lead in assists with his ninth of the year. Coughlan also added a point to his name with the assist, moving him into sole possession of second place in that category this year.
Bujaj wasted no time getting the lead for the Cards, firing off a shot into the net in the 36th minute that gave the Cardinals the lead. At the half, the Cardinals were outshooting the Bengals 6-2, while Buffalo State earned the half’s only corner kick.
Each defense gave a stronger effort than the score might show, as each team was only able to get three shots on goal. The strong defensive play showed in the second half, as each team was held scoreless for nearly 50 minutes of game time before Nacho Caceres tied the game for Buffalo State in the 84th minute. Bujaj was able to get one more shot off for Plattsburgh to try and secure them a win, but his shot was off target, missing right, sealing the tie.
Teddy Healy earned the tie for his play in net, stopping one shot over 90 minutes. In 14 starts this year, he has played all 90 minutes in each game, holding a record of 6-6-2.
The Cardinals will head to New Paltz for their opening-round playoff game on Oct. 29, to face the Hawks who bested Plattsburgh 1-0 earlier this year. In over 60 years of competition, the Cards are 35-13-3 against New Paltz, but the Hawks have won three of the last four meetings between the two teams.
Volleyball
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team swept a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday afternoon at SUNY Canton’s Roos House, defeating host Canton, 3-1 (25-21, 25-10, 20-25, 28-26), before downing St. Lawrence University, 3-1 (19-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18).
Plattsburgh State rises to 6-14 overall with the wins and closes out its season next weekend at the Skidmore Tournament, beginning with an 8 p.m. match against host Skidmore College on Friday, Oct. 28. Canton falls to 6-15 overall with the loss and next visits Keuka College on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.