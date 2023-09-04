PLATTSBURGH —PSU’s women’s volleyball team posted a pair of four-set wins to close out action at the Cardinal Classic on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Hall, defeating SUNY Poly, 3-1 (25-20, 25-7, 24-26, 25-6), before knocking off SUNY Potsdam, 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21). The Cardinals’ match against Potsdam served as a non-conference contest.
Plattsburgh State rises to 3-0 overall with the wins and next squares off with Alfred University on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Skidmore Classic. SUNY Poly drops to 0-2 overall with the loss, while Potsdam falls to 1-2 overall with the setback.
Plattsburgh State 3, SUNY Poly 1 (25-20, 25-7, 24-26, 25-6)
The Cardinals dominated the stat sheet against the Wildcats, holding the upper hand in service aces (17-6), blocks (5-1) and digs (65-47) while hitting .198 as a team and holding SUNY Poly to -.107 hitting.
First-year outside hitter/right side Iris Mulvey keyed the attack with nine kills and a .467 hitting percentage, while senior libero Payton Zophy defended a match-high 25 digs and floored four service aces. First-year student KC Burke served up five aces in her collegiate debut, while senior setter Emma Rivers distributed 16 assists and recorded four service aces.
For SUNY Poly, junior outside hitter Brennah Durfee registered four kills and 10 digs.
Despite the Wildcats jumping out to a 7-4 lead in the first set, the Cardinals scored nine straight points, and a Mulvey kill put Plattsburgh State up, 13-7. While SUNY Poly hung around late in the stanza—pulling as close as two points late—kills by sophomore outside hitter Maggie Lyon, Mulvey and first-year outside hitter Liya Girma gave the Cardinals a 25-20 victory in the first.
The second set wound up becoming a lopsided affair for Plattsburgh State, as the Cardinals notched 11 consecutive points, five of which came off service aces by Burke. Plattsburgh State took the second set by a 25-7 score.
SUNY Poly jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the third, but Plattsburgh State clawed all the way back, with sophomore middle hitter Jeannette Ashong’s solo block handing the Cardinals a 24-23 lead. With match point on the line, the Wildcats proceeded to win the next three rallies to prevail, 26-24, and force a fourth set.
Plattsburgh State fired on all cylinders early in the fourth set, and Mulvey recorded a kill to put the Cardinals up, 11-1. SUNY Poly was unable to score consecutive points during the stanza, and Plattsburgh State finished off the match with a 25-6 triumph in the fourth.
Plattsburgh State 3, Potsdam 1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21)
The Cardinals capped off the weekend with a morale-boosting victory over North Country rival Potsdam, winning the final three sets after dropping the opening frame. The two teams will meet again with placement in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) standings on the line on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh State held a 6-4 advantage in blocks and a 76-58 cushion in digs, while Potsdam owned the upper hand at the service line with a 13-6 edge in aces. The Cardinals hit .255 as a team while holding the Bears to an .088 attacking percentage.
Girma’s 16-kill, 15-dig performance helped lead the way for the Cardinals, while Mulvey registered 12 kills and hit .550 for the match. Rivers tallied 24 assists, while Zophy and first-year defensive specialist Katie Rachwal each defended 21 digs, with Rachwal’s total serving as a career high.
For Potsdam, junior right side Alyssa Adams finished with a 10-kill, 10-dig double-double.
Potsdam controlled the tempo early and went on to construct a 17-10 lead in the first set, but Plattsburgh State battled all the way back with a 6-0 spurt. Ashong landed a service ace to tie the score at 19-all. The Bears then responded with four unanswered points, and while a pair of kills by first-year middle hitter Katie Salphine pulled the Cardinals back within one, Potsdam scored the final two points of the set to take the first, 25-22.
Plattsburgh State took control in the second following a 5-0 surge, and a Rachwal service ace pinned the Cardinals to a 9-4 edge. The Bears cut the gap to 10-7, but two Potsdam miscues and a block assist by Ashong and first-year right side Darby Collyear put Plattsburgh State up by six at 13-7. The Cardinals were never seriously threatened the rest of the way in the second set, claiming the frame, 25-16.
The Bears captured the first four points of the third set, but the Cardinals went on a 9-1 tear to build a 9-5 cushion. During that scoring spree, Collyear and Girma each recorded two kills. Plattsburgh State continued to stave off any sustained Potsdam momentum and went on to win the third, 25-18.
A 9-5 Potsdam lead in the fourth quickly evaporated, as kills by Girma and sophomore setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz, a service ace by senior defensive specialist Shannon Fitzpatrick and a block assist by Girma and Salphine knotted the score at 9-all. The two teams traded points until the Cardinals took over for good following a 4-0 surge that gave them a 21-18 edge. While the Bears trimmed the deficit to 22-21, two Potsdam errors and a Mulvey kill ultimately handed Plattsburgh State a match-clinching 25-21 victory in the fourth.
Men’s Cross Country
The men’s cross country team posted a second-place finish hosting the Cardinal Classic on Saturday, September 2nd. With four teams in attendance, the Cardinals had two top-five finishers and three top-ten finishers, as Noah Bonesteel was Plattsburgh’s first runner across the finish line, finishing in third place with a time of 16:25.8.
Following close behind Bonesteel was first-year Graham Richard, who posted a time of 16:35.1in his first career race to finish a spot behind his teammate in fourth place. Michael Brockway was the next across the line, rounding out Plattsburgh’s top ten finishers with his eighth-place performance, clocking in at 16:41.6.
Plattsburgh finished in second place on the day with 43 points, in a race that included St. Lawrence, Clarkson, and Paul Smith’s, with St. Lawrence earning the overall team win as they had four of the top six finishers. The Cardinals will next race in Saratoga Springs at Pitney Meadow Community Farm in the RPI Harvest Classic on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.
The Cardinals enjoyed some strong performances outside of their top three runners, as Justin Kumrow put up a personal best time of 17:03.9 to earn a 15th-place finish and fourth amongst his teammates. Running very well behind him were Jeremy Gundrum and Erik Kucera who finished in 19th and 20th place respectively, coming in together with times of 17:18.1 and 17:18.3. Kucera’s time was a solid personal record, as he bested his previous 5k mark by over a minute. Rounding out the team’s top seven finishers was Logan Van Buren who clocked in with a mark of 17:31.2.
Women’s Cross Country
The Plattsburgh State women’s cross country finished in second place at the 41st-Annual Cardinal Classic that was hosted by Plattsburgh on Saturday, September 2. The team finished with 54 points, as the top-five finishers for the Cardinals all found themselves within the top 15 spots.
Marissa Colvin was the first Cardinal across the finish line with a personal best time of 20:48.9, good for a sixth-place finish overall. Not too far behind was junior Sarah Smith, who was the ninth person to finish overall and the second Plattsburgh runner with a 21:26.0 mark, also a personal best. In their first collegiate race, both Lillian Moran and Anya Sloth finished in succession with times of 21:49.7 and 21:50.2, 12th and 13th for strong performances in their collegiate debut.
The Cards took home a second-place finish behind St. Lawrence, who had nearly all of their top seven runners finish in the top 10 on the day. Plattsburgh was able to finish ahead of Clarkson and Paul Smith’s in the team standings with the four teams qualifying for scores. The Cardinals will next race in Saratoga Springs at Pitney Meadow Community Farm in the RPI Harvest Classic on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.
Ginny Lucchetti posted a massive personal best on the Rugar Woods course, as she bested her time from last year by over five minutes, finishing in 14th place with a time of 22:13.8. Rounding out the Cardinal top seven finishers were Jayelee Southwell and Kayla Grant, finishing in 16th and 18th place, respectively. Southwell posted a 23:10.6 finish and Grant registered a mark of 23:22.8, as both competed in their first collegiate race on Saturday. Natalia Castro and Grace Boyle were each in the top 30 finishers as well, rounding out a strong number of performances for Plattsburgh on their home course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.