MEN'S HOCKEY
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men's ice hockey held on to the No. 7 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 173 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State topped SUNY Potsdam on Friday to avenge a loss to the Bears from earlier in the season, as the Cardinals won by a 5-3 final on Senior Night. The Cardinals (17-5-2, 11-3-1 SUNYAC) next visit SUNY Morrisville tonight at 7 p.m. in their regular-season finale.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team remained at the No. 3 spot in this week's DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 260 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to 13 this past Saturday on Senior Day, completing a regular-season Northeast Women's Hockey League (NEWHL) series sweep over SUNY Canton with a 4-1 win.
The Cardinals (21-2-0, 15-1-0 NEWHL) next visit Buffalo State on Friday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m.
