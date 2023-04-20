WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Oneonta 12
Plattsburgh State 11
PLATTSBURGH — Senior goalie Lilla Nease made a program-record 16 saves, but the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team dropped a 12-11 overtime decision to SUNY Oneonta in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action Wednesday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
Nease's 16 saves bettered the program's former single-game mark of 15, which she set last year against SUNY New Paltz. In addition, senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta scored her 28th goal of the season to match the single-season program record of 28 set by Frankie Porcaro in 2019.
Oneonta outscored Plattsburgh State, 5-0, in the fourth quarter to erase an 11-6 deficit and force overtime. Junior defender Janey Adams won the opening draw of overtime, but the Cardinals wound up turning the ball over to give Oneonta possession. Oneonta's junior midfielder Marissa Evans was fouled inside the 8-meter arc while drawing a yellow card, setting up a free-position shot with a woman-up chance. Evans passed over to junior attacker Lauren Mancini on the restart, and Mancini netted the game winner with 1:29 left in the first half of the first overtime period.
Plattsburgh State falls to 5-8 overall (1-6 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Fredonia on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m. in its final road game of the regular season.
Oneonta scored the first two goals of the game, as sophomore midfielder Mason Benvenuto scored unassisted 1:56 into the contest before Mancini tallied woman-up on a free-position shot 43 seconds later. Senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin put the Cardinals on the board with an unassisted strike with 1:54 left in the first quarter before Mancini countered with a goal 34 seconds later. Senior attacker Kate Kennedy scored 37 seconds before the end of the quarter to cut the gap to 3-2 through 15 minutes of play.
The Cardinals dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Red Dragons, 7-1, in the frame. First-year attacker Erica Dickinson found the back of the cage on a pass from Guzzetta before first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky converted on a free-position shot 36 seconds later to hand Plattsburgh State its first lead of the game. Oneonta tied the score at 4-all 29 seconds after Barnosky's marker, as junior midfielder Margaret Byrne cashed in on a Benvenuto feed, but Plattsburgh State closed the quarter with five unanswered goals.
Guzzetta started the rally with 9:39 left in the second quarter, scoring on a pass from Barnosky, while Guzzetta connected with senior midfielder Caroline Noia for a goal with 8:09 to go in the frame. Guzzetta tallied on a pass from Barnosky with 7:07 left, while Barnosky scored two goals in the final 4:07, with her first coming on an assist from Guzzetta and her second coming on a free-position shot. The Cardinals entered the intermission with a 9-4 advantage.
McLaughlin's free-position goal 22 seconds into the third quarter pushed the Plattsburgh State edge to 10-4, while Mancini finally broke up the run for the visitors with an unassisted strike midway through the third. Noia tallied unassisted with 1:13 left in the third before Mancini scored on a pass from Evans with 13 seconds remaining to trim the deficit to 11-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Benvenuto started Oneonta's fourth-quarter run with a goal 4:24 into the final regulation frame, while a Plattsburgh State own goal made it an 11-8 game. Sophomore midfielder Cassidy Moore scored on a free-position shot with 4:26 remaining, while Mancini buried a woman-up goal with 2:02 left. Moore tied the game with 1:21 to go, relying on a pass from Evans. While Oneonta won the ensuing draw and wound up taking a shot attempt with 11 seconds left, Noia forced a turnover in the defensive end in the waning seconds to send the game into overtime.
Oneonta finished with the upper hand in shots (36-25), ground balls (21-20) and draw controls (14-13) while going 17-for-24 on clears. Plattsburgh State was 18-for-21 on clear attempts.
Barnosky and Guzzetta each tallied five points, with Barnosky notching three goals and two assists and Guzzetta recording two goals and three assists. Guzzetta's three assists matches a single-game program record. Noia scooped up four ground balls and controlled four draws, while McLaughlin registered four draw controls and three ground balls.
For Oneonta, Mancini paced the attack with six goals, while Moore caused five turnovers and controlled four draws.
Oneonta's junior goalie Courtney Gallagher made eight saves to earn the win.
SOFTBALL
CANTON — Kristina Maggiacomo fired the ninth no-hitter in program history and first since 2009 on Wednesday afternoon, as the senior struck out 15 batters in five innings of work, with the game ending after five innings due to the run-rule. Maggiacomo allowed just one batter to reach, as a wild pitch to what would have been the final batter of the game allowed a runner to reach base, ending a bid at a perfect game. Maggiacomo joins five other Cardinal hurlers who have thrown a no-hitter, with the most recent being Heather Loughran on March 14, 2009.
The Cardinals swept the doubleheader over the 'Roos by scores of 15-0 and 11-0, winning both in run rules, as the offense was outstanding and the pitching was even better. Julia Golino earned the win in game two to move to a perfect 7-0 on the year, giving up just one hit and striking out 16 batters, tying the mark for the second-highest strikeout total in a single game. Golino also had four hits on the day, including the first homer of her career, as Michelle Gonzales and Kylie Persampire each homered as well.
Plattsburgh moves to 16-4 on the year, the most wins since their 2018 campaign when they finished 19-19, as they still have 16 games left on the schedule. They next host Buffalo State for doubleheader conference action on Friday, April 21 beginning at 3 p.m. with Senior Day set to occur on Saturday, April 22 after the completion of the games that day against Fredonia.
Game One
Plattsburgh State 15, SUNY Canton 0 (5 innings)
Maggiacomo was the story in game one, dominating over five innings and allowing just one ball to be put into play, as Mackenzie Currie popped up to second base to lead off the second inning. Maggiacomo then struck out the next 12 batters she faced to finish the no-hitter, as she nearly had a perfect game if not for a wild pitch allowing a batter who had struck out to reach. Still, Maggiacomo accomplished another rare occurrence in the final inning of the game, striking out four batters to complete the no-hitter.
Offensively, the Cardinals had 16 hits to drive in 15 runs in game one, with Claire Palmer leading the way with a 3-4, two RBI, two runs, one walk performance. Makayla Manalo reached base four times, going 2-2 with three runs scored, three RBI, doubling and walking twice. Golino, Rebecca Diller, Kelsy Waite and Gonzales each had multi-hit efforts with Diller driving in two runs in the win.
The Cardinals led just 3-0 heading into the fifth inning when the offense erupted for a 12-run frame. The scoring in the fifth began with an RBI single from Gonzales, with multiple run-scoring hits coming after, highlighted by a three-run double by Manalo and two-run singles from Diller and Gwen Noll. Palmer capped the frame with an RBI single to center, putting her team up 15-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, Maggiacomo completed her no-hitter with four strikeouts, finishing a fantastic effort with one of the best-pitched games in program history. With the win, she moves to 6-3 on the season and lowers her season ERA to 2.55 and her WHIP to .99.
Abigail Sawyer took the loss for Canton, pitching five innings and giving up all 16 hits and 13 earned runs.
Game Two
Plattsburgh State 11, SUNY Canton 0 (6 innings)
In the team's second game of the day, Golino continued the fantastic pitching, striking out 16 batters and giving up just one hit in six innings of work. She finished just one strikeout off of the program record set by Jaclyn Leitze in 2006 when she struck out 17 batters.
Offensively, the Cardinals teed off on the opposing pitching with six extra-base hits in game two and three homers. Golino was 2-4 with a homer and four RBI and Persampire was 2-4 with four RBI as well, homering and doubling for the Cards. Gonzales hit her second homer of the season, driving in two runs and scoring twice, while Palmer had another multi-hit game, her 12th of the season.
The Cards jumped out to an early lead as Gonzalez homered to right center in the second inning to bring home two runs and Golino followed later in the frame with an RBI single. Meanwhile, Golino was doing just as Maggiacomo did in game one in the circle, as she struck out 11 of the first 12 batters she faced. She allowed a batter to make contact with a groundout to herself in the fifth, and gave up the only hit of the day for the 'Roos to Angelina LoPiccolo in the same inning, as she doubled to right center.
Plattsburgh continued to add runs onto their lead, as they tacked on three in the fifth with an RBI fielder's choice from Gonzales and a Persampire homer to left to bring in two runs. A five-run sixth capped the scoring for Plattsburgh setting up the run-rule as Golino hit a three-run homer to left center and Persampire doubled home two runs to bring the lead to 11-0.
Golino finished the game by striking out the side, leading her team to the doubleheader sweep, and giving herself her first complete game shutout of the season.
Caitlyn Reed took the loss for Canton as she pitched all six innings, giving up 10 hits, 11 earned runs, and walking seven, while striking out three.
