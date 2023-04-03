OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
WOMEN
CANTON — Senior Janyll Barber broke the program record in the 100-meter hurdles, as the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team opened its outdoor season on Saturday at the Saints Broken Open hosted by St. Lawrence University.
Barber, who also holds the program record in the 400-meter hurdles, clocked a first-place time of 15.58, bettering the former mark of 15.62 set by Kristie Pageau at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships in 2013. Barber finished first in the 200-meter dash as well, charting a time of 25.19.
The Cardinals added five more first-place finishes in addition to Barber, as senior Jasmine Piper won both the hammer throw (36.88 meters – 121’) and the discus throw (35.54 meters – 116’ 7”), graduate student Aislyn McDonough placed first in the 1,500-meter run (5:05.03), junior Becca Christie cleared the top height in the high jump (1.48 meters – 4’ 10.25”) and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko had the winning attempt in the shot put (11.90 meters – 39’ 0.5”).
Second-place finishes came from Bjelko in the hammer throw (34.62 meters – 113’ 7”) and the javelin throw (27.38 meters – 89’ 10”), first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the long jump (4.99 meters – 16’ 4.5”) and the 4x100-meter relay team of sophomore Morgan Thompson, senior Deanna Zoch, first-year student Mikayla Khadijah and junior Michaela Schaffer that charted a time of 54.89, while third-place finishes came from LeDuc in the 100-meter hurdles (17.64), junior Katie Bergé in the 800-meter run (2:58.65), first-year student Libby Daly in the high jump (1.38 meters – 4’ 6.25”), Schaffer in the long jump (4.96 meters – 16’ 3.25”) and Piper in the javelin throw (26.76 meters – 87’ 9”).
The Cardinals finished second out of six teams in the final team standings with 183 points.
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Cortland Red Dragon Open hosted by SUNY Cortland on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
AARTFC Qualifiers
Janyll Barber- 200-meter dash (25.19), 100-meter hurdles (15.58)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (11.90 meters – 39’ 0.5”)
SUNYAC Qualifiers
Janyll Barber- 200-meter dash (25.19), 100-meter hurdles (15.58)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (11.90 meters – 39’ 0.5”), hammer throw (34.62 meters – 113’ 7”), javelin throw (27.38 meters – 89’ 10”)
Aislyn McDonough- 1,500-meter run (5:05.03)
Marissa LeDuc- 100-meter hurdles (17.64), long jump (4.99 meters – 16’ 4.5”)
Becca Christie- High jump (1.48 meters – 4’ 10.25”)
Michaela Schaffer- Long jump (4.96 meters – 16’ 3.25”)
Jasmine Piper- Discus throw (35.54 meters – 116’ 7”), hammer throw (36.88 meters – 121’), javelin throw (26.76 meters – 87’ 9”)
MEN
CANTON — Senior Brexton Montville set the program record in the 100-meter dash, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team opened its outdoor season on Saturday at the Saints Broken Open hosted by St. Lawrence University.
Montville charted a first-place time of 10.70 in the 100-meter dash, breaking the former mark of 10.7 set by Gary Gillis in 1976. The Cadyville, N.Y., native, who is the reigning State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) champion in the event, currently ranks first in the SUNYAC by .36 seconds.
In addition to Montville, the Cardinals finished first in five other events. First-year student Charles Cypress won the 200-meter dash in 22.23, sophomore Noah Bonesteel topped the 5,000-meter run field with a time of 15:39.02, senior Aidan Tous took first in the discus throw (36.14 meters – 118’ 7) and junior Jorge Cabrera placed first in the hammer throw (41.01 meters – 134’ 6”), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Cypress, first-year students Julius James and Jordan Williams and Montville finished first in 43.73.
Second-place finishes came from first-year student Nick Gelsomino in the 400-meter dash (55.01), Williams in the 100-meter dash (11.06), junior Michael Brockway in the 5,000-meter run (15:43.79) and senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (6.40 meters – 21’ 0”), while third-place finishes came from first-year student Erik Kucera in the 5,000-meter run (15:44.94), first-year student Thomas Gilbo in the high jump (1.65 meters – 5’ 5”), Tous in the shot put (12.57 meters – 41’ 3”) and Cabrera in the discus throw (34.04 meters – 111’ 8”).
In the team standings, the Cardinals finished second out of six teams with 168 points.
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Cortland Red Dragon Open hosted by SUNY Cortland on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
AARTFC Qualifiers
Brexton Montville- 100-meter dash (10.70)
Jordan Williams- 100-meter dash (11.06)
Charles Cypress- 200-meter dash (22.23)
SUNYAC Qualifiers
Brexton Montville- 100-meter dash (10.70)
Jordan Williams- 100-meter dash (11.06)
Charles Cypress- 200-meter dash (22.23)
Noah Bonesteel- 5,000-meter run (15:39.02)
Michael Brockway- 5,000-meter run (15:43.79)
Erik Kucera- 5,000-meter run (15:44.94)
Logan Van Buren- 5,000-meter run (15:45.76)
Aidan Masten- Long jump (6.40 meters – 21’ 0)
Aidan Tous- Shot put (12.57 meters – 41’ 3”), discus throw (36.14 meters – 118’ 7”)
Jorge Cabrera- Hammer throw (41.01 meters – 134’ 6”)
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
GENESEO 14
Plattsburgh State 3
PLATTSBURGH — Despite a strong opening quarter, the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team fell to SUNY Geneseo, 14-3, in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action on Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
Geneseo finished with the upper hand in shots (38-11) and ground balls (23-16), while Plattsburgh State owned a 12-9 edge in draw controls. On clears, the Cardinals were 15-for-18, while the Knights were 19-for-23.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-4 overall (1-2 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Utica University on Tuesday, at 4 p.m. in its non-conference finale.
After Geneseo scored the first goal of the game 1:03 into the contest, sophomore attacker Maddy Garcia found the back of the cage on a pass from senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin to knot the score at 1-all. The Knights received a goal from junior midfielder Caitlyn Korzeniewski less than a minute later before first-year midfielder Alaina Reina tallied on a feed from sophomore attacker Molly Brown with 41 seconds left in the first quarter to open up a 3-1 advantage. Sophomore midfielder Caitlin Nash scored on a free-position shot with 17 seconds left in the opening quarter before first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky tied the game at 3-all 51 seconds into the second.
The Knights proceeded to score four goals in a span of 2:17 to take a 7-3 lead and held the Cardinals scoreless the rest of the way. Geneseo led, 9-3, at the half and held an 11-3 advantage at the intermission between the third and fourth quarters.
Garcia, Nash and Barnosky all scored for the Cardinals, while junior defender Janey Adams tallied a career-high six draw controls. Senior midfielder Caroline Noia notched four ground balls and two caused turnovers to lead the way defensively.
For Geneseo, Brown registered seven points on four goals and three assists, while senior defender Caroline Fitzgerald scooped up five ground balls.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone made five saves in the first half before senior goalie Lilla Nease turned aside four shots in the final 30 minutes of play. Graduate student goalie Maggie Rosaschi made three stops in the win for the Knights.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Oswego State 16
Plattsburgh State 11
OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team scored the opening goal and pulled within two midway through the fourth quarter against Oswego State in a SUNYAC contest on Saturday at Laker Turf Stadium, but the Cardinals ended up falling by a 16-11 final.
Oswego owned a 55-41 edge in shots and a 27-17 advantage in ground balls while going 20-for-30 on face-offs and 2-for-7 on extra-man opportunities. Plattsburgh State was scoreless in two chances with the extra man. On clears, the Cardinals were 20-for-24, while the Lakers were 23-for-26.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-7 overall (0-2 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts nationally ranked St. Lawrence University on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
It took nearly 10 minutes for either team to score, but junior attackman John Eiseman broke the scoreless deadlock with 5:24 remaining in the opening quarter. Oswego scored two goals eight seconds apart in the final minute of play in the opening stanza to take a 2-1 advantage through 15 minutes of action.
Sophomore midfielder Max Brodman netted a pair of markers for the Lakers to put the home team on top, 4-1, but senior midfielder Séan Ronan buried his first collegiate goal midway through the second quarter on a pass from junior midfielder Cam Morin to break up the run. Oswego’s junior attackman/midfielder Liam Sexton cashed in on a feed from Brodman less than a minute later, while senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti rattled the cage with an unassisted marker with 3:22 left in the second. The Lakers scored two more goals before the final horn to take a 7-3 advantage into the halftime intermission.
After Oswego’s first-year attackman Hayden Coney scored 44 seconds into the third quarter, Eiseman buried a pair of goals, the second of which was assisted by first-year midfielder Tim Keenan, to draw the Cardinals within three at 8-5. The Lakers opened up an 11-5 cushion with a three-goal run before Eiseman kicked off what wound up being a four-goal surge with 44 seconds left in the third.
Sophomore attackman Mike Walsh assisted on the Cardinals’ next three goals, with Eiseman, Lorenzetti and senior midfielder Michael Swift each scoring in a span of 3:15. Swift’s goal, which came with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter, drew Plattsburgh State within 11-9. Oswego’s sophomore attackman/midfielder Corey O’Connor scored man-up to break up the surge on a pass from Sexton, while first-year midfielder Liam McAlary netted a marker 18 seconds later to put the Lakers back up by five. Lorenzetti cut the gap to 13-10 with a goal 28 seconds after McAlary’s score, but Oswego put the game away with three unanswered goals. Senior midfielder Gustav Rugg found the back of the net on a feed from Swift with 1:07 remaining to complete scoring in the contest.
Eiseman led the Cardinal attack with a career-high and game-high five goals, while Lorenzetti matched his career high with three markers. Walsh finished with three assists, while senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento led the defense with three ground balls and two caused turnovers.
For Oswego, O’Connor tallied six points on four goals and two assists, while Sexton and Brodman each registered five points on three goals and two assists. Sophomore midfielder Logan Prescott was 16-for-23 at the ‘X’ and scooped up a game-high eight ground balls.
Junior goalie Dan Clements made a career-high 17 saves in net for the Cardinals, while senior goalie Aiden Kenyon turned aside seven shots in the win for the Lakers.
